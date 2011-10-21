Will Ben Affleck end up writing and directing ‘The Stand’?

There’s nothing I love more than coming home from a night out with the kids to find angry half-literate e-mails from people calling me names over something they don’t understand. So you can imagine this has been a gorgeous Friday night.
After all, we were the ones who told you that David Yates and Steve Kloves were going to be the creative team in charge of Warner’s big-screen treatment of the Stephen King epic novel. And when we reported it, offers had been made and deals were in motion. It was accurate at that moment.
Then things went radio silent. And while I’m not in a position to tell you what went on behind the scenes, I can tell you that following the success of the last four “Harry Potter” films, both Yates and Kloves are expensive, particularly when working together, and one of the keys to getting any giant tentpole film off the ground right now is finding creative ways to bring costs down. When your writer and director together are worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $15 – $20 million before you make any other deals on the film, that is not an inexpensive place to begin.
Now Deadline is reporting that Ben Affleck is the studio’s choice to both direct and write the film. Or films, I should say, since this isn’t a one-movie project.
They’re a lot less close to signing a deal with Affleck than they were with Yates and Kloves, though, and you’ll notice how carefully Fleming’s piece is worded. All he really says is that Warner Bros. would like for Affleck to do it. That’s it. There is no offer on the table yet, and there’s no deal in place. Affleck is neck deep in his new movie “Argo” right now, and no doubt some of this comes from the dailies the execs are watching as the movie comes together.
One thing I’ve learned after almost fifteen years of reporting on this stuff and even longer living and working in LA is that things change, even after you think they’re set in stone, and the deal-making process can be very complicated on big giant films when you’ve got participants who come to the table with certain price tags attached. “The Stand” is an important project for Vertigo, the production company who has the rights, and Warner, who is set to distribute the film, and I’m sure they are continuing to explore whatever possibilities might get the film made and in theaters.
But if our own reporting on this was premature, as it now appears it was, then so is this. Ben Affleck is not signed to make this film, and he could easily just end up as one more name in a long line of names that were potentially involved.
We’ll keep our eye on this as it continues to come together, and when there’s an actual deal that’s been made, rest assured we’ll have that news for you. In the meantime, I wouldn’t count anyone out, and I wouldn’t start printing posters, either.
Assuming Affleck ends up directing and/or writing this, do you like the choice Drew?
I read “The Stand” 30 years ago when I was a big Stephen King fan and didn’t really like it. I just read the recap of the plot on Wikipedia and it sure didn’t seem that interesting. I’m sure the studio sees it as a “Lord Of the Rings” epic journey, but they’d be better off making “The Dark Tower”! I think “Cell” would make an excellent movie too…
Post-apocalyptic is en vogue right now with The Walking Dead and the like. If done right this could be very popular.
Also, couldn’t disagree with you more on your opinion of the novel. It’s a classic.
BRIGUYX, Cell is one of King’s lesser works, it certainly pales when up against The Stand, and isn’t as original a story as The Stand. King’s epic work is, I dare say, a near masterpiece of modern American fiction.
Agreed On Cell, but it was good and probably much easier to adapt into a film.
If he can find a way to make the ending not be terrible, then I’ll be on board. Still, it seems like an odd choice.
I see this a lot, but I don’t mind the ending at all. If the devil had been made overt the whole novel, what’s wrong with a literal deus ex machina when Mother Abigail was trumpeting God’s will the whole time?
This is disappointing in that I was really excited by your previous post, but Affleck has been pretty good so far, and considering the relative darkness of his films I think he can handle the tone. The scope is another thing, but I’m fascinated.
Actually after The Town and Gone Baby Gone I think he could do a good job with this. He’s really come into his own.