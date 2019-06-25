Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige recently let slip that Avengers: Endgame will re-release in theaters this upcoming weekend. Given that the movie’s still playing in some theaters, that feels a little strange, but it’s all about beating the all-time box-office record set by James Cameron’s Avatar after capsizing Titanic. Of course, interest in the movie remains high, and the DVD/Blu-ray release will be enormous, but Marvel Studios and Disney want that dang record, so they’re tacking on some extra material in an effort to squeak out another $40 million or so in ticket sales.

Until now, those bonus contents have remained a mystery, other than rumors of a Stan Lee tribute that will also be present on the Blu-ray and word of some deleted scenes and maybe something else in the post-credits realm. Now, a source who usually gets all things Marvel correct (that’d be Jeremy Conrad at MCU Cosmic) reports what he’s learned:

This week’s re-release of Avengers: Endgame will include will be a new deleted scene that plays after the credits, which features the Hulk. It’s not the Kathrine Langford scene that many were hoping to see (which hopefully will show up on the Blu-ray), but rather a Hulk scene that fits more as a post-credit thing than the older Morgan Stark would. Some showings will include an introduction by the Russo Brothers as well. In addition to the scene and the Stan Lee tribute, there will be a short tease for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

So, no scene with Katherine Langford, the 13 Reasons Why actress who played Tony Stark’s teenage daughter and who (as revealed by Joe and Anthony Russo) shared a scene with Robert Downey Jr. in one of the time-jumping sequences. That’s probably something that’s being held back to entice DVD/Blu-ray sales, since this is all a never ending train of comic book movie domination. Well, at least folks will get a little more Peter Parker before Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives on July 2. And don’t feel too bad for James Cameron, for he’s too busy working on those three sequels to Avatar for (he hopes) a future reclaiming of his cinematic crown.

UPDATE: Tickets are officially on sale, as Marvel Studios tweeted.

See Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame again before it leaves theaters! Get this exclusive poster (at select theaters while supplies last), see an intro from dir. Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene, and a sneak peek at #SpiderManFarFromHome. Get tix: https://t.co/a34PgTdMSY pic.twitter.com/n1Ts9tvtO4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 25, 2019

(Via MCU Cosmic)