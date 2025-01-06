Nature is healing.

Last week, for the first time ever, every track on the Billboard Hot 100 chart was a Christmas song. Now, though, on the latest chart (dated January 11), the holiday music is gone, and we have a new No. 1: After spending some time at No. 2, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” has finally reached the summit.

This gives Gaga her second No. 1 single of the 2020s, following her 2020 Ariana Grande collaboration “Rain On Me.” That makes Gaga just the third artist to ever have multiple No. 1 songs in three separate decades, as she previously had chart-toppers in the ’00s and ’10s. In accomplishing the feat, she follows Michael Jackson (who had No. 1’s in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s) and Janet Jackson (’80s, ’90s, ’00s). (If you want to find a more exclusive superlative, Gaga is the first non-Jackson to ever do it.) Additionally, Paul McCartney and Diana Ross would also make that list if their achievements as members of groups were included.

Overall, “Die With A Smile” is now Gaga’s sixth No. 1 and Mars’ ninth. Speaking of Mars, he has two top-5 songs this week thanks to his Rosé collab “APT.” reaching a new peak at No. 5.