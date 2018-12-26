Marvel

(Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War will definitely be found below.)

Netflix has been brilliantly stirring up drama lately with descriptions on movie and TV show landing pages, as with a savage Gossip Girl synopsis. Recently, they also caused a buzz with a Black Mirror easter egg of sorts and possibly teased an end-date for their licensing of Friends, which miraculously turned out to not be the case hours later when the streaming service re-upped the popular show’s licensing deal. Now Netflix is circling around to playing with Marvel fans, who received a bit of a jolt when Avengers: Infinity War began streaming on Christmas Day.

In doing so, Netflix described Thanos — who famously kills half of the universe with a snap after gathering Infinity stones — as an “intergalactic sociopath.” Yes, they really did. The full description read, “Superheroes amass to stop intergalactic sociopath Thanos from acquiring a full set of Infinity Stones and wiping out half of all life in the universe.” People definitely noticed.