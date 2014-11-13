Will Christoph Waltz menace Daniel Craig in Bond 24?

Christoph Waltz picked up an Oscar for playing the villain in Quentin Tarantino's “Inglourious Basterds,” and now he might be turning his evil eye toward James Bond.

The Austrian actor is rumored to be in talks to join Daniel Craig in the upcoming 007 film, according to the Daily Mail (via Variety)

The as-yet-untitled Bond 24 is the follow-up to 2012's billion dollar-grosser “Skyfall,” and features returning co-stars Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes.

“Blue is the Warmest Color” star Lea Seydoux also recently joined the film. It's also been rumored that “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Dave Bautista has been circling a henchman role in the film.

Sam Mendes is set to direct from a script from “Skyfall” writers John Logan, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

Waltz will soon be seen in “Horrible Bosses 2” and Tim Burton's “Big Eyes.”

Bond 24 will open in the U.K. on October 23, 2015, and will hit the U.S. on November 6, 2015.

What are your thoughts on Christoph Waltz playing a 007 villain?