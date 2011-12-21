With ‘The Hobbit’ looming, we revisit the record-tying Oscar haul for ‘Return of the King’

Yesterday’s unveiling of the trailer for “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” was greeted with feverish enthusiasm not just by the legions of “Lord of the Rings” and Peter Jackson fanboys (and girls), but by the equally excitable clan of Oscar pundits too.
That’s hardly surprising: as Kris wrote yesterday, when one is talking about the follow-up (or, shall we say, prequel) to a blockbuster trilogy that amassed 17 Academy Awards and 30 nominations, it’s fair to guess the new film will at least be in the conversation next year. Particularly when most of the original creative team is involved: production designer Grant Major has been replaced with Dan Hennah, while Ann Maskrey fills in for Ngila Dickson on costumes, but otherwise, we’re partying like it’s 2003 here.
True to form, I haven’t watched the trailer, but my own blind prognosis for the new film’s awards performance has little to do with how good it turns out to be: there was such an aura of finality to the 2003 Oscar race’s crowning of “The Return of the King,” a sense of dues paid and collective achievement recognized, that I’d be surprised if the Academy feels obliged to go there again, outside the likely slew of technical citations.
Since his triple win nearly eight years ago, Jackson’s Academy stock has dropped with the crafts-only recognition for “King Kong” and the outright disaster of “The Lovely Bones”: this return to the Tolkien well will need to wow even more than its predecessors to have a hope of replicating their awards-season success. (I suspect the second film in this two-part project would be the likelier horse anyway: the “Rings” films had to wait for their closing chapter to really hit home with the Academy, after all.)
In all the time I’ve been following the Oscar race, there has never been a more inevitable Best Picture winner than “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”: its victory was written on the wall not just at the very outset of the 2003 season, before the film had even been seen, but a full two years earlier. When “The Fellowship of the Ring” failed to nab top honors despite a whopping 13 nominations and a quartet of technical trophies — losing to a film with as obviously short a shelf life as “A Beautiful Mind,” to boot — it was clear the Academy voters were merely biding their time until the full extent of Jackson’s achievement in adapting Tolkien’s epic was out on display.
Similarly, when “The Two Towers” earned a lukewarm total of six token nominations the next year, without even a director citation for Jackson, one could sense voters were merely keeping the trilogy on the back burner, reminding us they hadn’t forgotten it entirely, until the next year. (For my money, it’s the most compelling and vividly realized of the three films, but it was always going to pay the price for having no real beginning or end.) That “The Return of the King” turned out to be the most awkwardly constructed and overbaked of the trilogy was of no consequence: Jackson would have had to randomly insert “Irreversible”-style sex scenes between Frodo and Gollum, or at least replace Ian McKellen with Larry the Cable Guy, to derail the third film’s Oscar chances.
As “The Return of the King”‘s unprecedented clean sweep of all 11 categories in which it was nominated — a sweep assisted by its absence from the acting and, more surprisingly, cinematography fields — made for a grindingly monotonous Oscar ceremony, there was something both wearying and inarguable about its success. Even as someone who wasn’t a particular devotee of the films, I couldn’t deny that the Academy was doing the right thing by acknowledging this particular cultural phenomenon: it’s a win that will age well, even if one thinks there were finer films in the mix.
But did it deserve all even awards? Taking a cue from Kris’ similar “Titanic”-themed post a while back (appropriately enough, one of the films with which “King” shares its all-time Oscar record), let’s break it down, category by category:
BEST PICTURE
Jackson’s film beat out “Lost in Translation,” “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World,” “Mystic River” and “Seabiscuit” for the win here — and it’s indicative of just how non-existent the competition was this year that it’s still hard to guess which of the nominees even placed second. None of those films have anything approaching the cultural cachet of the “Rings” films, so fair play to the Academy. Still, “The Return of the King” would only place fourth on my personal ballot: Sofia Coppola’s woozy, whispery anti-romance had my heart in 2003, and probably still does, though “Master and Commander” looks more robust and for-the-ages with every viewing.
BEST DIRECTOR
Here, Jackson beat Sofia Coppola (“Lost in Translation”), Peter Weir (“Master and Commander”), Clint Eastwood (“Mystic River”) and wild-card nominee Fernando Meirelles (“City of God”), who thankfully elbowed “Seabiscuit” out of this race. It wouldn’t make any sense to give a film as wholly helmer-steered as “King” the Oscar without giving it the Best Director prize too, but in my dreams, this was a tight three-person race between Coppola, Weir and Meirelles: their directorial achievements are so vastly different in scale and reach that they can hardly be compared, but ultimately, I’d have liked to see Coppola predate Kathryn Bigelow’s ceiling breaking win by seven years.
