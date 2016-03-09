What we can expect from The Flash/Supergirl crossover

#HitFix Video #Supergirl #The Flash
03.09.16 2 years ago

The Flash is set to speed into the Supergirl universe on Monday, March 28th. 

As we”ve discussed previously, now that multiple Earths have been established there are infinite possibilities for how these storylines can intersect, and then return to their regularly scheduled continuity.

How will Barry Allen find himself on Kara”s Earth, though? And will this highly publicized crossover event have the desired effect? Which we assume is — at least in part — meant to expand the Supergirl audience.

In the video above and below Raj Rawal and Roth Cornet dive into what The Flash/Supergirl crossover will do for each show.

Check out The Flash/Supergirl crossover on Monday, March 28th at 8/7c on CBS.

Chat with us here or on Twitter!

Roth: @RothCornet

Raj: @RajRawal

Around The Web

TOPICS#HitFix Video#Supergirl#The Flash
TAGSCBSCWHitFix VideoSupergirlThe FlashWill they get what they want out of it

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP