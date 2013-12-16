‘Zero Year’, ‘Forever Evil’ highlight DC’s March 2014 Solicitations

(CBR) DC Comics has released solicitation information and images for new comics and products shipping in March 2014.

FOREVER EVIL #7

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by DAVID FINCH and RICHARD FRIEND

Cover by DAVID FINCH

1:25 Robot Chicken variant

1:25 Variant cover by ETHAN VAN SCIVER

1:50 Variant cover by ETHAN VAN SCIVER

1:100 Variant cover by GARY FRANK

On sale MARCH 26 • 48 pg, FC, 7 of 7, $3.99 US • RATED T

Combo pack edition: $4.99 US

It’s evil versus evil in the shocking “take-no-prisoners” conclusion to FOREVER EVIL! What will be the fate of Lex Luthor and his Injustice League? Who will live – and who will die? And why is The Hooded Man the most feared being from the Syndicate’s world? Do not miss this startling finale that will leave the DC universe reeling and reveal the secrets to the future!

JUSTICE LEAGUE #29

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 19 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

The Crime Syndicate couldn’t kill him, but will Grid destroy him? Cyborg heads directly for the Syndicate with the Metal Men at his side. But can Vic Stone stop his cybernetic half? And how will this battle against the most brutal and evil beings in the universe change Cyborg and the Justice League?

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #13

Written by MATT KINDT

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 12 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

The fate of the Justice League revealed! Will Manhunter and Stargirl be alive long enough to learn the truth?

FOREVER EVIL: A.R.G.U.S. #6

Written by STERLING GATES

Art by NEIL EDWARDS, JASON PAZ and JAY LEISTEN

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

1:25 B&W Variant cover by MIKEL JANIN

The grand finale of Steve Trevor”s bid to save the Justice League! How can one man turn the tide against the Crime Syndicate? It all leads into FOREVER EVIL #7!

FOREVER EVIL: ARKHAM WAR #6

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art by SCOT EATON and JAIME MENDOZA

Cover by JASON FABOK

1:25 B&W Variant cover by JASON FABOK

The final battle for Gotham City starts now! The Scarecrow has unleashed a mutated army of Arkham”s worst killers, and only Bane can stop them! It all leads into FOREVER EVIL #7!

FOREVER EVIL: ROGUES REBELLION #6

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art by SCOTT HEPBURN

Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

1:25 B&W Variant cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

The Rogues battle to full strength as they play out a crucial role in the carnage that awaits them in FOREVER EVIL #7! How can these blue-collar criminals defeat the Crime Syndicate?

TRINITY OF SIN: THE PHANTOM STRANGER #17

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

On sale MARCH 5 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

“FOREVER EVIL: BLIGHT” continues as the Justice League Dark tries to free the captured mystics of Project Thaumaton! Continues in this month”s CONSTANTINE #12!

CONSTANTINE #12

Written by RAY FAWKES

Art by ACO

Cover by HOWARD PROTER

On sale MARCH 12 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

“FOREVER EVIL: BLIGHT” continues! John Constantine versus Nick Necro for the soul of Zatanna! Continues in this month”s TRINITY OF SIN: PANDORA #9!

TRINITY OF SIN: PANDORA #9

Written by RAY FAWKES

Art by FRANCIS PORTELA

Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

On sale MARCH 19 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

FOREVER EVIL: BLIGHT continues! On the brink of victory, the Justice League Dark is betrayed…by John Constantine?! Don”t miss the conclusion in this month”s JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #29!

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #29

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

“FOREVER EVIL: BLIGHT” conclusion! Witness the self-destruction of John Constantine, who might just be more vile than any of the villains in FOREVER EVIL!

SUICIDE SQUAD: AMANDA WALLER #1

Written by JIM ZUB

Art by ANDRE COELHO

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

As head of both Suicide Squad and A.R.G.U.S., Amanda Waller has made a lot of enemies over the years. And now, without either of those groups at her disposal, one of those enemies has come to kill her! She must stop him all by herself or die trying…

SUICIDE SQUAD #29

Written by MATT KINDT

Art by PATRICK ZIRCHER

Cover by STEVE SKROCE

The Squad must stop The Thinker from delivering OMAC to the Crime Syndicate, but with Belle Reve in ruins and the team betrayed by one of their own, do they really stand a chance?

AQUAMAN #29

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art and cover by PAUL PELLETIER and SEAN PARSONS

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

It”s all-out action as Aquaman feels the wrath It”s all-out action as Aquaman feels the wrath of Atlas as he makes his first appearance in The New 52! And the environmental havoc seen in the pages of SWAMP THING may put Arthur on a collision course with a certain Avatar of the Green!

THE FLASH #29

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art by PATRICK ZIRCHER

Cover by PASQUAL FERRY

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

The Flash faces the final battle against the Central City killer! But will we learn the truth behind the murder of Barry Allen”s mother? Only Deadman can help solve this mystery!

GREEN ARROW #29

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

“The Outsiders War” part 3! In the latest chapter of this game-changing epic, Green Arrow tries to take the fight to The Outsiders – but he”s badly outnumbered, and things are about to go from bad to worse! How can Ollie possibly survive?

JUSTICE LEAGUE 3000 #4

Written by KEITH GIFFEN and J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

On sale MARCH 12 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

The Justice League of the future learns the terrible truth behind their creation!

WONDER WOMAN #29

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

Art and cover by CLIFF CHIANG

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 19 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

If the helmet fits…then it”s time to play God!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #9

Written by GREG PAK

Art and cover by JAE LEE

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 5 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

“First Contact” continues from last month”s explosive WORLD”S FINEST #20 as Batman, Superman, Huntress and Power Girl battle a massive new threat to the DC Universe! As Kaizan Gamorra unleashes the means to take down Superman, an unbelievable discovery is made that will have major repercussions in 2014!

WORLDS” FINEST #21

Written by PAUL LEVITZ

Art by R.B. SILVA and JOE WEEMS

Cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

The “First Contact” crossover with BATMAN/SUPERMAN reaches its conclusion as Kaizan Gamorra unleashes a plot to depower Power Girl and unlock the secrets of Superman of Earth 2!