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jackson and his collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens defeated “American Splendor,” “City of God,” “Mystic River” and “Seabiscuit” in the one category that most awards pundits weren’t expecting the film to triumph in — and I must confess, I think this is a pretty silly award to give an adaptation this undisciplined in its structure (let’s not speak of its surfeit of endings, since plenty of others already have). Admittedly, it’s not a vintage field, but I’d have made the same choice as the Writers’ Guild of America: in “American Splendor,” Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman inventively riffed on Harvey Pekar’s quicksilver graphic source material to create a singularly cinematic script.
BEST ART DIRECTION
After scoring nominations for all three films, Grant Major finally won here, beating “Girl With a Pearl Earring,” “The Last Samurai,” “Master and Commander” and “Seabiscuit.” For my money, Major’s most dazzling work was on “The Fellowship of the Ring,” where he was unlucky to come up against the delirious designs of “Moulin Rouge!,” so I’m glad he has a trophy to mark his spectacular realization of Tolkien’s world. Still, on a single-year basis, my vote would have gone the same way as BAFTA’s: William Sandell’s finely textured, claustrophobic housing of an entire society on a single ship in “Master and Commander.”
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Nigila Dickson and Richard Taylor’s wardrobe of sackcloth and royal robes was an easy pick for the win over “Girl With a Pearl Earring,” “The Last Samurai” (for which Dickson scored a second nomination that year), “Master and Commander” and “Seabiscuit” — yes, the Academy’s art direction and costume branches dully matched 5-for-5 in their respective nominee fields. Still, I guess repetition is the name of the game here: as with the previous category, BAFTA opted for “Master and Commander”‘s sullied naval finery here, and again, I side with them. (The intricate color-coding of “Girl With a Pearl Earring” is close behind, however.)
BEST FILM EDITING
Jamie Selkirk beat “City of God,” “Cold Mountain” (cut by a giant of the field, Walter Murch), “Master and Commander” and “Seabiscuit” here: it’d be easy to snarkily blame the editor for the film’s more bloated areas, but he’s also responsible for its propulsive action sequences, so this win is really a case of swings and roundabouts. Still, Daniel Rezende’s pulsating, razor-sharp shaping of “City of God,” which seemingly gives the film the perspective of an entire city, would handily have earned my vote in this field.
BEST MAKEUP
After winning for “The Fellowship of the Ring” in 2001, Richard Taylor (also a winner this year for costumes) claimed another trophy in this field over “Master and Commander” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (that’s the first one, in case you’ve lost count). And, as much as I like the subtle, dirt-stained character work in Peter Weir’s film, who can argue with that? (Fun fact: Taylor was also part of the winning FX team on “Fellowship,” bringing his Oscar tally for the trilogy to four, spread across three categories.)
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
In another repeat of a “Fellowship” victory, Howard Shore beat Danny Elfman (“Big Fish”), Gabriel Yared (“Cold Mountain”), Thomas Newman (“Finding Nemo”) and James Horner (“House of Sand and Fog”) here — a field with several heavyweight composers on less-than-heavyweight movies, so it’s not hard to see why Shore’s unfailingly stirring orchestral swoops again carried the day here. But it’s not my favorite of the nominees: Yared’s artful incorporation of rootsy early Americana into his typically lush work on Anthony Minghella’s uneven epic has the most replay value for me.
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Trivial category that it may be, I can make my peace with every one of “The Return of the King”‘s win but this one: Annie Lennox’s tune-averse closing credits dirge “Into the West” would be an uninspired winner in any year, but it was an especially dreary choice in a creative, diversely retro field that included one spot-on genre parody from a Christopher Guest film (“A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow” from “A Mighty Wind”), one sly, narrative-aiding chanson pastiche (“Belleville Rendezvous” from “The Triplets of Belleville”) and a pair of gorgeous, period-specific folk tributes from “Cold Mountain” (Sting’s “My Ain True Love” and T-Bone Burnett and Elvis Costello’s “The Scarlet Tide”). Any of these four would have made a credible winner, but it’d have warmed my heart most to see the eccentric Gallic flavor of “Belleville” rewarded here.
