We’ve got some new details on the big ‘Flash’/’Supergirl’ crossover episode

#Supergirl #The Flash
03.09.16 2 years ago

CBS released some details about the upcoming SupergirlThe Flash crossover episode today, including key art. 

We're not exactly sure how Flash winds up in Supergirl's universe just yet, only that he “suddenly appears” there, and then teams up with Supergirl to fight both Livewire and Silver Banshee in exchange for Supergirl's help getting him back to his universe.

We've also got some fun comic book-style artwork. If it looks familiar, it might be because we've seen Supergirl's cousin in a similar position with The Flash on the cover of a real comic book.

The episode airs on March 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Supergirl#The Flash
TAGSCBScrossoverSupergirlThe Flash

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP