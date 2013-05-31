Win a ‘Before Midnight’ poster signed by Richard Linklater, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy

Heads up, fans of Richard Linklater’s “Before” trilogy. This is right up your alley. And boy is it awesome.

HitFix has ONE poster from the new film “Before Midnight” SIGNED BY LINKLATER, ETHAN HAWKE AND JULIE DELPY to give away. Ever since 1995’s “Before Sunrise,” this trio has been bringing the story of Celine and Jesse to the screen every nine years. We never know where they’ll be in their life each time we drop in on them, and we certainly hope to see more glimpses of their on-going life together in the future.

When “Before Midnight” premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, I called the lovers’ story “one of the great romances in all of cinema,” and I don’t think it’s hyperbolic. The singular nature of these projects alone is enough to put it on a certain echelon. With that in mind, I’ll be absolutely jealous of whoever wins today’s sweepstakes.

A few important points about the giveaway:

– The giveaway is only available to US residents (apologies to our international readers).



– No PO Boxes can be accepted.



– Users will only have to give your name and email address to gain ONE ENTRY. The winner will be chosen at random. However…



– To earn other entries, you can get other people to enter by sharing your custom link (which is generated after you enter) via Facebook, Twitter, e-mail, etc. You’ll receive FIVE ENTRIES for every friend who enters the sweepstakes through your link. Naturally, the more entries you earn, the better your odds of winning!

– The sweepstakes ends on June 10, 2013 at 5pm PT.

You can keep coming back to visit this page and check on how many entries you’ve earned, as the widget will remember you and keep track of your entries via your special link.

Good luck to everyone. Again — I”LL BE JEALOUS.

“Before Midnight” is currently playing in select theaters. If you haven’t already, tell us what you thought of the film!