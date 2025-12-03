Apple Music shared its year-end list of the platform’s top music of 2025, and the most-streamed songs were primarily from 2024. Today (December 3) is Spotify’s turn, as Spotify Wrapped is out now.

It’s mostly older songs dominating the list of top global songs, too. The top songs list is as follows:

1. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”

2. Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather”

3. Rosé and Bruno Mars — “APT.”

4. Alex Warren — “Ordinary”

5. Bad Bunny — “DtMF”

6. Sombr — “Back To Friends”

7. HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast — “Golden”

8. Kendrick Lamar and SZA — “Luther”

9. Gracie Abrams — “That’s So True”

10. Billie Eilish — “Wildflower”

Bruno Mars and Billie Eilish are the only artists with two songs in the top 10. Meanwhile, Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” was the biggest song released this year, followed by Bad Bunny’s “DtMF” and KPop Demon Hunters hit “Golden.”

As for the world’s top artists, Bad Bunny earns the No. 1 spot, followed by Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Drake, and Billie Eilish. Bad Bunny topped the album chart, too, with Debí Tirar Más Fotos, followed by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft, SZA’s SOS Deluxe: Lana, and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet.

Check out more of Spotify’s year-end data here.