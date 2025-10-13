Rosé and Bruno Mars proved to be an excellent team on “APT.,” one of the biggest hit singles of 2024; The song made her the first K-pop artist to win Song Of The Year at the VMAs last month. There was some tension, though, as Rosé has revealed.

In a new Vogue video, Rosé was asked to tell a story about her and Bruno “that no one else knows.” Laughing throughout her response, Rosé said:

“Me and Bruno, oh my gosh… I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but… I had the biggest fight with Bruno right before the music video shoot, but we made up on set, so it was alright. Oh my God, he’s going to kill me… let’s not fight. Let’s be friends.”

Rosé previously explained the meaning of the song, saying, “‘APT.’ is actually my favorite Korean drinking game that I play with my friends back home. It’s so simple, puts a smile on your face, and breaks the ice at any party. One night in the studio I taught my crew how to play the game. Everyone was fascinated, especially when I started the chant, so we played around with it and I said we should make a song out of it… and after Bruno joined the track, the rest became history!”

Watch the interview video above.