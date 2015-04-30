Why 1999 was the best year in movie history

All week long our writers will debate: Which was the greatest film year of the past half century? Check here for a complete list of our essays.
The end of the 1990s was the end of an era on the big screen. The independent filmmaking movement that started the decade had taken full bloom and infiltrated the business. Major studios had begun to jump headlong into the “dependent” game, amping up prestige product and utilizing the awards season as a marketing tool. The blockbuster landscape at the summer multiplex had been interesting, full of original concepts (good and bad), but something else was on the way – a new overlord in the business of film, and one that would more or less make the age of the movie star (at least as we had come to know it) a thing of the past.
For those reasons and a slew of others, I consider 1999 to be the greatest film year the cinema has seen. And that's not necessarily “greatest” as in value judgment. For as many exciting things that were happening creatively, equally alarming things were happening to shift the landscape of this industry. Whether you consider them for good or bad is up to you, but their impact is unmistakable, and any year that can lay some claim to that kind of a shift cannot be denied.
So let's start there…
We're in the midst of “Star Wars” madness right now as director J.J. Abrams and producer Kathleen Kennedy prepare to unleash “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” onto the world in December. Back in May of 1999, “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” proved the insatiable appetite for this franchise, which had been starved throughout most of the 1980s, was still very much alive. It was more or less tested and confirmed through the expanded universe materials of the 1990s, books, comics and video games stoking the flames. In 1993, filmmaker George Lucas announced his intention to revisit the world he created with a new trilogy, and a packaged re-release of the original trilogy in 1997 further established that the audience was ready and willing. It was an exciting time, and it may well have signaled the beginning of a new bedrock philosophy in Hollywood: brand appeal.
Before 1999, when you looked at box office results, they were dominated by movie stars. Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Mel Gibson, Tom Hanks, these were the draws. Slowly thereafter, particularly as the industry turned to the world of comic books for fodder (“Blade” was a bit of a testing ground in 1998 with 2000's “X-Men” and 2002's “Spider-Man” soon to follow), intellectual properties and preexisting material began to drown out those big names. In 2011, finally, every film on the list of top 10 domestic grossers was either a sequel or, in the case of “Thor,” part of an interlinking cinematic universe spread across multiple properties.
You can probably trace a lot of that back to “The Phantom Menace.” It was a huge part of changing the boardroom thinking of this business and morphing it into what we have today.
With all that in mind, I also find it sort of fascinating that my own favorite entry from the year, Michael Mann's “The Insider,” dealt so heavily in corporate synergy at the expense of all else. This was three years after the Telecommunications Act of 1996 allowed for the streamlined, everything-is-owned-by-six-companies world we live in today (which led to movie studios being gobbled up by conglomerates and, not to oversimplify, fertilize a current environment that has entities like Disney aiming for multimedia brand extension on a staggering scale).
Of course, over-conglomeration is nothing new in Hollywood. After all, Mel Brooks sent up Paramount corporate parent Gulf + Western as “Engulf and Devour” in 1976's “Silent Movie,” a full year before anything called “Star Wars” entered the public consciousness. But there's no mistaking the sense of liftoff that occurred at the end of the millennium.
Beyond all that, 1999 was just so rich. Going back to the independent filmmaking movement, those rebels were fully coming into their own as the new titans, with a list of works to rival any “great year.” Paul Thomas Anderson gave us the bold and dramatic interconnectivity of “Magnolia.” David O. Russell offered up the first real dissection of the Gulf War with “Three Kings,” a story of honor in the face of greed. DreamWorks finally caught its stride with an exciting new filmmaker (Sam Mendes) at the helm of “American Beauty.”
Moreover, masterpieces seemed to come left and right – Anthony Minghella's “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (latter-day Hitchcock at its finest); Brad Bird's “The Iron Giant” (animation with dramatic heft before Pixar came to own that niche); Alexander Payne's “Election” (a witty satire announcing a vital new voice); Spike Jonze's “Being John Malkovich” (the arrival of screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, willfully bending the form into something new); David Fincher's “Fight Club” (also tying into the theme of corporate overload). The list is endless.
In addition to all of this, the greatest practitioner of the form (OK, “in my opinion”) gave us his final film as well. And indeed, “Eyes Wide Shut” was right up there with director Stanley Kubrick's finest work. I might add that, at a time when their cachet was (as noted) starting to wan, it was one that intriguingly dealt with our perspective of movie stars, given his casting choices of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.
What's also interesting about “Eyes Wide Shut” is something my colleague Drew McWeeny has noted before. “The Thin Red Line” hit in December of 1998 (and went wide in January of 1999), while of course “The Phantom Menace” landed in May. That means there was one a moment in history when Terrence Malick, Stanley Kubrick and George Lucas – probably the least prolific top tier filmmakers around – were working on a movie at the same time. Craaaazzzyyy.
Elsewhere, “The Blair Witch Project” was an equally notable piece of this puzzle. The found footage genre didn't start there, but it certainly became viable on a larger scale as soon as that micro-budget flick raked in over $100 million at the box office. As well, the film utilized an innovative internet marketing campaign at a time when that little tool was first really being explored for such purposes. Another film tapped into the online world to reach audiences, too, and we would be remiss not to mention it.
Andy and Lana Wachowski's “The Matrix” is, for many, the identity of 1999 in film. The ultimate dramatic representation of a techno-world on the brink of change, that March release seemed to be the spark that ignited everything else that year. “Neuromancer” author William Gibson called it “arguably the ultimate cyberpunk artifact,” and indeed, when the story of 1999 is told, “The Matrix” may well be its centerpiece.
There are things I haven't mentioned that of course deserve notice. I consider “Sleepy Hollow” to sort of be the ultimate Tim Burton experience (and that's not a pejorative). Doug Liman's “Go” fits well in the stride of independent filmmakers bursting forth, a pastiche of broken narrative ideas that were blooming throughout the decade. Mike Judge's “Office Space” captured corporate ennui perfectly. Pixar hit the gas with “Toy Story 2” as it would soar headlong into a new decade that would yield the animation studio's greatest work. I quite love the staggeringly human places David Lynch (of all people) reached with “The Straight Story.” Oliver Stone's “Any Given Sunday” proved Jamie Foxx could go and was just such an electrifying experience overall. And Martin Scorsese's “Bringing Out the Dead” seemed like the final toll of a stylistic bell that had been reverberating for 10 years by that time, an underrated modern classic.
What's bothersome, if anything, is how much the Academy snoozed on all of this. This is the year after Harvey Weinstein pulled a fast one on Steven Spielberg's “Saving Private Ryan” with a “Shakespeare in Love” Best Picture victory, so his outfit was in full swing with “The Cider House Rules.” And while that John Irving adaptation may have dabbled in not-so-safe content like abortion, it was still very much an in-their-wheelhouse play for voters that stuck out like a sore thumb amid all this bold creativity. The same might even be said of Frank Darabont's “The Green Mile.”
I maintain a love/hate relationship with “American Beauty,” captured in jaw-dropping strokes by cinematographer Conrad L. Hall, but not without its issues that would fill many more column inches. “The Insider” is a masterpiece, full stop, and M. Night Shyamalan's “The Sixth Sense” – a money-making monster – announced a promise that, we know now, would never be kept. But those were your Best Picture nominees. It didn't feel properly representative.
In any case, you look at all of these names and one thing stands out: Today's masters working alongside yesterday's. And that is what I truly take away from 1999. It was a time of change in the business and in the world, starkly reflected in the art of cinema. There has never been anything quite like it. For those reasons and more, 1999 is the greatest film year of all time.
Other pieces in this series:
Couldn’t agree more. 1999 kills this debate, for all the reasons stated above, plus Galaxy Quest.
The farther away 1999 gets the weird the academy nominations become. There were so many genuinely revolutionary along with a lot of great films and its baffling what ended (for the most part) getting nominated in the major categories.
People love to hate Shakespeare in Love, but it was the second best of the nominated films behind Thin Red Line, which probably split votes with Saving Private Ryan.
@Palefire
Shakespeare in Love was 1998.
1999 was the year of American Beauty, which beat out The Insider, The Green Mile, The Sixth Sense, and The Cider House Rules. I agree that that comes off as an unfortunately safe list, but this is the Academy, and Cider House Rules had the Miramax train behind it.
1999 is certainly right up there vying for best year for cinema of all time. Masterwork after masterwork, and even the more “mid-range,” or populist, or blockbuster films are of a quality you rarely find in such things.
That said, there are three other years this series hasn’t yet gotten around to that I think give 1999 a run for its money: 1939, 1976, and 2007.
As many have already pointed out, 1939 is not in the last half-century, so it is not up for inclusion in this series.
And 2007? There are certainly some great films from that year, but just look at the top 100 grossing films of that year (or even the top 4). The sheer number of awful films in there means the average starts off way too low to be saved by a few films.
The South Park movie must be part of the 1999 discussion.
As one of the reasons that it isn’t the greatest year ever? I agree.
1999 is overall a solid year, but when a film like American Beauty wins the Oscar for Best Picture, and a film like The Matrix doesn’t even get nominated, that year can never be considered the greatest. Plus, Cider House Rules and The Green Mile were nominated? Was The Academy trolling us? The Academy’s choices aren’t the only reasons that is wasn’t a great year, but they are very good ones.
The Insider is excellent, and Russell Crowe deserved the Oscar for his performance and it wasn’t even close. But masterpiece? That’s a stretch.
The Phantom Menace obliterated awesome childhood memories worldwide; so much so that I have zero interest in seeing The Force Awakens or anything else in that universe forever and ever, Amen.
While 1999’s bad wasn’t quite as bad as 1998’s, it still had plenty of awful to go with the good. The Story of Us (Rob Reiner, what happened, bro?), Mickey Blue Eyes, Bicentennial Man, Deuce Bigalow, South Park, Wild Wild West, End of Days, Big Daddy, and Girl, Interrupted were the absolute dregs.
The pros: The Matrix is clearly a generation-defining movie, as well as being what I would consider the only masterpiece of the year. Office Space is close; there is nothing even remotely like it before or since. The Talented Mr. Ripley would be my vote for most underrated film of 1999, and Matt Damon’s best performance. Magnolia, Being John Malkovich, The Sixth Sense, Three Kings, Election, The Straight Story, Fight Club, and The Iron Giant are all superb and properly appraised. Other entertaining, if not great, or even really good films from 1999: The Mummy, The Limey, Austin Powers 2, Notting Hill, Galaxy Quest, Sweet and Lowdown (Samantha Morton was robbed at the Oscars – a theme that year), Ravenous, American Pie, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Princess Mononoke, Man on the Moon, 10 Things I Hate About You, and the largely forgotten gem of a documentary American Movie.
Based on the depth of entertaining/good/almost great films, I’d put 1999 just ahead of 1998, but neither are really championship material as they don’t have the top end quality of 1974 or the overall average of 1982.
“1999 is overall a solid year, but when a film like American Beauty wins the Oscar for Best Picture, and a film like The Matrix doesn’t even get nominated, that year can never be considered the greatest.”
I’m gonna go ahead and formulate my ideas of a great year based on my own considerations, not the Academy’s. You’re of course free to do otherwise.
This is not like Roger Ebert saying American Beauty is the best film. The is the industry’s elite choosing what best represents them. Their choices matter to the year in film. I’m not saying that their choices make the films any better or worse, but a discussion of any year has to include the Oscars. Increasingly they are really doing their own thing, but the flat-out departure from reality began in 1999 (maybe heavily influenced by 1990).
Even aside from that, 1999 is a very good year, but I just don’t see it being the greatest of the last 50 years. Greatest of the 1990s? Almost certainly.
Fair enough. You’ll find a large number of other years argued elsewhere on the site that might better float your boat.
Galaxy Quest was a GREAT comedy (w/out being vulgar’, somehow), and South Park: BL&U (which was WAY beyond vulgar) was a total classic, therefore invalidating your whole response… #blairwitchsuckedthough
American Beauty was a waaay better movie than Fight Club, one of the most overrated pieces of crap EVER. And you hated a movie as awesome as South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut? Dude, FUCK YOU.
“Their choices matter to the year in film.”
Sixteen years on, to what significant audience? You’re conflating historical and critical perspective — which is perfectly acceptable, but no more so than simply employing the latter in this particular discussion.
Comparing 1998 to 1999 …. I don’t think 1999 can compare to the top-end films of 1998 – Rushmore, Lebowski, Flowers of Shanghai, The Thin Red Line, Out of Sight, Taste of Cherry, just to start. Four out of five of those are on the short list for some of the best filmmakers of the era. The best film of 1999 was Kubrick’s fourth or fifth best film.
I would also include John Sayles’s wildly underrated “Limbo”, a film unfairly lambasted for its ending. 1999 was also when Mononoke-Hime was released in the U.S., a film I consider his best.
Indeed, many not mentioned could be included. And I stick up for “Limbo’s” ending.
thank you. Limbo is such a great weirdly misundestood film. I mean the fantastic Talented Mr. Ripley is underrated but at least it got nominations. Everyone just seemed to forget Limbo.
Diggin these. 2007 was a good year for American film as well. Sweeney Todd, Michael Clayton, No Country For Old Men and several others.
I think it’s 2010 The King’s Speech, The Social Network, Black Swan, The Fighter, Inception, True Grit, Toy Story 3, The Town, The Kid’s Are Alright, Animal Kingdom, 127 Hours
Yeah, 2010 was pretty darn cool for me
Nope. 2007 was the best.
1979
Thanks for this, Kris; fantastic writing and reasoning. It takes some of the bad taste out of my mouth from reading the asinine explanation of a Hitfix staff member explaining why 2012 was the best year.
2012 is a pretty fantastic year overall, but that article did not do it justice.
EWS is garbage. You know it, I know it and the American people know it.
nope it’s great!
Heal thyself.
Way To Success Life
Before writing at length on this, was Election mentioned? If not, it should have been. Ditto to the South Park movie.
Boys Don’t Cry doesn’t merit a mention?
Lots of movies do. I was following a certain line of logic through the piece.
Just want to give a shout-out to some other notable/underrated 1999 films: Scott Hicks’ impressionistic Snow Falling On Cedars, David Cronenberg’s lo-fi Matrix companion-piece eXistenZ, Neil Jordan’s devastating End Of The Affair, and Almodovar’s All About My Mother, which shamefully wasn’t mentioned in the geocentric article above.
SO SHAMEFUL
I get it, Kris. For the most part, you don’t care about foreign language films.
But that Almodovar film was a pretty big international breakthrough for the director, and considering it won the Oscar I thought it might have been popular enough to deserve a mention.
Instead of mocking my comment, you could explain why your survey is narrow, or to use a less pejorative term, focused so specifically on American film.
I mocked your comment because it was callous. You could have made your point otherwise. You chose not to. You got the response you deserved.
Since you ask, though, I didn’t get into foreign cinema because the release calendar tends to differ enough for those releases that it raises a question as to what year’s identity is best represented by a particular film. That’s not entirely the case with “All About My Mother,” but wouldn’t it be “geocentric,” to use your word, to focus on domestic release dates of those films?
I could easily have mentioned films like “Run Lola Run,” “Princess Mononoke,” “Rosetta,” etc. But I was making some industry points and found myself on a line of logic that didn’t call for their brief mention. I appreciate foreign cinema very much, and would appreciate commenters who could stay away from breathlessly declaring it “shameful” to not mention one or two in a brief essay that includes them in the macro, but doesn’t deal with them in the micro.
I’m ultimately content knowing that “All About My Mother” is a great film without it needing a passing comment in a quick cross section of the year to merit that distinction. Perhaps you should be, too, and join in the dialogue rather than dictating with accusatory language. It’s called being a grown-up.
I figured Tapley was gonna take 1999….Damn good year too. If I could, I’d cheat & add 1999 to 1998.
As others have pointed out – eXistenZ, Princess Mononoke & South Park belong in the conversation. The Mummy, Dogma, and The Virgin Suicides are notable too.
Unlike the rest of the internet (or so it seems) – I have the fondest utmost regard for Phantom Menace. Star Wars had a profound impact on my very early life & likewise it did the same for my own child in his early life. Sharing that bond has value beyond compare. Star Wars is a vast *cultural* phenomenon, our modern day mythology. 1999 ensured that it continued on and spread most effusively. Re: overall impact, it’s pretty damn close to astronomical.
Being John Malcovich *may* be my favorite movie – it is in the least, the one I have watched the most. Off the charts insane, and in the best way imaginable.
eXistenZ is my favorite sci-fi — a superb little mind f–k.
American Beauty is in some ways, a masterpiece. And hell, I think it set a precedent for indie mainstream legitimacy & Oscar recognition thereof. Which today is no doubt the trend.
The Mummy is fun as hell and for my money, it’s Indie flavor (Jones that is) at its best.
Dogma is perhaps my favorite religious movie. Easily my favorite Western one. And the only time I could watch Affleck.
And South Park may be my favorite musical. ;)
Princess Mononoke is my favorite Japanese animation. And yes, it is fair to include it since it was released in the US in 1999.
1999 is a year of personal superlatives. So it should win hands down, right? Nope. 1998 dwarves it by sheer volume of good, solid original stuff. It also laid a lot of necessary groundwork that put the indie voice squarely on the radar that reverberates so soundly today.
And as a P.S. — I think the Matrix may be one of the most over-hyped movies there is. Good mindless fun, but nothing innovative. Imitated by carbon copy yes, innovative no. But still, mindless fun.
Oh and Sleepy Hollow? Instead of Burton’s best, I think it is better to say, the last time he was at his best. There’s a difference there. Nevertheless, it certainly belongs in the conversation.
Again, damn good year! But the best? Nah…
I’ve been espousing the virtues of 1999’s movie releases for well over a decade. Not trying to say, “I did it first,” but rather that I totally agree with this view.
Anyway, I’ve narrowed this list down to my 35 favorite films from that year, most of which I’ve referred to in past posts that tackled this issue. Films listed were released in the USA during 1999.
(I’ll list my Top 10 at the end)
– All About My Mother
– American Beauty
– American Movie
– Being John Malkovich
– The Blair Witch Project
– Bowfinger
– Boys Don’t Cry
– Bringing Out the Dead
– Cookie’s Fortune
– Election
– eXistenZ
– Eyes Wide Shut
– Fight Club
– Galaxy Quest
– Ghost Dog
– Girl, Interrupted
– Go
– The Insider
– The Iron Giant
– The Limey
– Magnolia
– Man on the Moon
– The Matrix
– Mr. Death: The Rise and Fall of Fred A. Leuchter, Jr.
– Notting Hill
– Princess Mononoke
– Run Lola Run
– The Sixth Sense
– South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
– The Straight Story
– Sweet and Lowdown
– The Talented Mr. Ripley
– Three Kings
– Toy Story 2
– Twin Falls Idaho
**NOTE: There are obviously some acclaimed films from 1999 that I still haven’t seen (Topsy-Turvy, Buena Vista Social Club, Felicia’s Journey, etc.), and there are some popular titles I saw, but don’t recall liking enough to place in that Top 35 (Dick, Dogma, The Green Mile, Office Space, etc.).
Likely Top 10 (alphabetical):
– American Movie
– Being John Malkovich
– The Blair Witch Project
– Election
– Fight Club
– The Limey
– Princess Mononoke
– South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
– The Talented Mr. Ripley
– Three Kings
It was palpable and in the air that very year. Entertainment Weekly cover story and everything. It was my first year of film school, so I was in heaven. Every time we went to the movies, something amazing happened on the screen.
REMINDER: Just because a film isn’t mentioned doesn’t mean it’s not considered by the author to be a significant part of what is, as noted, a year bursting at the seams with quality. This is a 1400-word essay, not a book on the subject.
Just, you know, going forward…
Nope 1986 is the best due to the Academy Awards naming The Highlander greatest movie ever made. Just ask Ricky Bobbie.
Also?
Uniformly upgrade to Disqus, Hitfix. Sure it has a few minor idiosyncratic problems. But it is WAY user friendly by compare! Way… (!)
This author is a mental midget. He knows nothing about films and particularly about film history. 1939 is the best year in film history closely followed by 1940. What a moron. I graduated from Tisch School of the Arts (NYU Film School) and studied Film Production and Film History. What credentials does this bozo have. University of Phoenix grad.
Shut up. A few masterpieces, followed by a huge drop-off, is not the same as 30+ excellent films. If so, 1974 would be up for debate, along with a few other key years.
I went to film school, too. Where at minimum I learned that throwing around film school credentials is childish. Sounds like you’re bitter all that money you dropped at NYU got you nowhere. Try some life experience. It’ll go far.
Oh, and since you asked: University of North Carolina School of the Arts School of Filmmaking, B.F.A. in Filmmaking. University of Southern California, M.A. in Print Journalism.
Good luck out there in the world.
I’m surprised you can watch any films at all with your head that far up your ass.
Susan: The concept of subjectivity appears to have been passed over in your otherwise impressive education. Which film school professor taught you that 1939 and 1940 are inarguably the best years in film history, and that no further discussion was possible? They did not do you a service.
Keil: Isn’t every year up for debate?
Guy-
Forgive me if you already mentioned it somewhere else but what year would you have wrote about if you still worked for the site?
So hard to say. 1967, perhaps.
