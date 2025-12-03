From as far back as I can remember, I grew up looking at a photo in my grandfather’s office of his “family home” in Switzerland. The chalet amongst the forested mountains looked unreal, even as a child. I was enamored with the photo, but truthfully never imagined I’d see the landscape myself. That all changed (luckily) this year, as I was invited to spend time exploring the Alps in Andermatt, Switzerland. You might not be familiar with Andermatt (I wasn’t, transparently) but while this ski area doesn’t have the same number of opulent trending TikTok videos as St. Moritz or Zermatt — that’s a really good thing — this village in the heart of the Alps needs to be on your radar. What has in the past been a vacation spot for those “in-the-know”, Vail Resort’s recent acquisition of majority ownership in Andermatt’s Ski Resort is changing things. Now outdoor enthusiasts are able to use their Epic Pass at Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis making a trip here even more desirable. Here is what to do while you’re there – any time of year. HOW TO GET TO ANDERMATT: Andermatt feels very remote, but it is surprisingly simple to travel to. Most visitors (like me) will fly into Zurich and either rent a car or ride the train the less than 70 miles to Andermatt. Swiss Travel Pass I traveled exclusively by train on my recent trip to Switzerland, and I can’t recommend it enough. Like, catch me making all the cliche videos of “American girl goes to Europe and romanticises everything about the train” — but I just can’t help it. I recommend buying a Swiss Travel Pass or Half-Fare Card for the duration of your visit so you’re able to jump on and off any train or bus (many boat rides, museum admissions, and other perks are also included) The train left directly from the Zurich airport and I had just two transfers before pulling into the Andermatt station that is also situated in walkable distance to nearly everywhere in town. Once you’re in Andermatt, everything is walkable or gondola-able — but more on that later.

WHERE TO STAY: Andermatt is in the process of a large expansion that will see multiple new hotels open in the next few years. But until then, there are still plenty of options for anyone’s budget. I stayed in two properties during my visit, and recommend them both depending on how much you want to invest (and how bougie you are). The Chedi Andermatt The Chedi Andermatt, to me, is a reason to visit Andermatt in and of itself. The luxurious 5-star hotel is stunning, with a unique blend of Alpine chic and Asian-inspired design. The one-of-a-kind property offers 123 elegant and spacious rooms and suites, ranging from the standard deluxe room (that is anything but standard) to expansive penthouse suites. Each room has the moody Alpine-Asian design that is throughout the hotel, with luxurious amenities, Hästens beds, large windows showcasing the mountain views, and spacious bathrooms with soaking tubs. The high-end hotel has the prices to match, but the service and experience are well worth it — especially for a special occasion. I loved swimming in the indoor/outdoor pools surrounded by the Alps and spending time drinking Glühwein in the winter village area, which takes on a different form in the summer months with special events and pop-ups. Rates: Off-season summer rates can start around $650 a night and climb to a starting rate of $1,200+ during ski season. Radisson Blu Hotel Reussen, Andermatt The Radisson Blu Hotel Reussen, Andermatt is about as high end as a chain hotel comes. With sleek and modern design and a phenomenal location– within walking distance of the Andermatt village center and the ski lifts – visitors staying here can easily explore the charming village shops and restaurants or jump right into winter sports. Rates: vary from around $220 in the off-season to $400 during ski season. WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK: The Japanese

There are actually two The Japanese restaurants in Andermatt: the fine-dining restaurant at the top of the Gütsch mountain and the even higher-end 2 Michelin Star Japanese at The Chedi. I was lucky to be able to dine at the latter, enjoying an exquisite six-course omakase menu prepared by Executive (and twin) Chefs Dominik Sato and Fabio Toffolon. A four-course menu is 230 Francs, five courses for 260, or six courses for 290. Gütsch by Markus Neff Ride the gondola to the top of the Gütsch Mountain summit for some Michelin-starred dining or apres-ing at Gütsch by Markus Neff. Known for its gourmet cuisine and stunning views, this is a spot you’ll want to hang out at all afternoon. I enjoyed a tasting menu that changes frequently with expert Swiss wine pairings. The view from indoors or out is exceptional, and the service went above and beyond, even providing sunscreen and sunglasses to anyone who needed them. Soups and pastas range from 28 – 39 Francs, and mains range from 62 – 99. Fondue Burg

Head to Fondue Burg in nearby Hospental for incredible Swiss fondue, a cozy atmosphere, and very friendly service. I will be dreaming of the truffle champagne fondue and whisky flambe dessert until the next time I visit. Traditional fondue is 34 CHF per person, and truffle champagne fondue is 56 CHF per person.

Alp-Hittä

Alp Hittä is a restaurant and club in a modern alpine hut located at Nätschen, above Andermatt. Sitting 1,840 meters above sea level, dining (or just drinking) here offers stunning views of the mountains and the Urseren Valley inside and out on the terrace. I loved visiting the restaurant after a morning skiing nearby for some cozy fare and an Aperol spritz. Appetizers start at around 14 Francs, and main courses start at around 26. The Chedi

Whether you’re staying at The Chedi or elsewhere, you’ll want to stop in for a meal at The Restaurant or a drink at The Bar & Living Room. The Restaurant offers a wide selection of fresh and elegant modern Swiss cuisine, with open kitchens throughout the dining room and a dreamy cheese room you can visit to make your selections with the help of an expert. The Bar and Living Room offers an eclectic and inventive cocktail menu, based on their “Kidult” ethos. Specialty cocktails at The Bar range from 18 – 25 CHF. The Restaurant offers several sharing and tasting menus starting at 99 CHF per person, as well as al a carte options with starters beginning at 26 CHF and main courses ranging from 42 – 75 CHF.

WHERE TO EXPLORE: Ski Or Snowboard At Andermatt+Sedrun+Disentis

Andermatt boasts a well-deserved reputation as a skier’s paradise. Part of the Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis ski area, it offers a massive skiing area with something for every skill level. I spent my time with a ski school instructor and had a blast. Vail Resorts recently acquired a majority ownership in the ski area, which is great news for those with an Epic Pass, as it’s now part of the pass. Explore Old Town Andermatt Spend some time walking through Old Town Andermatt. The charming and picturesque area stays true to its traditional Swiss character, filled with cobbled streets with colorful buildings adorned with flower boxes that create a storybook atmosphere.