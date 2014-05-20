‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ renews Hugh Jackman’s passion for playing Wolverine

It's probably a good thing that Hugh Jackman isn't a politician.

Flip-flopping can be a dangerous pastime while courting votes, but for a superstar actor like Jackman — who's been waffling about whether he'll continue playing his signature role of Wolverine after the upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past” — it comes with the territory.

Since the release of last summer's “The Wolverine,” Jackman has gone back and forth and back and forth on whether he'll play the ornery mutant again. A new solo film is being developed, but Jackman has yet to sign on. Then there's also the 2016 “X-Men: Apocalypse,” which would no doubt welcome the star if he wanted to be onboard.

When asked about his recent comments saying he was done with the character, Jackman told IGN, “At one point, you're right, I said I was pretty sure [that I was done]. But I'm less sure as it goes along. Because after seeing this movie [“Future Past”], the whole thing feels fresher to me than ever. And during this movie…I don't want to spoil anything, but it's kind of like a clean slate, so who knows where it's going to go? As long as I have the passion for it and the fans will have me.”

Jackman added that he'd even be up for teaming with some other Marvel Comics heroes over at a rival studio. “I would love to see him as part of ‘The Avengers,'” Jackman revealed. “Because there's a great dysfunction among that team, and I think Wolverine would fit right into that. He'd like that.”

That sounds like an extremely long shot, but in the meantime, stay tuned to see whether Jackman will carry on as Wolverine hang up the claws.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” also stars Halle Berry, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Peter Dinklage. It opens May 23.