What The Top Music Videos Of 2025 Say About The Year Ahead

Few formats drive fan engagement like a great music video. That was true in 2025 and it’ll be true in 2026, too. Looking at Warner Music Group’s top-performing videos of 2025 offers insight into both what the year in music looked like and how next year is shaping up.

Of the year’s top ten videos, two of them fall in the Latin music category, proving that the genre’s constellation of stars is a part of a cultural juggernaut that brands simply can’t afford to miss out on in 2026 and beyond.

The other major takeaway is just how much 2024 music dominated in 2025. It took over the music news cycle in early December, with reports that year-end rankings from platforms like Spotify and Apple Music were led by songs from the year prior. That was also true on YouTube, with hits like Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” topping the charts. This is worth keeping in mind, as beloved 2025 releases like Alex Warren’s No. 1 hit “Ordinary” are maintaining momentum and are primed to remain chart toppers well into 2026.

That timelessness is true for classic videos from legacy acts like The Eagles and Linkin Park, further illustrating that when it comes to taste, it’s not always just the latest that’s the greatest.

The bottom line: Warner artists defined music culture in 2025. Check out our year-end rankings for the best performing music videos on YouTube in 2025.