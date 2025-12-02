Apple Music’s Five Most-Played Songs Of 2025 Are All From 2024

Back in July, Luminate, which provides chart data for Billboard, shared the most-streamed songs of the year so far. In the top ten, only three songs were actually released in 2025, while the rest of the streaming hits originally came out in 2024.

At least on Apple Music, that didn’t change throughout the rest of the year. Today (December 2), Apple Music revealed its year-end charts, and the top five most-streamed songs globally are all from 2024. Per MacRumors, the platform’s biggest songs of the year, in order, are Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” and Billie Eilish’s “Birds Of A Feather.”

Worth noting, though, is that per the Apple Music playlist, the charts are based on plays between November 1, 2024 and October 31, 2025. The playlist reveals that Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” is No. 6 on the ranks, and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary,” at No. 7, was the most-streamed song actually released in 2025. The top ten is rounded out by The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s “Timeless,” Eilish’s “Wildflower,” and SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s “30 For 30,” all from 2024.

Top songs from 2025 include Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” (No. 12) and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (No. 15).