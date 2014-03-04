Zack Snyder defends casting Jesse Eisenberg in ‘Batman Vs. Superman’

(CBR) Zack Snyder knows the selection of Jesse Eisenberg to play Lex Luthor in the “Man of Steel” is divisive – but the director insists he isn”t crazy.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Snyder spoke at length about the somewhat controversial casting choices for the film, which sees the first live-action pairing of Batman and Superman. The director said he accepts that some fans have issues with decisions like Eisenberg as Lex, but ultimately, he explains that “the fans don”t know the material.”

“We”re casting according to what”s happening in the script,” he said. “And we”re hoping that leads to enough originality, enough perspective on what we”re doing that you get something fresh and exciting. I understand the canon. I”m not crazy. I know what these characters need from a mythological standpoint. I think Jesse is going to be an amazing Lex. Let”s not forget he was nominated for an Academy Award. It”s not like I just grabbed my friend to play the guy! This guy”s the real deal.”

Further, Snyder explained the “Man of Steel” sequel is “not as tied to the mythology,” as this is the first time Batman and Superman have teamed up on the big screen, The LEGO Movie notwithstanding.

“In “Man of Steel”, we had to create an origin story, a mythology, and there”s a lot of energy into that, which we love doing,” he said. “But when you think about how fun it is too – now that you”ve got these characters – to now let ’em loose. That”s fun!”

The “Man of Steel” sequel hits theaters on May 6, 2016.