My favourite year in movie history is pretty certain 1971:
1. Mc Cabe & Mrs. Miller
2. The Last Picture Show
3. A Clockwork Orange
4. The French Connection
5. Don´t look now (or probably “Fiddler on the roof”, always been a sentimental favourite)
All such amazong films and surely among my personal favourites.
My favourite in 1999? Being John Malkovich.
Don’t Look Now is 1973, I think, but Roeg’s Walkabout is 1) 1971 and 2) a better film
I would partly agree. 1999 is definitely one of the best years in movie history, but “Magnolia” is not the best example of this. It’s good, but 1993’s “Short Cuts”, the film “Magnolia” was striving to be, is much more impressive–[www.youtube.com]
Keanu Reeves cannot act his way out of a paper bag, so I wasn’t going to see “The Matrix” & I hated the first “Star Wars”, so I want no part of that. “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut” is one of the funniest movies ever & “Boys Don’t Cry” is very compelling. Love “Election”, “Existenz”, “American Beauty” & “Being John Malkovich”. Except for a rather gaping plothole (why didn’t the ghost of the poisoned girl put the tape in the VCR herself?), “The Sixth Sense” is very spooky & a wonderful acting showcase all around. “Run, Lola, Run” is superb, but is from 1998. “Cradle Will Rock” was overlooked, unfortunately, but director Tim Robbins sadly got a lot of the chronology wrong; otherwise, it’s quite memorable. “Fight Club” & “The Insider” are great, too. For the best movie years, I’d also include 1976 (“Taxi Driver”, “Murder By Death”, :”Carrie”, “Network”, “Burnt Offerings”, “The Big Bus”, “Silent Movie”, “The Bad News Bears”, “Silver Streak”, “Bugsy Malone”) & 1968 (“Night Of The Living Dead”, “Head”, “Planet Of The Apes”, “Charly”, “The Boston Strangler”, “Barbarella”, “Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang”, “Spirits of The Dead”).
Dominik–if you love 1971, check out “They Might Be Giants” (where the band got their name)–[www.youtube.com]
A lot of really good films, but not many great films, IMO. For that reason, the prior year, 1998, was better.
Would it be too much to ask you Kris for your top 10 and honorable mentions in your own personal opinion from this year?
I do agree this is a great year and one of the best in history. I was 20 at the time and was very much getting into my love of film at the time. So i remember the year very well. My top five are American Beauty, Eyes Wide Shut, Insider, Magnolia and Three Kings in alphabetical order. My next 15 are all over the place depending on what I’ve seen last. But i’d be very curious to what your personal favorites were for this year.
Very interesting article! Thank you for it.
It often changes. I’m thinking lately:
1. “The Insider”
2. “Being John Malkovich”
3. “Eyes Wide Shut”
4. “The Iron Giant”
5. “The Matrix”
6. “The Talented Mr. Ripley”
7. “Fight Club”
8. “Magnolia”
9. “Three Kings”
10. “Election”
Honorable mentions: “Toy Story 2,” “Go,” “Any Given Sunday,” “The Straight Story,” “Run Lola Run,” “The Red Violin,” “eXistenZ,” “Bringing Out the Dead,” “All About My Mother”
Oh, and “Topsy-Turvy” is probably #11.
I like your top 10, fight club, being john malkovich and election would be in mine most likely other than the five I mentioned. I like that you mentioned Go, Any Givin Sunday, Bringing out the dead, straight story and all about my mother. I can give or take on toy story 2, existenz and the red violin. Topsy turvy and the iron giant would be close for me too. Matrix was always a miss with me but I know i’m in the minority on that one. I’d add Sweet and Lowdown, Payback and Office Space to my top 10 or honorable mention list. My top ten off the top of my head would be.
The Insider
Magnolia
Eyes Wide Shut
American Beauty
Three Kings
Fight Club
Election
Being John Malkovich
Bringing Out the Dead
Go
In that order but I feel like i’m leaving something out.
Anyhow thanks for the response.
1999 was indeed an outstanding year for movies, particularly (for me) due to the wide range of skillfully, imaginatively executed stories dealing with the nature of identity and reality, with a heavy dose of “meta” in the mix. This applies to all of the following examples: The Matrix, Existenz, Being John Malkovich, Eyes Wide Shut, Run Lola Run, The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Sixth Sense, Boys Don’t Cry, American Beauty, Go, The Blair Witch Project, and even Boys Don’t Cry.
1999 the best movie year ever, no doubt!