Yeah Yeah Yeahs, James Murphy, Squarepusher headlining Creators Project in SF

The Creators Project has announced a weekend-long art and tech fest featuring the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, a full music set by ex-LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy and a multimedia show from Squarepusher. And it’s in two weeks. And it’s free. The art/tech/music/media event runs March 17-18 at Fort Mason and the complete lineup of artist and art-makers is actually pretty astounding.

The YYY’s appearance may signal new music in the works, considering they’ve been absent from the road for about two years; frontwoman Karen O and guitarist/co-founder Nick Zinner have been working on their “psycho-opera” “Stop the Virgens,” and Karen was heard singing on “Immigrant Song” for Trent Reznor’s soundtrack to “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” It’s been quiet besides.

Everybody’s been wondering what James Murphy’s been up to since shuttering the LCD Soundsystem name, and this DJ set may be the best indication yet of what’s inspiring him. The 42-year-old spent countless years before LCD DJing, running the DFA label and playing in what he frequently called a paraded of “shitty bands.” What will he spin?

Squarepusher is one of the most acclaimed electronic composers and minimalist dance producers in the last 15 years or so, but in the course of his impressive career, he’s built a reputation for visually decadent supporting shows. He’s dropping “Ufabulum” — his new album and live concert concept — on May 14, but the stop at the Creator’s Project will be his first of these shows and his first show in the U.S. in seven years. Just check out a teaser for the set:

Noise rock crew HEALTH was in the news this week, as the L.A. band helped score the “Max Payne 3” video game, due May 15. They also recorded a new track, to be revealed in the game. Here’s the trailer:

The Hundred In The Hands is one of Warp Records’ better recent signees: one half of the duo is Jason Friedman, who previously fronted dirty-rockers The Boggs, who I adored. The New Yorkers coolly put together their own Thith Magazine, too, and have a pair of music videos from director duo Daniels, the virtues of whom I’ve extolled before. Shabazz Palaces made one of my top 20 favorite albums in 2011. The Antlers and Zola Jesus are on there, and they’re both thoughtful additions.

And then there’s “Life on Mars Revisited,” which already has the blessing of David Bowie himself. Famed rock photog Mick Rock and director Barney Clay (who has worked with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and TV on the Radio) combined to uncover and revamp some of Rock’s footage of Bowie’s “Life on Mars” video. This piece is the result, and it’s only shown at galleries and museums, “at Bowie’s request.”

So basically what I’m sayin’ is that I have a crush on the music-leaning lineup of the Creator’s Project San Francisco. Go, so that those of us who cannot may be remembered in your actions.

RSVP for free tickets here.