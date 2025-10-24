Bruno Mars Has The Most Certified Song In US History

Bruno Mars has always been an innovator and one of music’s most prolific hitmakers, but his most recent achievement goes all the way back to his first-ever Billboard smash.

His breakout 2010 single, “Just the Way You Are,” has reached a new milestone that no other song can boast: it was recently certified 21x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), making it the highest-certified song in history.

“Just the Way You Are,” released on July 20, 2010, was the song that introduced much of the world to the Hawaii-native singer-songwriter. As the lead single from Bruno’s debut studio album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, it was also his first-ever solo single, after he featured on two previous songs from then-rising rappers (B.O.B.’s “Nothin’ On You” in 2009 and Travie McCoy’s “Billionaire” from March 2010). Like his prior singles, “Just the Way You Are” was produced by The Smeezingtons, a team consisting of Mars and his writing partners Philip Lawrence and Ari Levine.

That production was the key to the song’s success; it topped the Billboard Hot 100 and win the 53rd Annual Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2011. Now, it’s not just a record-breaking hit, it’s the record-breaking hit — an achievement Bruno Mars can take all the way to bank.