If Bruno Mars was in NBA Jam, he’d be on fire. The “Leave the Door Open” singer’s last two singles, “Die With A Smile” with Lady Gaga and “APT.” by Rose, each reached the top five of the Billboard Hot 100; they also have over a combined two-and-a-half billion streams on Spotify. These are massive, record-breaking songs, and Mars is back in the studio working on his next hit.

“THANK YOU ALL!” he wrote on Instagram about “Die With A Smile” spending a third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Hot 100. “I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend. Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!!”

Last year, Lady Gaga explained how “Die With A Smile” came together. “Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating,” she said. “I was finishing up my own album in Malibu, and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on. It was around midnight when I got there, and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making.”

Gaga and Mars “stayed up all night” working on the song, and their hard work paid off: the collab is up for Song Of The Year at the 2025 Grammys.