BEST SOUND MIXING
Another very easy win for the film (and somewhat surprisingly, the trilogy’s only victory in this field), ahead of “The Last Samurai,” “Master and Commander,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Seabiscuit” — and again, it’s hard to make a solid case for denying the overwhelming, bigger-is-better sound work across the films. “Master and Commander” is no less satisfying in this department, but since it aptly received its due in the Sound Editing field (where “King” wasn’t even nominated, and would surely have scooped a record-breaking twelfth statuette if it had been), I’ll gladly let Jackson’s film have this one.
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
The only category where every film in the trilogy emerged triumphant — and it was a no-brainer every single time. Due respect to the rock-solid FX work in “Master and Commander” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” (the Academy really didn’t consider the broadest field of films this year, I must say), but this win couldn’t, and shouldn’t, have been denied.
So, there you have it. Even I’m a little surprised that, despite my admiration for Jackson’s colossal achievement, I’d personally given the film only three of the 11 Oscars it won. But what about you? Cast your mind back to March 2004, and have your say in the comments below.
It deserved every single one of them. It’s the best of the trilogy and I’m so glad I was so young and naive during the 2004 ceremony because “Return of the King” sweeping all the categories came as a huge (and welcome) surprise for me. I still remember sitting there on the couch, even after it had already won 9 awards and still wondering if it was going to win Best Picture. Ah, simpler times…
I’m being entirely sincere when I say that’s adorable.
Aw, shucks. :)
I had already lost a lot of my Oscar innocence by 2004, but I must say I look back on those days fondly… it’s too bad I’m such an awards junkie, because I miss the days when Oscar telecasts were exciting and/or surprising.
I feel every bit the same way. “Return of the King” deserved all eleven, though I do see Guy’s point on Original Song.
I’d have given it Art Direction, Costumes, Makeup, and Visual Effects. Maybe Sound Mixing, but that’s a category I admit to not understanding particularly well. And the win for Original Score wasn’t at all undeserved.
Picture should have gone to Master and Commander and Director to Coppola, Screenplay to Mystic River, Score to Newman, and Song to A Mighty Wind, IMHO.
It’s really too bad that the Academy didn’t choose to reward The Fellowship of the Ring more generously. That was a year in which the film could have more or less deservedly swept, I think, as it was not only better than the competition in many areas but it was also vastly superior to the horrible slog of the concluding chapter.
Hell, I just looked over the nominees from 2001, and I would have definitely given FotR 7 Oscars: Picture, Director, Screenplay, Art Direction, Cinematography, Makeup, and Visual Effects. And I think it wouldn’t have been undeserving of 4 more: Supporting Actor, Score, Song, and Editing. If things had panned out that way, it still would have had a record-tying run of 11.
Just my thoughts on the subject…
I’ve got to admit I would have voted for M&C for Best Pic, although I don’t begrudge ROTK it’s win. But the only other category that I would definitely have voted against ROTK would have been song (I agree with Guy here). There are some other categories that are close (editing and art direction), but probably not close enough for me to have voted for anything else.
BEST PICTURE
Really hard for me to pick ROTK over Mystic River, but I would.
BEST DIRECTOR
1. Peter Jackson
2. Clint Eastwood (my favorite Eastwood film)
3. Sofia Coppola
4. Fernando Meirelles
5. Peter Weir
What a fantastic Best Director Lineup this was.
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
I’ve never seen American Splendor, and never wanted to see Seabiscuit, but this is where I would have given Mystic River it’s due.
BEST ART DIRECTION
Master and Commander.
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
ROTK.
BEST FILM EDITING
I agree on City of God winning here.
BEST MAKEUP
King takes it.
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Big Fish and Finding Nemo have two of my favorite scores, and Cold Mountain is pretty great too. Big Fish for me.
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
The Scarlet Tide.
BEST SOUND MIXING
ROTK
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
ROTK.
I’d have given it 7 then.
It’s easy to nitpick but all 11 wins were justified Well, as justified as awarding Oscars based on personal preference can be.
As for The Hobbit, 10 nominations sounds about right (Picture, Editing, Cinematography, Art Direction, Costume, Make Up, Score, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing and Visual Effects). Director, Adapted Screenplay, and any acting noms are up in the air. When the perceived weakest film “only” receives 6 nominations, clearly the AMPAS are fans of Middle-earth.
