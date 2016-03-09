What we can expect from The Flash/Supergirl crossover

The Flash is set to speed into the Supergirl universe on Monday, March 28th.

As we”ve discussed previously, now that multiple Earths have been established there are infinite possibilities for how these storylines can intersect, and then return to their regularly scheduled continuity.

How will Barry Allen find himself on Kara”s Earth, though? And will this highly publicized crossover event have the desired effect? Which we assume is — at least in part — meant to expand the Supergirl audience.

In the video above and below Raj Rawal and Roth Cornet dive into what The Flash/Supergirl crossover will do for each show.

Check out The Flash/Supergirl crossover on Monday, March 28th at 8/7c on CBS.

