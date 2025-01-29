Last week, Bruno Mars set out to drop the next world-dominating strip club anthem. Thanks to his latest single “Fat Juicy & Wet” with Sexyy Red, Bruno might have accomplished that. As an added bonus, the track’s warm reception contributed to a new streaming record set by Bruno Mars.

In an announcement on Instagram (viewable here), Spotify revealed that Bruno Mars is the first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners in its history.

To celebrate the milestone, Bruno Mars reposted the uploaded to his Instagram stories but added a comedic twist.”KEEP STREAMING,” he wrote. “I’ll be out of debt in no time 🕺🏽.”

Back in March 2024, a viral rumor claimed Bruno Mars was $50 million in the hole for a gambling debt with MGM Resorts. While Mars decided not to publicly address the report, MGM released a statement denying the accusation.

“MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect,” wrote a representative. “Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM.”

Eventually, Bruno found a way to subtly response to the rumor. When a fan joked that his collaboration with Lady Gaga (“Die With A Smile“) was a ploy to help him chipped away at the supposed balance; Bruno laughed along with users online.