EARTH 2 #21

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by NICOLA SCOTT and TREVOR SCOTT

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 5 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Last issue”s major new addition to Earth 2 tests his new powers against the Parademon hordes!

SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #6

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art and cover by TONY S. DANIEL and BATT

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 12 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

When the Phantom Zone is breached by Zod, Superman and Wonder Woman are forced to do the unthinkable to stop the tyrant from global destruction. But can they do what must be done – and will the world forgive them?

SUPERMAN UNCHAINED #8

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Backup story art by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:25 Variant cover by JOCK

1:50 Variant cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

1:100 B&W Variant cover by JIM LEE

It”s all going to hell as cosmic-level war breaks out! The full truth of who – or what – Wraith is finally comes to light!

ACTION COMICS #29

Written by GREG PAK

Art and cover by AARON KUDER

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 5 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Superman must protect the sub-terrans from Ghost Soldier and the U.S. Armed Forces! Is he about to become Public Enemy #1?

SUPERMAN #29

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL

Art and cover by ED BENES

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Superman and Starfire must deal with a cache of deadly alien weapons – and its horrifying impact on the innocents who find them! But first, these two heroes will have to stop fighting each other before someone ends up dead!

SUPERBOY #29

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by ANDRES GUINALDO and MARK IRWIN

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL and NORM RAPMUND

On sale MARCH 12 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

The son of Superman and his team of humanoid hybrids return to the present-day DC Universe in search of revenge and a chance at changing the world into their own perverted image of a perfect world.

SUPERGIRL #29

Written by TONY BEDARD

Art by YILDIRAY CINAR and RAY McCARTHY

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CAM SMITH

On sale MARCH 19 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

She”s done with people pushing her around, taking advantage of her and betraying her. She”s done feeling helpless, lost and discarded. She”s done with hope, faith and acceptance. Now, all that”s left is rage. And she”ll burn the universe down before she lets another person tell her who she should be. Supergirl”s journey as a Red Lantern continues here in “Red Daughter of Krypton.”

BATMAN #29

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by GREG CAPULLO and DANNY MIKI

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

The “DARK CITY” chapter of “ZERO YEAR” reaches its conclusion in this amazing, extra-sized issue! Now, the next chapter of Zero Year is almost upon us, and we”ve saved the best for last! What corners of Batman”s past will be revealed? And how will they impact his very near future? Find out here!

DETECTIVE COMICS #29

Written by JOHN LAYMAN

Art by AARON LOPRESTI and ART THIBERT

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

The stunning conclusion of “Gothtopia”! Batman discovers the terrifying secret behind this brave new world.

CATWOMAN #29

Written by ANN NOCENTI

Art by PATRICK OLLIFFE

Cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

Catwoman is tired of slumming it, so she”s making her bid for high society. There, she”ll find her greatest challenge yet: proving herself the best thief in the world! “The Race of Outlaws” starts here!

BATGIRL #29

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and JONATHAN GLAPION

Cover by ALEX GARNER

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 12 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Dead before sunrise! Batgirl and the Talon known as Strix race to stop the new villain SILVER, who has ties to I, VAMPIRE star Andrew Bennett!

BIRDS OF PREY #29

Written by CHRISTY MARX

Art by ROBSON ROCHA and JONATHAN GLAPION

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

On sale MARCH 19 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Black Canary confronts Ra”s al Ghul, who makes her an offer that could save her husband! Is she willing to pay the ultimate price?

BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT #29

Written by GREGG HURWITZ

Art and cover by ETHAN VAN SCIVER

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T • FINAL ISSUE

The savagery of Man-Bat reaches a horrifying peak this final issue of the series!

BATMAN AND AQUAMAN #29

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art and cover by PATRICK GLEASON and MICK GRAY

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 19 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Batman is ready to settle the score with Ra”s al Ghul, who stole Robin”s body out of the grave! As the Dark Knight travels to the island where Damian was born, he”s set on a collision course with Aquaman!

BATWOMAN #29

Written by MARC ANDREYKO

Art by JASON MASTERS

Cover by TREVOR McCARTHY

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 19 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

The secret behind Wolf Spider”s assault is revealed – but will it be too late for Batwoman to save her father from his deadly grasp? Guest-starring Maggie”s very angry ex-husband!

NIGHTWING #29

Written by KYLE HIGGINS

Art by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Cover by WILL CONRAD

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 12 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

With Nightwing questioning his purpose, will he be able to stop Mr. Zsasz”s relentless rampage through Chicago? Don”t miss this epic story that ties into the events of FOREVER EVIL!

BATWING #29

Written by JUSTIN GRAY and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JULIO FERREIRA

Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

On sale MARCH 5 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Gotham City has been invaded by an army of criminals sent from the Gotham Underground! Batwing must defend his home and live through his first meeting with his most dangerous foe yet: Menace! HARLEY QUINN #4

Written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by CHAD HARDIN

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

Meet Harley”s new neighbors, and shudder at the horrifying realization that they are so twisted they make her seem like the normal one on the block!

TALON #17

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by JORGE LUCAS

Cover by EMANUEL SIMEONI

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T • FINAL ISSUE

Calvin Rose and Anya must defeat Lord Death Man, but there”s another master of death in the mix, the key to LDM”s plans: Dr. Darrk! Will Calvin Rose finally be resurrected, or will the Talon succumb to eternal Death?

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #29

Written by WIL PFEIFER

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover by PHILLIP TAN

On sale MARCH 19 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Jason and Kori set out to deliver justice to alien murderers, but they”ll need to steal a spaceship to do it! Now who in The New 52 has something like that they could “borrow”…?

GREEN LANTERN #29

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by BILLY TAN

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 5 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Hal Jordan, the greatest Green Lantern in the history of the Corps, has lost everything. Friends have died, Oa has been destroyed, and now he must say goodbye to Earth! As war threatens to dismantle the Green Lantern Corps, Hal does the unthinkable: He asks for help. Can he and a team of handpicked Lanterns remove a deadly weapon from the enemy”s arsenal, or will they be dealt their first defeat? And what of Saint Walker, the fallen leader of the Blue Lanterns? Can the Corps survive without its most trusted and powerful ally?

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #29

Written by VAN JENSEN

Art by BERNARD CHANG

Cover by FRANCIS PORTELA

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 12 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

John Stewart and his team are surrounded by Durlans and Braid Clann on an unfriendly world. Their only hope is to fight their way out! And in the shadows of the Universe, the Corps” worst nightmare is coming true: The Sinestro Corps is stirring!

RED LANTERNS #29

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by ALESSANDRO VITTI

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

The Reds have found their newest recruit: Supergirl! Guy Gardner is hardly equipped to handle a teenaged Kryptonian Red Lantern, so he heads for Earth and hand her off to her cousin, Superman! But Superman is…unimpressed by Guy”s leadership skills – or lack thereof…

LARFLEEZE #9

Written by KEITH GIFFEN and J.M. DeMATTEIS

Art by SCOTT KOLINS

Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Larfleeze must decide what”s more important – the orange light or his life – when he finds out the source of his power is killing him!

GREEN LANTERN: NEW GUARDIANS #29

Written by JUSTIN JORDAN

Art and cover by BRAD WALKER and DREW HENNESSY

On sale MARCH 19 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

The powerful God-Killers are coming for the Tamaranean goddess X”Hal – but she”s taken a VERY strong interest in Kyle Rayner! But is her dark side too much for Kyle to bear?

ANIMAL MAN #29

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by JEFF LEMIRE and TRAVEL FOREMAN

On sale MARCH 19 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+ • FINAL ISSUE

A special finale to Jeff Lemire”s run on the series by the creative team that launched Animal Man in The New 52! What is left of Buddy in the wake of “Evolve or Die”?

ALL-STAR WESTERN #29

Written by JUSTIN GRAY and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by MORITAT

Cover by DARWYN COOKE

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T+

Lost in time, Jonah rides through the modern South and into a corrupt town run by a ruthless family whose roots go back to the Civil War. Their name? Turnbull. Hex is about to learn a painful lesson in family history!

THE MOVEMENT #10

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by FREDDIE WILLIAMS II

Cover by STEPHANE ROUX

On sale MARCH 5 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

Guest-starring Batgirl! The Movement goes head to head with Batgirl over someone who”s using Coral City as a sanctuary! Then, the team heads to West Virginia to stop Michael the Blessed from killing his brother: The Movement”s own Burden!

STORMWATCH #29

Written by JIM STARLIN

Art by YVEL GUICHET and LE BEAU UNDERWOOD

Cover by ROGER ROBINSON

On sale MARCH 5 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

Extremax and Jenny return to Earth as the final battle with the Kollective looms on the horizon!

TEEN TITANS #29

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL

Art by TYLER KIRKHAM and ART THIBERT

Cover by BRETT BOOTH and NORM RAPMUND

1:25 Robot Chicken Variant cover

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

With their adventure through time to the trial of Kid Flash at a close, the Teen Titans make one last harrowing discovery before returning to present-day New York City. Can they survive with what they”ve learned the future of themselves and the team?

SWAMP THING #29

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art and cover by JESUS SAIZ

On sale MARCH 5 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T+

The three-part “Gift of the Sureen” arrives to usher in major changes to The Green! Alec Holland begins his journey across the globe in search of the truth behind an incredible offer from the mysterious cult known as the Sureen!

BLACK CANARY AND ZATANNA: BLOODSPELL HC

Written by PAUL DINI

Art and cover by JOE QUINONES

On sale MAY 21 • 144 pg, FC, $22.99 US

Two of the DC Universe”s brightest stars join forces in this original graphic novel!

A year ago, Black Canary infiltrated a gang of female criminals set to pull a dangerous heist at a Las Vegas casino. Its leader was skilled in hand-to-hand combat and more than a passing interest in black magic. Rather than be captured by Canary or the law, she went to her death, vowing to get revenge on Canary! Now, one year later, death stalks those gang members, and Canary must turn to her friend Zatanna to help investigate.

This title also includes a special sketchbook section.

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN #11

Written by JIM KRUEGER

Art and cover by NEIL EDWARDS and SCOTT HANNA

1:10 DC Collectibles Variant cover

On sale MARCH 26 • 40 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T • DIGITAL FIRST

After learning about the Last Son of Krypton, a troubled alien travels from a distant galaxy to meet Superman…and to confess the horrible secret that he was Krypton”s Green Lantern.

BATMAN ’66 #9

Written by JEFF PARKER

Art by CRAIG ROUSSEAU and RUBEN PROCOPIO

Cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

On sale MARCH 19 • 40 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED E • DIGITAL FIRST

They”re caught in a trap – and they can”t walk out! Make that several traps, all arranged by Zelda the Great! Zelda”s trying to learn new tricks for her stage act, and she wants Batman and Robin to show her how to escape them…whether they want to or not. Plus: the Dynamic Duo heads west for a showdown with Shame!

BATMAN BEYOND UNIVERSE #8

Written by KYLE HIGGINS and CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by IBAN COELLO, THONY SILAS and ERIC WIGHT

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

On sale MARCH 19 • 48 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T • DIGITAL FIRST

In Justice League Beyond, the battle against Brainiac hits Paradise Island! But with a new body made of Nth metal, this Brainiac may be unstoppable! Meanwhile, the Man-Bat saga reaches its conclusion! Will Terry make the ultimate sacrifice to save Neo-Gotham? Plus, discover more about the relationship between Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon – past and future!

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #2

Written by FRANK HANNAH, CHARLES SOULE and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by WES CRAIG, DENNIS CALERO, MARCO TURINI, DREW JOHNSON and DEXTER SOY

Cover by ED BENES

On sale MARCH 12 • 96 pg, FC, $9.99 US • RATED T

In “I Hate When He Does That,” Bruce wonders if his youthful tour of Thailand with Alfred might be coming back to haunt him. Then, in “Riddler in the Dark,” can the Dark Knight solve a trail of E. Nigma”s riddles before it”s too late? Finally, Frank Hannah contributes a trio of stories of how a trauma in Bruce Wayne”s past impacts his present and the future of Gotham City”s criminal set, illustrated by some of comics” hottest artists.

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #12

Written by DAN ABNETT

Art by MICHAEL O”HARE

Cover by RYAN SOOK

On sale MARCH 19 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US

The dramatic conclusion to “What Lies Within.” With He-Man captured, it”s up to Teela and the rest of their allies to try to overcome their enemy and his overwhelming forces. But what price will come with victory? One hero has already been tragically lost and one will be transformed forever. A major chapter in the history of the Masters of the Universe concludes, as another is about to begin.

SCRIBBLENAUTS UNMASKED: A CRISIS OF IMAGINATION #3

Written by JOSH ELDER

Art by ADAM ARCHER and BEN BATES

Cover by ADAM ARCHER

On sale MARCH 19 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED E • DIGITAL FIRST

Maxwell and Lily”s journey takes them to the Watchtower, where they find themselves face-to-face with the Justice League! But as Batman analyzes the technology used against them, chaos begins to break out all over the universe – and the villain behind it all is revealed!

INJUSTICE YEAR TWO #3

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO

Cover by JHEREMY RAAPACK

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T • DIGITAL FIRST

Superman”s increasing hold over the Earth has concerned the Guardians of the Universe. And with Hal Jordan believing in Superman”s world vision, his allegiance to the Green Lantern Corps is being tested. So under the direction of the Guardians, two more Lanterns – Guy Gardner and John Stewart – are sent on a diplomatic mission to Earth to see the effect of Superman”s rule.

THE VAMPIRE DIARIES #3

Written by COLLEEN DORAN

Art and cover by CAT STAGGS

On sale MARCH 5 • 40 pg, FC, $3.99 US • DIGITAL FIRST

Damon returns to Mystic Falls carrying a Confederate communiqué, too ill to deliver it promptly. Will Katherine”s lust for revenge against the young woman chosen to heal this fine specimen of Southern manhood lead to disaster for The Cause?

SMALLVILLE SEASON 11: ALIEN #4

Written by BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR, DYM and ROB LEAN

Cover by CAT STAGGS

On sale MARCH 12 • 40 pg, FC, 4 of 4, $3.99 US • RATED T • DIGITAL FIRST

In this final miniseries issue, Lex Luthor needs help, and there”s only one man for the job. And that man is…Otis? Meanwhile, Clark finally makes contact with S.T.A.R. Labs, and Emil has some information that may make the fight against the Monitor survivable.

AQUAMAN VOL. 4: DEATH OF A KING HC

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by PAUL PELLETIER, SEAN PARSONS and ROB HUNTER

Cover by PAUL PELLETIER and SEAN PARSONS

On sale MAY 14 • 192 pg, FC, $24.99 US

Unfolding from the events of “THRONE OF ATLANTIS” comes a mystery that sends Aquaman to the ends of the Earth to solve an ancient murder – one that will reveal a horrific truth and threaten those closest to him today! Plus, as the Scavenger compiles more Atlantean weaponry and artifacts, Aquaman enlists the aid of The Others to help find one missing relic in the Southwestern United States before his enemies can get to it and possess untold power. Collecting AQUAMAN #17-19 and 21-25.

GREEN LANTERN VOL. 3: THE END TP

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by DOUG MAHNKE and others

Cover by DOUG MAHNKE and MARK IRWIN

On sale APRIL 23 • 264 pg, FC, $19.99 US

The mysterious Third Army has risen across the cosmos like a plague, destroying everything in its path, and Hal Jordan and Sinestro are nowhere to be found. Now Simon Baz must clear his name and become the hero the Corps needs in these stories from GREEN LANTERN #0 and 13-20, the finale of Geoff John”s historic run on the series.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VOL. 3: THRONE OF ATLANTIS TP

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by IVAN REIS, JOE PRADO, PAUL PELLETIER and others

Cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

On sale APRIL 2 • 192 pg, FC, $16.99 US

In this sea-splashed epic from JUSTICE LEAGUE #13-17 and AQUAMAN #15-16, Ocean Master leads the undersea forces in an attack on the United States! The Justice League must turn back the tide, but how can they save the world from annihilation?

BATMAN VOL. 4: ZERO YEAR–SECRET CITY HC

Written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by GREG CAPULLO, DANNY MIKI, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE and others

Cover by GREG CAPULLO and DANNY MIKI

On sale MAY 7 • 176 pg, FC, $24.99 US

The second arc of BATMAN: ZERO YEAR is collected as the New 52 origin of The Dark Knight delves into Bruce Wayne”s past with the Red Hood Gang and his run-ins with aspiring District Attorney Harvey Dent! You won”t want to miss the moment that Bruce becomes Batman! This new hardcover collects BATMAN #21-24.

SUICIDE SQUAD VOL. 4: DISCIPLINE AND PUNISH TP

Written by ALES KOT, MATT KINDT

Art by PATRICK ZIRCHER, RICK LEONARDI, SAMI BASRI, CARMEN CARNERO, NEIL GOOGE and others

Cover by JASON PEARSON • On sale APRIL 30 • 144 pg, FC, $14.99 US

The team returns to Belle Reve to lick their wounds and bury their dead – and to meet Task Force X”s new leader, who plans to make them even deadlier than before. Collecting issues #20-23, plus JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #7.1: DEADSHOT and DETECTIVE COMICS #23.2: HARLEY QUINN.

THE JOKER: DEATH OF THE FAMILY TP

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, PETER J. TOMASI, JOHN LAYMAN and others

Art by GREG CAPULLO, PATRICK GLEASON, JASON FABOK and others

Cover by GREG CAPULLO • On sale APRIL 16 • 456 pg, FC, $24.99 US

The Joker makes his horrifying return in these tales from BATMAN #17, CATWOMAN #13-14, BATGIRL #14-16, BATMAN AND ROBIN #15-17, NIGHTWING #15-16, DETECTIVE COMICS #16-17, RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #15-16 and TEEN TITANS #15, plus pages from BATMAN #13, BATGIRL #13, NIGHTWING #14, RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #13-14, SUICIDE SQUAD #14-15 and TEEN TITANS #14 and 16.

THE GREEN TEAM: TEEN TRILLIONAIRES VOL. 1 – MONEY AND POWER TP

Written by ART BALTAZAR and FRANCO

Art by IG GUARA and J.P. MAYER

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

On sale APRIL 16 • 192 pg, FC, $16.99 US

When four teen trillionaires join forces, nothing is impossible. But as these wealthy teens decide that their future is in super heroics, can anything stop them from achieving their goal? Find out in these stories from issues #1-8!

EARTH 2 VOL. 2: THE TOWER OF FATE TP

Written by JAMES ROBINSON

Art by NICOLA SCOTT, TREVOR SCOTT and others

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT and TREVOR SCOTT

On sale APRIL 9 • 176 pg, FC, $16.99 US

In these stories from EARTH 2 #0 and 7-12 and a story from DC UNIVERSE PRESENTS #0, the World Army has begun rounding up the Super Heroes of Earth 2, but for what dark purpose? In an attempt to avoid capture, Dr. Fate and Kid Flash find themselves in the magical realm of Nabu, and Wotan seeks Dr. Fate”s assistance…

JSA OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, DAVID GOYER, JAMES ROBINSON, MARK WAID, MICHAEL CHABON, DARWYN COOKE, HOWARD CHAYKIN and others

Art by STEPHEN SADOWSKI, CARLOS PACHECO, RAGS MORALES, JAVIER SALTARES, MICHAEL LARK, PETER SNEJBJERG, AARON LOPRESTI, HOWARD CHAYKIN, DARWYN COOKE and others

Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

On sale MAY 14 • 1,224 pg, FC, $125.00 US

The start of Geoff Johns”s amazing run on JSA is collected in this massive hardcover that reintroduces the world”s first super team to the modern-day DC Universe! Collected here are JSA #1-25, JSA ANNUAL #1, JSA SECRET FILES #2, JLA/JSA: VIRTUE AND VICE, JSA: OUR WORLDS AT WAR #1, JLA/JSA SECRET FILES #1, SECRET ORIGINS OF SUPER VILLAINS #1, JSA ALL STARS #1-8, ALL STAR COMICS #1-2, ALL AMERICAN COMICS #1, ADVENTURE COMICS #1, ADVENTURE COMICS #1, NATIONAL COMICS #1, SENSATION COMICS #1, SMASH COMICS #1, STAR SPANGLED COMICS #1 and THRILLING COMICS #1!

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN VOL. 1 TP

Written by JEFF PARKER, JEFF LEMIRE, MATT KINDT, DAN ABNETT, ANDY LANNING, ROB WILLIAMS and others

Art by CHRIS SAMNEE, JEFF LEMIRE, JOELLE JONES, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, PETE WOODS, CHRIS WESTON, PIA GUERRA and others

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On sale APRIL 16 • 168 pg, FC, $14.99 US

Some of comics” top creators take on the Man of Steel in this collection of stand-alone Superman stories from ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN #1-5! Don”t miss the Man of Steel”s battles with Lex Luthor, Bizarro, Brainiac, Zod and more!

ARROW VOL. 2 TP

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM and ANDREW KREISBERG

Art by MIKE GRELL, ALLAN JEFFERSON, SERGIO SANDOVAL and others

Photo cover

On sale APRIL 30 • 192 pg, FC, $16.99 US

In these tales from ARROW #7-12, witness the origin of Deathstroke and the debut of TV”s Roy Harper! Don”t miss these tales that expand on the storylines from the hit TV series!

ABSOLUTE ALL-STAR BATMAN AND ROBIN, THE BOY WONDER HC

Written by FRANK MILLER

Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Advance solicited • On sale JULY 2 • 256 pg, FC, 8.25” x 12.5”, $99.99 US

The smash-hit Batman epic by modern master Frank Miller (BATMAN: YEAR ONE, THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS) and artists extraordinaire Jim Lee and Scott Williams (BATMAN, SUPERMAN) is now collected in DC”s Absolute format, including issues #1-9! Lee and Miller join forces to tell a new version of Dick Grayson”s origin in a high-octane tale that unfolds with guest appearances by Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Black Canary and more!

FINAL CRISIS TP NEW EDITION

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art by J.G. JONES, DOUG MAHNKE, LEE GARBETT and others

Cover by J.G. JONES

On sale APRIL 16 • 352 pg, FC, $19.99 US

The mind-blowing miniseries is back in an expanded trade paperback collecting FINAL CRISIS #1-7, FINAL CRISIS: SUBMIT #1, FINAL CRISIS: SUPERMAN BEYOND #1-2, DC UNIVERSE #0, BATMAN #682-683 and pages from ABSOLUTE FINAL CRISIS! What happens when evil wins? Superman, Batman and the Justice League must face this reality when Darkseid and his followers win the war between light and dark!

DEADMAN BOOK FIVE TP

Written by ANDREW HELFER and GERRY CONWAY

Art by JOSE LUIS GARCIA-LOPEZ, KEVIN MAGUIRE, KEITH GIFFEN and others

Cover by JOSE LUIS GARCIA-LOPEZ

On sale APRIL 23 • 176 pg, FC, $16.99 US

This new DEADMAN collection features the four-issue miniseries from 1986, plus CHALLENGERS OF THE UNKNOWN #85-87 and a story from SECRET ORIGINS #15, with appearances by Swamp Thing, Batman, the Challengers and more!

BATMAN BEYOND: BATGIRL BEYOND TP

Written by ADAM BEECHEN

Art by PETER NGUYEN, CRAIG YEUNG, NORM BREYFOGLE, ADAM ARCHER and ANNIE WU

Cover by ANNIE WU • On sale APRIL 2 • 168 pg, FC, $14.99 US

Terry McGinnis and Bruce Wayne are the sworn protectors of Neo-Gotham. But a new hero is in town, one that has caught the attention of Commissioner Barbara Gordon: Batgirl! What role will this new vigilante she play in Neo-Gotham? Plus, Terry McGinnis faces a familiar foe and teams with the Metal Men in these stories from BATMAN BEYOND Digital Chapters #19-29 and BATMAN BEYOND (1999) #1-2.

DC UNIVERSE VS. THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE TP

Written by KEITH GIFFEN, TONY BEDARD and PAUL KUPPERBERG

Art by DEXTER SOY, CURT SWAN and MIKE DeCARLO

Cover by ED BENES

On sale APRIL 23 • 160 pg, FC, $14.99 US

When He-Man and friends go in search of Skeletor on Earth, they find themselves at odds with the heroes of the DC Universe! Can these heroes stop Skeletor and his mysterious new master? Collects the six-issue miniseries plus DC COMICS PRESENTS #47.

TALES OF THE BATMAN: CARMINE INFANTINO HC

Written by GARDNER FOX and others

Art by CARMINE INFANTINO and others

Cover by CARMINE INFANTINO and MURPHY ANDERSON

On sale MAY 28 • 520 pg, FC, $49.99 US

The “new look” Batman made his debut in 1964, and featured artwork by Carmine Infantino”s powerful design sense in these stories from 21 issues of DETECTIVE COMICS, plus THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #172, 183, 190 and 194, DC COMICS PRESENTS: BATMAN #1 and more!

BATGIRL VOL. 4: WANTED HC

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE, FERNANDO PASARIN, DERLIS SANTACRUZ, and others

Cover by ALEX GARNER

On sale MAY 21 • 192 pg, FC, $24.99 US

In these tales from BATGIRL #19-25 and BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT #23.1: VENTRILOQUIST and Batgirl struggles to continue fighting crime after the death of her brother, James, Jr. With her relationships with both Batman and her father strained, Batgirl must face one of Batman”s most ruthless villains: The Ventriloquist.

SUPERMAN/BATMAN VOL. 1 TP

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by ED McGUINNESS, DEXTER VINES, PAT LEE and MICHAEL TURNER

Cover by ED McGUINNESS and DEXTER VINES

On sale APRIL 30 • 336 pg, FC, $19.99 US

In this new edition from issues #1-13 of the hit series, Superman and Batman unite when Lex Luthor assembles a team of powerhouse heroes to bring Superman in dead or alive. Then, prepare for the arrival of Supergirl! Can Darkseid recruit her into doing his bidding?

SUPERMAN: RED SON TP NEW EDITION

Written by MARK MILLAR

Art by DAVE JOHNSON, KILIAN PLUNKETT, ANDREW ROBINSON and others

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

On sale APRIL 2 • 168 pg, FC, $14.99 US

DC”s classic 3-issue epic is back in this new trade paperback. In this tale of Cold War paranoia, the spaceship carrying the infant Superman lands in the 1950s Soviet Union, where he grows up to become a symbol of Soviet power.

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #43

Written by HEATHER NUHFER

Art and cover by EDUARDO GARCIA

On sale MARCH 12 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED E

The Mystery Machine pulls into a small town as the gang plans for some rest and relaxation. But the video game Shaggy and Scooby buy has a problem: the game”s villain, Lord Vicious, has been terrorizing the local townspeople! Will they solve the mystery before this menace wins the game?

SCOOBY-DOO TEAM-UP #3

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

On sale MARCH 5 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED E

A magical imp is causing havoc in Gotham City, and the Dynamic Duo is looking for help from Scooby and the gang! But when Scooby gets his own “greatest fan” from the Fifth Dimension, can even Batman, Robin, and Mystery Inc. outwit two unpredictable imps to deal with the spooky, magical hijinks of…Scooby-Mite?!

BATMAN: LI”L GOTHAM #12

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS and DUSTIN NGUYEN

Art and cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

On sale MARCH 12 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED E • DIGITAL FIRST • FINAL ISSUE

Damian”s fowlest friend Jerry has disappeared, but the people of Gotham City are not helping in his search for a missing turkey. This November, the Condiment King is making a Sandwich Day run! Then we close out the year with a bang before taking a long winter”s nap.

BEWARE THE BATMAN #6

Written by MATTHEW W. MANNING

Art and cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED E

In a story told entirely from first-person perspective, Alfred Pennyworth searches for Batman, who”s in the midst of a fight for his life! Can Alfred get there in time?

AMERICAN VAMPIRE: SECOND CYCLE #1

“I”ve missed these characters dearly, and I”m bringing them back with a vengeance.” – Scott Snyder

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

1:50 Variant cover by JAE LEE

On sale MARCH 19 • 40 pg, FC, $3.99 US • MATURE READERS

The Eisner Award-winning, critically acclaimed series is back! #1 New York Times best-selling writer Scott Snyder (BATMAN, SUPERMAN UNCHAINED, THE WAKE) and acclaimed artist Rafael Albuquerque (ANIMAL MAN) bring their bloodsoaked opus into the 1960s!

The story so far…

Pearl Jones is a new kind of vampire, one of an American breed that can walk in the sun and has rattlesnake fangs. She”s beautiful and powerful – and she”s hiding from a tragic past…

Skinner Sweet is an American vamp too – the kind you love to hate. He”s good when he wants to be, but most of the time he”s downright bad. He”s Pearl”s maker, but he”s off in Mexico with an agenda of his own…

Will their two stories collide, or are they separated forever? And who is this new villain on the horizon, someone bloodier and more evil than anything seen in AMERICAN VAMPIRE before? Who is THE GRAY TRADER and what does his arrival mean for Skinner and Pearl?

Whether you”re already a fan or interested in checking out this series, the extra-sized AMERICAN VAMPIRE: SECOND CYCLE #1 is the perfect jumping-on point!

STIEG LARSSON”S THE GIRL WHO PLAYED WITH FIRE HC

Written by DENISE MINA

Art by LEONARDO MANCO, ANDREA MUTTI and ANTONIO FUSO

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On sale MAY 28 • 288 pg, FC, $29.99 US • MATURE READERS

In this new graphic novel adaptation of the second of Stieg Larsson”s international blockbuster thrillers, Mikael Blomkvist, publisher of the magazine Millennium, is preparing to run a story that will expose an extensive sex trafficking operation. But on the eve of its publication, the two reporters behind the article are murdered, and the fingerprints found on the murder weapon belong to his friend, the troubled hacker Lisbeth Salander. While Blomkvist tries to clear Salander”s name, Salander herself is drawn into a deadly game of cat and mouse that forces her to face her dark past.

STIEG LARSSON”S THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO TP

Written by DENISE MINA

Art by LEONARDO MANCO and ANDREA MUTTI

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On sale APRIL 2 • 312 pg, FC, $24.99 US • MATURE READERS

The graphic novel adaptation of Stieg Larsson”s international blockbuster is now available in a single trade paperback volume! Harriet Vanger, a scion of one of Sweden”s wealthiest families, disappeared over forty years ago. All these years later, her aged uncle continues to seek the truth. He hires Mikael Blomkvist, a crusading journalist recently trapped by a libel conviction, to investigate. He is aided by the pierced and tattooed punk prodigy Lisbeth Salander. Together they tap into a vein of unfathomable iniquity and corruption!

COFFIN HILL #6

Written by CAITLIN KITTREDGE

Art by INAKI MIRANDA

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

On sale MARCH 12 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

Eve comes face to face with her nightmare from a decade ago – and this time, she can”t turn away. As innocent lives hang in the balance, Eve must embrace the legacy of the Coffin Witch to put her family curse to rest…or die trying in the final issue of this storyline!

THE BOOKS OF MAGIC TP NEW EDITION

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by JOHN BOLTON, CHARLES VESS, PAUL JOHNSON and SCOTT HAMPTON

Cover by JOHN BOLTON

On sale APRIL 23 • 208 pg, FC, $16.99 US • MATURE READERS

From Neil Gaiman comes a tale of the dangers and opportunities of youth, reprinted the original four-issue miniseries. Timothy Hunter could be the most powerful magician in the world, but does he really want to be? John Constantine, Phantom Stranger, Mister E, and Doctor Occult attempt to aid Timothy in choosing his path, but by the time Timothy makes a choice, it may already have been made for him.

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #4

Written by TOBY LITT and MARK BUCKINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and GARY ERSKINE

Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

Were Charles and Edwin total fools when they followed Crystal back to their hellish alma mater, St. Hilarion”s, to investigate their own murders? All they”ve done is put Crystal in danger of having her soul stripped out of her by the demon possessed master Nath. If the boys fail to rescue her, all three of them will burn.

100 BULLETS: BROTHER LONO TP

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

On sale APRIL 9 • 192 pg, FC, $16.99 US • MATURE READERS

The Eisner Award-winning team behind 100 BULLETS reunites to tell the story of the baddest Minuteman of all. When last we saw Lono in 100 BULLETS, Dizzy Cordova had shot him in the chest … but Lono always was too tough to die. Now, Lono finds himself in Mexico working on the side of the angels. Collects the entire eight-issue miniseries.

ASTRO CITY: SHINING STARS TP

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Art by BRENT ANDERSON

Cover by ALEX ROSS

RESOLICIT • On sale APRIL 9 • 208 pg, FC, $16.99 US

In these tales from ASTRO CITY: SAMARITAN #1, ASTRO CITY: ASTRA #1-2, ASTRO CITY: SILVER AGENT #1-2 and ASTRO CITY: BEAUTIE #1, Astra Furst is graduating from college. It”s a time of friends and family, new opportunities, changing relationships – and danger! Plus: the story of the Silver Agent”s fateful journey through time is revealed, including his origin and much more!

ASTRO CITY #10

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Art by BRENT ANDERSON

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On sale MARCH 12 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • RATED T

Winged Victory, Samaritan and the Confessor take down the villain targeting her – and then she has to face the fallout. Will Astro City”s most prominent super heroine survive? Don”t miss the grand finale of this four-part epic!

THE SANDMAN: OVERTURE SPECIAL EDITION #2

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art and cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

Resolicit • On sale MARCH 26 • 44 pg, FC, $4.99 US • MATURE READERS

This Special Edition will include the entire second issue of the new miniseries before final coloring, giving readers a behind-the-scenes look at J.H. Williams” unique process. Williams” original coloring will be shown with the black, white and gray tones of the original work. Also, the lettering will be translucent, allowing the reader to see the exquisite artwork behind the word balloons. This issue also features a Q&A and a Process Piece with colorist Dave Stewart and other bonus features.

FAIREST #24

Written by MARC ANDREYKO

Art by SHAWN McMANUS

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

On sale MARCH 5 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

Cinderella”s quest to find the creator of the rodent assassins leads her to India – and into the big, blue arms of an old flame! Can Cindy find the answers she needs to save Fabletown from a pest problem of the deadliest kind before it”s too late? And how will Cindy react when she finally comes face to face with [FAIREST #23 SPOILER CENSORED]?

FABLES #139

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by STEVE LEIALOHA

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

On sale MARCH 19 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

In part one of the two-part “The Boys in the Band,” we return to some Scottish roots. So why are Peter Piper, Joe Shepherd, Puss in Boots and Briar Rose all on their way to Scotland? Well, the band has to stick together, of course! When Danny Boy shows up at the Farm to tell Seamus it”s time to return home, the group sets off on their journey across the ocean. An evil Scottish villain is introduced, and a bloody battle ensues that may mean the loss of one of our favorite feline Fables. Plus, don”t miss this issue”s debut of sensational new cover artist Nimit Malavia!

HINTERKIND VOL. 1 TP

Written by IAN EDGINTON

Art by FRANCESCO TRIFOGLI

Cover by GREG TOCCHINI

On sale APRIL 2 • 144 pg, FC, $9.99 US • MATURE READERS

Fifty-seven years after a biological event has all but wiped out the human race, the Hinterkind have returned. They come from the lost corners of the world: centaurs, elves, dwarves, trolls and worse. But these aren”t fairy tale creatures. They are flesh and blood, and they have a long-simmering hatred of humanity. Collects HINTERKIND #1-6.

HINTERKIND #6

Written by IAN EDGINTON

Art by FRANCESCO TRIFOGLI

Cover by GREG TOCCHINI

On sale MARCH 5 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

Buried underground in the city of ghosts, Prosper must make the toughest decision of her life. Meanwhile, the knives are out as the assassins move in on Queen Telsche and Malachi, the Red Knight.

