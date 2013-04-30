What summer 2013 movie are you most looking forward to seeing?

So “Iron Man 3” launches the summer movie season this Friday. Drew flipped for the movie. I…wasn’t so enthused. I loved the Shane Black flourishes and I admire the film’s balls for doing what it does with the Mandarin character (no spoilers). I like the idea of boiling it down to more of a Tony Stark film than an Iron Man film. I enjoyed myself. But I had issues with the central villain (Guy Pearce), I felt like the self-containment missed an opportunity to push the overarching story forward and I thought it danced unsuccessfully with fallout from “The Avengers.” (I am, though, very glad to see the film brought such a huge economic boost to North Carolina.)
Call me mixed, I guess. But that’s my one-off. Nevertheless, it’s a great film to kick off the season, even if it ranked way down at #20 on HitFix’s big countdown. When I look at that list of 25 movies, though, I have to say, it makes me feel really proud to be a part of the site as we’ve been the last nearly two years. The variety is superb, a wonderful cross-section of the team’s taste and sensibilities. It’s just the right mixture of blockbuster and counter-programming fare and I think it’s a great primer for the season ahead.
Last week Guy and I offered up some under-the-radar prospects as an addendum to the big countdown, and today, with the whole thing wrapped up, we have a top five. And that top five is every bit as varied as the whole, which is awesome. The one-two punch of art house and multiplex at the top says it all.
Check out the full list with commentary in the gallery below and please tell us, what summer movie — big or small — are you most looking forward to in 2013? What films will potentially find a head of steam for the upcoming awards season? Which will soar? Which will bomb? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments section and we’ll be back for your thoughts on “Iron Man 3” on Friday.
(Side note: I put this up on Twitter last week but I’ll throw it up here, to: “Captain America: The First Avnger” > “The Avengers” > “Iron Man” > “The Incredible Hulk” > “Iron Man 3” > “Thor” > “Iron Man 2.” I’m a fan of “The Incredible Hulk,” so its placement really says nothing about “Iron Man 3,” so much. The only one I actively dislike, actually, is “Iron Man 2.” We’ll see how “Thor: The Dark World” fits in this fall.)
only god forgives…. duh
This is Martin Bonner!
Ha! But yes – look out for that one, folks. We’re proud.
Congratulations again man. Still miss those box office columns.
I am actively counting the days until I get to see The Bling Ring (and counting the days until the reviews come in from Cannes)
I think this summer has a lot of potential with nothing really too big to disappoint as opposed to last year(TDKR “sigh”, Amazing-Spiderman eh, Avengers was big, but not disappointing)
Iron Man 3(Come on Shane. You can do it)
Star Trek Into Darkness(there’s actually expectations with this one after the enjoyable first one. Looks like the most epic out of these blockbusters in scale and destruction)
Man of Steel(surprise of the summer? Who doesn’t want a badass Superman flick?)
Elysium(All eyes are on Neill Blomkamp. Good luck)
Pacific Rim(Looks appropriately geeky. Few have Del Toro’s imagination)
The Grandmaster(pop might be interested in this one)
Before Midnight(love the first two, feeling confident about this one)
Bling Ring(okay the most recent trailer sold me. I actually enjoyed Somewhere)
Only God Forgives(most anticipated)
Fast and Furious 6(The 5th one accepted it’s stupidity making it the most enjoyable one. Maybe this will get the same results. Hopefully)
The Great Gatsby(not digging individual clips, but their out of context)
This is The End/The World’s End(ladies and gentlemen you’re two cult comedies of the summer)
World War Z(eh)
The Spectacular Now(unless this pulls a Silver Linings and I scratch my head at bizarre character choices, this could live up to the hype of critical reception)
The Wolverine(aww man that last one was tough to get through, but this has potential)
The Lone Ranger(all for more westerns being made, but I don’t know. Verbinski’s films feel like amusement rides for better or for worse)
Kick-Ass 2(Carrey looks like he is in rare form. That is all)
The Conjuring(getting solid vibes. I think Waan is really maturing as a filmmaker.)
TDKR was brilliant, more flawed than TDK but with more thematic depth.
Elysium, The Kings of Summer, The Bling Ring, This is The End, Before Midnight…my top 5 in no specific order.
Frances Ha, The Great Gatsby, and Elysium are the big three for me. Slightly farther back in terms of anticipation are Much Ado About Nothing (I’m kind of surprised this wasn’t even on your list) and Only God Forgives. I’m sorry to say that this crop of blockbusters looks particularly uninspired. I was excited for Pacific Rim until I saw the trailer, although I’m still hoping it’s going to be more than the Cloverfield-meets-Transformers mash-up that the marketing promises.
Without a doubt, easy, Star Trek into Darkness.
Whether Tyler likes the film or not, he’s can’t exactly change his mind about it having been his most anticipated film of the summer.
But hey, stay sunny!
I’ve got to say I’m just not getting Pacific Rim. I like Del Toro well enough, but…yeah, I don’t understand. However, Before Midnight and Only God Forgives are my one and two, so overall, I must say I approve this list. ;)
1. “Man of Steel”
2. “The Bling Ring”
3. “Iron Man 3”
4. “Star Trek: Into Darkness”
5. “The Wolverine”
Only God Forgives – Man of Steel – Elysium – Star Trek Into Darkness -Stories We Tell
For me, Only God Forgives. Only God Forgives. Oh, and Only God Forgives. ha! My #1 most anticipated.
Also really looking forward to Pacific Rim, The Conjuring and Stories We Tell Ourselves.