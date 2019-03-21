MARVEL STUDIOS

Wong is the most relatable character in Avengers: Infinity War. To be fair, he’s competing against a bunch of superheroes, a talking raccoon, and a purple-skinned “intergalactic psychopath,” but still! He makes Doctor Strange buy him a sandwich, he does just enough fighting to send one of the bad guys to Antarctica, he gets invited to a wedding he probably has no interest in attending (Tony Stark and Pepper Potts’), and then he lets the Avengers try to save the world. It’s better to stay at home and eat a tuna melt in peace. Hard same.

But what happened to Wong, who we don’t see after the first 30 or so minutes of Infinity War? Did he survive the Snap? Apparently: yes! During a recent AMA on Reddit, actor Benedict Wong, who’s played the Master of the Mystic Arts since 2016’s Doctor Strange, was asked, “Do you believe Wong should be the Sorcerer Supreme?” (Basically, someone who protects the Earth from all kinds of evil magic.) He replied, “Ha! Why not! He’s currently guarding the Sanctum.”