JONAH HEX: SHADOWS WEST TP

Written by JOE R. LANSDALE

Art by TIMOTHY TRUMAN and SAM GLANZMAN

Cover by TIMOTHY TRUMAN

On sale APRIL 9 • 392 pg, FC, $24.99 US • MATURE READERS

In these twisted tales from JONAH HEX: TWO-GUN MOJO #1-5, JONAH HEX: SHADOWS WEST #1-3 and JONAH HEX: RIDERS OF THE WORM AND SUCH #1-5, Hex battles a doctor determined to transform him into a zombie, joins up with a Wild West show and learns the dark secret behind the existence of a demonic baby, and discovers an ancient race of man-eating worms from beneath the earth.

FLEX MENTALLO: MAN OF MUSCLE MYSTERY TP

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art and cover by FRANK QUITELY

On sale APRIL 30 • 128 pg, FC, $14.99 US • MATURE READERS

Once he was Hero of the Beach…and of the Doom Patrol. Now Flex Mentallo returns to investigate the sinister dealings of his former comrade The Fact, and a mysterious rock star whose connection to Flex may hold the key to saving them both. Collecting the four-issue miniseries, including a sketch section and recolored art.

FBP: FEDERAL BUREAU OF PHYSICS #8

Written by SIMON OLIVER

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by NATHAN FOX

On sale MARCH 12 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

During dismantle and removal duty in the 51st state, Rosa and Adam are invited to take part in an experiment that will test their limits and blur their concept of reality.

TRILLIUM #7

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by JEFF LEMIRE

RESOLICIT • On sale MARCH 5 • 32 pg, FC, 7 of 8, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

The penultimate issue of Vertigo”s acclaimed sci-fi epic is here, and Nika and William are out of time-literally! The last love story ever told nears its conclusion…but what waits beyond the end of the universe? You”ll have to read to find out!

THE ROYALS: MASTERS OF WAR #2

Written by ROB WILLIAMS

Art and cover by SIMON COLEBY

On sale MARCH 5 • 32 pg, FC, 2 of 6, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

As THE ROYALS continues, the truce is broken thanks to Prince Henry”s actions during the Battle of Britain! Now, Royals across the world are entering World War II – and that includes the oldest and most powerful of them all, the immortal Emperor Jimmu of Japan. Meanwhile, Henry, Arthur and Rose travel to the United States to attempt to convince President Roosevelt to join the conflict. Will Arthur”s drunkenness and Henry”s attraction to his sister torpedo the alliance? And who is the uninvited visitor on the White House lawn?

THE WAKE #7

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by SEAN MURPHY

Cover by ANDREW ROBINSON

On sale MARCH 26 • 32 pg, FC, 7 of 10, $2.99 US • MATURE READERS

Two hundred years in the future, things are not looking good for the human race. But a mysterious call from the deep could change everything. The epic, flooded future of THE WAKE continues here!

THE UNWRITTEN VOL. 2: APOCALYPSE #3

Written by MIKE CAREY

Art by PETER GROSS

Cover by YUKO SHIMIZU

On sale MARCH 19 • 32 pg, FC, $3.99 US • MATURE READERS

Tom discovers just how quickly the world is dissolving into chaos – and why. But where in all this fractured, insane landscape will he find an ally, and what price will he have to pay? The answer lies in the Divadlo Trinka puppet theatre of Prague, and in the old cliché: “My enemy”s enemy is my friend.”

DC COMICS – The NEW 52 EARTH 2 BATMAN, GREEN LANTERN, THE FLASH AND WONDER WOMAN ACTION FIGURES

Based on designs by EARTH 2 artist Nicola Scott, this is the latest action figure line from DC Collectibles, featuring four heroes who are familiar yet somehow different: Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern and Wonder Woman!

BATMAN – 6.75″

WONDER WOMAN – 6.75″

GREEN LANTERN – 6.75″

THE FLASH – 6.75″

EACH FIGURE SOLD SEPARATELY

* Action Figures * $24.95 US • On Sale June 2014

DC COMICS COVER GIRLS POISON IVY STATUE

DESIGNED BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

SCULPTED BY JACK MATHEWS

The line of statues designed by artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau featuring the fantastic female heroes and villains of DC Comics continues with this breathtaking figure of Arkham Asylum inmate Poison Ivy that’ll leave you itching for more.

Limited Edition of 5,200

Measures Approximately 9.7″ Tall

$99.95

SUPERMAN: THE MAN OF STEEL SUPERMAN STATUE

DESIGNED BY ED MCGUINNESS

SCULPTED BY JAMES SHOOP

Popular artist Ed McGuinness brings his unique artistic style to DC Collectibles with this stunning statue of the Man of Steel worthy of a place in the Fortress of Solitude’s trophy room.

Limited Edition of 5,200

Measures Approximately 7.5″ Tall

$79.95 US • On Sale June 2014

THE FLASH VS. GORILLA GRODD PATINA MINI STATUE

The Scarlet Speedster against the smartest simian in the world! The Flash takes on his archenemy Gorilla Grodd with this special resin statue.

Measures Approximately 6.75″ Tall

$124.95 US • On Sale June 2014

1:1 SCALE WHITE POWER BATTERY & RING PROP REPLICA

Bring the light of life into your home with this stunning replica White Lantern Power Battery and Ring.

Measures Approximately 11″ Tall

$199.95 US • On Sale June 2014

BATMAN: ARKHAM CITY RABBIT HOLE BATMAN ACTION FIGURE

From inside the heavily fortified walls of a sprawling district in the heart of Gotham City comes Rabbit Hole Batman pulled from Mad Hatter’s twisted mission. Based on the blockbuster video game published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, developed by Rocksteady Studios and licensed by DC Entertainment.

$24.95 US • On Sale June 2014

DC NATION: DEADMAN & CROW PLUSH FIGURE 2-PACK

Straight from DC Nation, it’s Deadman and his faithful friend Crow! This plush pair captures the creepy fun of this new DC Nation series!

DEADMAN – 6.75″

CROW – 6.75″

$39.95 US • On Sale June 2014

DC COMICS SUPER-VILLAINS ARMORED SUIT LEX LUTHOR DELUXE ACTION FIGURE

Superman’s greatest arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor, always demands the best-and now you can have the best with this all-new deluxe action figure based on the evil genius’s appearance as part of DC Comics-The New 52!

