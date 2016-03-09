We’ve got some new details on the big ‘Flash’/’Supergirl’ crossover episode

CBS released some details about the upcoming Supergirl–The Flash crossover episode today, including key art.

We're not exactly sure how Flash winds up in Supergirl's universe just yet, only that he “suddenly appears” there, and then teams up with Supergirl to fight both Livewire and Silver Banshee in exchange for Supergirl's help getting him back to his universe.

We've also got some fun comic book-style artwork. If it looks familiar, it might be because we've seen Supergirl's cousin in a similar position with The Flash on the cover of a real comic book.

The episode airs on March 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.