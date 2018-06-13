The First Look At ‘Wonder Woman 2’ Sees A Surprising Hero Return

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.13.18 2 Comments

Warner Brothers

In 2017’s Wonder Woman, Steve Trevor, played with handsome nobility by Chris “Best Chris” Pine, sacrifices himself to help save the day. I would have included a spoiler warning about the pilot’s death at the top of this post, but 1) Wonder Woman made $821.9 million at the box office, so you probably saw it, and 2) it doesn’t matter, because he’s coming back for the sequel.

Wonder Woman 2 director Patty Jenkins, in a screw you to the spoiler-averse everywhere, shared a photo of Trevor in the most 1980s outfit most imaginable (the sequel to the highest-grossing live-action film from a female filmmaker ever takes place in the year of Purple Rain and Ride the Lightning, 1984; no wonder she’s getting a record pay day). Not to be outdone, Diana Prince herself, Gal Gadot, gave a sneak peek of what Wonder Woman was up to in the ’80s.

