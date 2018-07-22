Warner Brothers

Wonder Woman 1984 is less than a month into production, so director Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine (being dead has never stopped anyone in a superhero movie before) weren’t able to present a trailer during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. But they did explain why the film takes place when it does. The original Wonder Woman was set during World War I, so it would naturally follow that the sequel, WW 2, would move forward to World War II, or WW II (I see no flaw in this logic). But nope, it’s the mid-1980s.

There’s a perfectly good explanation for this, though, besides the world needing to see Gadot and Pine yell “where’s the beef!” in a mall food court.

“One of my favorite things about making the original was that it took place during World War I in 1917, an era full of metaphors like modernity and the mechanized world,” Jenkins explained. “I grew up in the ’80s, and this has its own look and feel. The reason I am excited is it showed mankind at its best and worst. It was grand and wonderful, there was great music, and there were elegant and beautiful things. But other things about the decade revealed the worst of us. To have Wonder Woman in that period of time that was us at our most extreme, is wonderful.” She’s not wrong: the top-selling album in the United States in 1982 was Asia by Asia. In 1983 and 1984: Michael Jackson’s Thriller. The best (Thriller) and worst (Asia) of us, indeed.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens on November 1, 2019.