I’m not sure if they’re dyed-in-the-wool “fans of Middle Earth,” or if they felt obliged to honour a phenomenon. Obligation fulfilled with the 2003 win, I have a hunch it’ll be tech nominations only.
Honest question–can you have a phenomenon twice? If so, will Jackson and Company have to wait until There and Back Again for recognition outside of the tech categories? And will the Academy, either on the first or second movie, feel as though LOTR did have one piece of unfinished business–Ian McKellen?
We’ll have to revisit this in 398 days I guess. Your blind prognosis and hunch doesn’t have much to support it.
The AMPAS felt obliged to honour a phenomenon in The Dark Knight and Nolan and gave it 8 nominations (in a field of 5). There was no “obligation fulfilled” when they again gave Nolan and co another 8 nominations for Inception. And they’ll again shower love on the team next year.
In this new era of an expanded Best Picture race, if a film like The Hobbit gets nods in the tech categories across the board, 400m at the domestic box office (surely the case for The Hobbit), critical support (ditto), and precursor guild noms (again, very likely), it’s getting the minimum amount of #1 votes to be nominated for Best Picture.
Hell, even Godfather III picked up 7 nominations including BP 16 years removed from the previous film. If the award season success of The Artist and Hugo have taught us anything, it’s that Hollywood yearns for more of what it already knows and loves.
Oscar prognosticating is about being right and not about what you believe to be just and fair.
Your blind prognosis has as much to support it as Guy’s does, Loyal. We’ll see.
“Your blind prognosis and hunch doesn’t have much to support it.”
Quite true, and right back atcha.
“Oscar prognosticating is about being right and not about what you believe to be just and fair.”
True again, but a wholly irrelevant point when we’re talking about a film we haven’t seen. I’m predicting, not judging.
Let’s not get so huffy.
Not really Kris. I’m at least using historical data and precedence. Lodge didn’t even watch the trailer.
The idea that The Hobbit, using 99% of the same creative team, in an expanded Best Picture race wouldn’t be able to secure a BP nom is silly.
I’m not huffy, the article took an argumentative position. I’m simply debating it from the other side. :)
Using 99% of the same creative team didn’t help Elizabeth: The Golden Age get any nearer a Best Picture nom. ;)
I’m kidding (slightly), but historical data and precedence don’t always serve us well. You have your gut feeling, I have mine. Let’s leave it at that. And I don’t see how watching the trailer helps either way — I have no doubt it looks spectacular.
PS. Calling me by my surname makes me feel like I’m in high school. Must we?
I don’t refer to you as Guy sometimes because I feel like I’m saying “That Guy” instead of a proper name. So says the guy named Loyal.
Ha!
It should’ve won an Oscar for Biggest Film, not Best. Its achievements in the crafts area is undeniable, but I’d like to see an insightful, knowledgeable, intelligent person explaining how it was better directed and better written than, say, MASTER AND COMMANDER or MEMORIES OF MURDER.
How is it not sensationally directed? Few filmmakers, I think, could even begin to dream of doing what Jackson did with “The Lord of the Rings” – epic is too much of an understatement for the pure magnitude and depth he was able to give to this entire world. He managed to not only create an entire fantasy world with unprecedented detail, but develop and populate it with characters and creatures that contributed to its endlessly immersive atmosphere all while building a fantastic narrative and juggling the myriad storylines with ease. There was no more worthy Best Director winner in the last decade.
WBest Picture- I admire all of the films nominated (yes, even “Seabiscuit”, which gets dumped on more than it deserves because it never really should have been a BP nominee). Though “Return” is the only one that I love, all it’s multiple ending aside, and it’s far and away my favorite BP choice of that decade.
Best Director- I wish the Academy didn’t feel the need to always select the Best Picture winner, but here’s a case where it’s hard to argue against Jackson.
Best Adapted Screenplay- I wouldn’t be upset if it had lost, because Guy’s quite right that it’s an imperfect script, but it was such a monumental undertaking, I would have said unadaptable, and for them to get it as close to right as they did over 3 films, that’s a feat.
Art Direction- Yes, by a mile.
Costumes- Maybe “Master & Commander” or “Pearl Earring”, but I have no complaints.
Film Editing- “City of God” is such an undeniably striking piece of editing from the very opening frames, and the narrative complexity makes it the obvious choice for a win.
Makeup- Without question deserved.
Score- Newman’s work in “Finding Nemo” is a close runner up, but it’s hard to deny Shore’s accomplishment, such a rich thematic score.
