In 2017’s Wonder Woman, Steve Trevor, played with handsome nobility by Chris “Best Chris” Pine, sacrifices himself to help save the day. I would have included a spoiler warning about the pilot’s death at the top of this post, but 1) Wonder Woman made $821.9 million at the box office, so you probably saw it, and 2) it doesn’t matter, because he’s coming back for the sequel.
Wonder Woman 2 director Patty Jenkins, in a screw you to the spoiler-averse everywhere, shared a photo of Trevor in the most 1980s outfit most imaginable (the sequel to the highest-grossing live-action film from a female filmmaker ever takes place in the year of Purple Rain and Ride the Lightning, 1984; no wonder she’s getting a record pay day). Not to be outdone, Diana Prince herself, Gal Gadot, gave a sneak peek of what Wonder Woman was up to in the ’80s.
Is this _really_ surprising? Of course he’s back.
I mean, a descendant, grandson, etc. She even said in justice leaque to her everyone is a steve trevor. However, it does kinda spoil one of really only two possibilities-he’s either dead or agent carter old in the current modern day timeline, or another death sacrifice which would be kinda lame. So I’m assuming a highlander type “no one wants to live forever” scenario which could really work for wonder woman. There’s a lot to be explored, especially since they took care of both her introduction and god killer storyline in one movie. Cheetah being on the scene shall be great too. Now if they can only get the flash movie going already.