Will Smith eyed for second ‘I Am Legend’ film

It looks like another sequel is on the way for Will Smith, who recently returned to acting.

Smith is again being asked to play the last man on Earth in a follow-up to 2007’s hit film “I Am Legend.”

Warner Bros. is going forward with another chapter in the sci-fi series, based on the novel by Richard Matheson. The first film grossed nearly $600 million worldwide. They plan to bring Smith aboard to reprise his starring role as Robert Neville.

Deadline, who broke the story, reports that the new film is not being touted as a prequel, as has always been assumed due to the fact that Smith’s character dies at the end of the first film.

It’s unknown at this time what the storyline will be and if director Francis Lawrence is returning. Arash Amel (“Grace of Monaco”) is writing the script.

Smith hasn’t starred in anything since 2008’s “Seven Pounds,” but will soon be seen alongside Tommy Lee Jones in a third “Men in Black” movie.

The box office champ is sure in the mood for sequels these days, probably because they’re usually sure box office hits. Besides the upcoming “Men in Black III,” Smith will likely reprise his Detective Mike Lowry role opposite Martin Lawrence in Michael Bay’s “Bad Boys 3.” He’s also reportedly interested in a “Hancock” sequel. In fact, the only non-sequel on the horizon for the superstar is M. Night Shyamalan’s “After Earth,” co-starring his son Jaden Smith.



Would you be excited to see “I Am Legend 2”?