Original Song- It’s sad that that song got to ride along for the sweep, all the others are soooo good. I’d single out the track from “Belleville”
Sound Mixing- I’d agree with this choice.
Visual Effects- If it was going to win any, this one would be the most deserving. Some say Jurassic Park, some say Avatar, but I think the CGI work in both Two Towers and Return are the greatest special effect achievements of all time, because of how they moved the technology forward and how contextual and integral the work was to the story at hand.
“… Jackson would have had to randomly insert “Irreversible”-style sex scenes between Bilbo and Gollum, or at least replace Ian McKellen with Larry the Cable Guy…”
LMAO
I remain baffled that Andrew Lesnie failed to earn a cinematography nomination. Given the bloat of the film’s finale, I’m still convinced that the Academy somehow mixed up the ballots for Best Cinematography and Best Editing.
In any event, I have no qualms with the sweep. “Return of the King” was my second-favorite movie of the year at the time (behind the tragically underrated “Matrix Reloaded”), and while I might have enjoyed some recognition for “Finding Nemo,” “Mystic River,” or “Shattered Glass,” it remains a seminal filmmaking achievement.
I wonder if a lot of cinematographers were unhappy with the Oscar going to Lesnie in 2001 — more a general Academy choice than a branch choice — and didn’t nominate him again to avoid him winning a second. (There can be no doubt he’d have won if nominated in 2003.)
That might be the case, but Lesnie’s work on “Fellowship” is really impressive, IMO.
Interesting article Guy, but I must say the moment that made me go :^O was your description of an Irreversible-like sex scene between Gollum and (I assume you meant) Frodo. That is an image that I cannot get out my mind now LOL.
My other takeaway from this article is the fact that the film wasn’t nominated for cinematagraphy or sound editing – for some reason I didn’t know that and hadn’t thought about it in years. That seems really strange to me that it missed out on those categories, but looking at what was eventually nominated I think the Academy did make the right call.
Overall, I think it was pretty awesome that LOTR completely swept the Oscars that night and I don’t really think they made any bad calls, even if other films (such as Lost in Translation or City of God) have held up better for me personally.
Aargh, of course I meant Frodo. As you can see, my subconscious has already moved on to The Hobbit.
Actually Guy subconsciously wanted to see an Irreversible style sex scene between Ian Holm and Andy Serkis and now he is backtracking.
Probably preferable to Elijah Wood and Andy Serkis.
Hm, I think I’d rather see Elijah than Ian in a sex scene; but then again,maybe not the Irreversible sex scene… ;-)
Master and Commander and Lost In Translation were robbed. And I say that as a massive Tolkien fan (though not so much of the films).
The only win that I would quibble with is Original Song. All the others, even the admittedly imperfect screenplay, I would have voted for.
Absolutely:
Picture, Director, Art Direction, Costume Design, Makeup, Score, Sound Mixing, Visual Effects. In a heartbeat, I would hand it over for Adapted Screenplay, too.
I would still say “yes” to Editing, but can see how some would say the film is flawed in that regard. I find the extended version has a much better flow than the theatrical release; I would perhaps go with “City of God”, but I’m still impressed with Selkirk and Jackson’s mastery over good old-fashioned parallel editing.
I personally adore Annie Lennox’s song –it regularly gets played on my iPod– but must admit am shocked it won. I think the novelty of “Belleville Rendezvous” overshadows how clunky the song really is, and I really dislike Sting’s contribution, but there’s no denying the quality of “A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow”.
Can I just say, first, that I friggin loved 2003. mostly because I am a BIG lover of BIG movies. And boyyy did 2003 have ’em.
ROTK, Master & Commander, Cold Mountain, Seabiscuit, Pirates of the Caribbean, Last Samurai … I could go on. Loved them all.
On WINS, I’d give ROTK Best Pic (over Mystic River), Best Director (over Peter Weird), Best Editing (over M&C), Best Art Dir (over Cold Mountain), Best Costume (over Pirates), Best Make-up (over Pirates), Best FX (over Pirates), Best Song (over Cold Mountain).
That’s 8 of it’s 11 wins.
Weir, not weird
I understand where Guy is coming from but because I loved the trilogy overall, I’m glad ROTK won all those awards. Though The Fellowship of the Ring deserved to win during its year, too.
I found Master and Commander a bit of a bore, quite frankly. And though Lost in Translation was lovely it was also slight and overrated. Mystic River was beloved and I remember Eastwood making some remark about not needing to use special effects. But I found the acting so overwrought in Mystic River and the police scenes do dull, I couldn’t get the praise. Penn has been wonderful in several films but he wasn’t that good in Mystic River.
I agree the song award was unnecessary but I think the mystique of Annie Lennox had something to do with that win.
I whole-heartily love all three movies, and even though it does have multiple endings, ROTK is close to being my favorite. I would give it every award besides song and maybe writing (though they were able to condense Tolkien’s dense work).
The Hobbit is different than LOTR, a little lighter, but I’m not sure if it will be different enough for the Academy to award the series again for BP. The 2nd one will have a better chance, but even than I’m not sure.
The problem with assessing all this is that almost all of those awards are really awards for the series, not Return of the King on its own.
That’s why i’m less ambivalent about the screenplay award. For a start, the ending is an absolute mess if it’s just the ending to Return of the King; it’s less so when it’s the end of a nine hour, three-act film. The whole series is also an excellent work of adaptation, even if the script doesn’t quite work in some particular instances.
I guess what i’m saying is i get that the ROTK script itself isn’t probably award worthy, but the series as a whole deserves something as an extraordinary work of adaptation.
But I guess that’s the point, isn’t it…the Oscars are meant to award work in a given year, not give an award to someone because they like what they previously did. ROTK isn’t the first or the last time that happened.
“Into the West” tune averse? Gotta call bullshit on that remark. Maybe you don’t appreciate the tune, but that song boasts a beautifully progressing melody in its multi-part verses and a soaring chorus with lovely horn assist.
I sing that song to myself all the time. I love that melody. Granted it may take more than one listen to settle in how delicately but sturdily it is composed, but I find it all the more touching and memorable for that (the lyrics are stellar too).
I write this not only as a fan of this particular song, as well as of Annie Lennox, Howard Shore and Fran Walsh, but as a composer myself.
I enjoyed all the other songs nominated that year. They all work splendidly in their own right. But they all also are in one way or another much simpler, directer (and less subtle or layered) affairs musically speaking. I am glad that the song which succeeded in putting more melodic and lyrical meat on its bones, daring to be both effectively delicate and sensitively rich, won the award.
I agree. I listen to the song all the time. Along with Enya’s lovely “May it Be” from the first film, it’s a splendid match for the film’s ethereal images.
Go figure. The only theme from the series I like is Emiliana Torrini’s ‘Gollum’s Song’ from The Two Towers — naturally, that’s the one that wasn’t nominated.
They should get Torrini to do a James Bond song.
Re member that Tolkien did not write three books. He wrote one and the publisher decided to publish it in three parts.
So, likewise, Jackson made one movie and released it in three parts.
I really do not think you can separate the three parts as stand alone movies, like The Godfather movies. Or the Star Wars movies.
If I am not mistaken the whole thing takes place like in a month.
By the way, I hated Lost in Translation.
I’d buy that argument more if the three films didn’t have different editors — the narrative may be continuous, but I think each film has its own distinct rhythm and character. To me, it doesn’t just feel like one film cut into three even slices, and that’s a good thing.
They’re totally separable, though it is a credit to Jackson that others feel that they should all be viewed as one, because they all rise to the same level of quality. That being said, I have different preferences as to which one’s I like better than others. I rank the trilogy Towers, Fellowship, King from best to worst, but all 3 ended up on my top 10 of the decade. I considered listing them as one, but it felt cheap because I know I like certain films more that Return, but not more than Fellowship or Towers.
I don’t think you can separate them.
The editors might be different for each movie, but the final cut is Jackson’s.
I did not feel each movie had it’s own rhythm. I bet that if you eliminate the opening credits of parts 2 and 3, and watch the whole thing in one sitting, it would totally feel like a 9 hour movie. Without any gaps in the storytelling.
Best Picture. For the trilogy, deserved.
Best Director. Definitely Coppola.
Best Adapted Screenplay. The most controversial award because of the liberties they took. Some change in structure was arguably needed. In any case, looking at the trilogy as a whole, they faced a huge challenge and pulled it off. They did a fair job of evoking Tolkien’s language, which is one of the chief delights of the books. Deserved.
Best art direction. Well deserved for ROTK and the trilogy. Minas Tirith was stunning.
Best Costume Design. Well deserved.
Best Film Editing. Cold Mountain by a country mile.
Best Makeup. Deserved.
Best Score. Deserved, but for the whole trilogy.
Best Song. “My Ain True Love.” This award for ROTK was a stinker.
Best Sound Mixing. Well deserved.
Best Visual Effects. Deserved.
I guess that’s 8 if I were the only voter. A nice haul.
Best Picture: deserving by miles and miles.
Directing: same as picture. 2nd one is Meirelles. I’ve always found Lost In Translation a bit overrated (although a good film) and I think in Mystic River all the 3 Oscar nominated performances were over the tone, in special Marcia Gay Harden, and from all the Sean Penn’s Oscar nominated performances, this is the one I like least. Thank God they gave him another one for Milk, a historical performance. Bill Murray always plays the same role. I’d definitely would have given it to Johnny Depp but comedic roles are not given the same respect as the dramatic ones.
Adapted Screenplay: I think Fellowship of the Rings should have won more than Return of the King (and it lost to A Beatiful Mind…) but for the trilogy, absolutely deserving.
Visual Effects, Sound, Costumes, Art Direction: all deserving.
Score and Song: very weak year for both. The wins are deserving but in score I think Fellowship won over a masterpiece Harry Potter soundtrack and a fantastic one from A Beautiful Mind. Would have prefered to see John Williams winning for Sorcerer’s Stone and Shore winning for Return of the King.
Make-Up: It had won before. Would have given it to Pirates.
Editing: This is the really undeserving one. City of God is the most fantastic editing achievements EVER.
If there was a film foreign film that deserved a BP nomination in the past decade it was City of God (Pan’s Labyrinth comes 2nd and Talk to Her 3rd). In my opinion, it was a close 6th and just missed the nom for BP. A much much better film than Life Is Beautiful and Crouching Tiger.
I’m still so glad this film won everything, even if it made for a relatively unexciting night at the Oscars. It was still thrilling for me to watch the franchise that had essentially made me fall in love with film. That said, while I personally love all three films equally, for different reasons, King is easily the weakest adaptation (how could it not be, really?), and if a sweep had to happen, I think it should have been 13 for 13 for Fellowship, including McKellen, who was never as good as he was in the film, and thus, never snagged another nomination.
Amazing point made. The LOTR franchise is what got me into following film history/buzz/appreciation. Before the franchise, I just went to the movies to see what I thought I’d like.
May I ask how old you were when The Fellowship of the Ring was released? I’m interested, since they were clearly such formative films for you (and many other readers, apparently).
Since his triple win nearly eight years ago, Jackson’s Academy stock has dropped with the crafts-only recognition for “King Kong” and the outright disaster of “The Lovely Bones”
Wasn’t he nominated for producing District 9 a few years ago? That’s gotta boost his credibility a bit, don’t you think?
Yes, he was! People always forget this unfortunately because District 9 is one of the most interesting sci-fi film I’ve ever seen. A deserving BP nomination.
My winners, based on the nominees…
BEST PICTURE: “Mystic River”
BEST DIRECTOR: Fernando Mereilles, “City of God”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “City of God”
BEST EDITING: “City of God”
BEST ART DIRECTION: “Master and Commander”
BEST COSTUMES: “Lord of the Rings”
BEST MAKEUP: “Pirates of the Carribean”
BEST SCORE: Thomas Newman, “Finding Nemo”
BEST SONG: “My Ain True Love,” from “Cold Mountain”
BEST SOUND MIXING: “Master and Commander”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: “Lord of the Rings”
Lord of the Rings wins 2 out of 11.
Though I feel LOTR:ROTK deserved all the wins, I would trade them all in for a win in a category that didn’t even get a nomination. Best Supporting Actor, Sean Astin.
The thing about the specific complaints about ROTK is that on the whole this is a fairly recent issue. At the time it was pretty unanimously regarded as the best of the lot by critics and the general public. Hell, it has a 94 on metacritic which is higher than any other BP of the last 20 years. Time is a funny thing though and these days almost everyone, myself included, recognises FOTR as the true enduring masterpiece of the trilogy, but at the time it was actually the most ambivalently reviewed.
So in this context the trilogy awards for ROTK were perfectly justified, especially as the competition was weaker than in either 01 or 02 and it represented the conclusion of the series. And well, as the movies were the single formative movie going experience of my life that made me fall in love with cinema, I’ll probably never be as pleased with an Oscar night as I was with that sweep.
My only criticism with the Film Editing award was technically speaking Jamie Selkirk wasn’t the editor of ROTK that was Annie Collins