Adventure Awaits Just Outside Your City

Craving adventure but stuck in the city grind? You don’t have to travel hundreds (or thousands) of miles to find an epic outdoor experience. Believe it or not, unforgettable adventures can be hidden in plain sight, often within a 10-mile radius of even the most bustling metropolises. Imagine escaping the urban jungle for a day and being surrounded by cascading waterfalls, exploring hidden hiking trails, or paddling through serene waterways – all within easy reach of the city limits.

Artist Devon Tsuno is a master at finding outdoor spaces that others may not think of. This urban fly fisherman proves you don’t need to travel to far-flung exotic destinations to get outdoors. He loves venturing to local accessible spots like Malibu Creek, near Los Angeles, which has become his personal fishing haven for the day. And it’s not just fishing, and not only possible in California, for that matter. Outdoor adventure is readily accessible no matter where you call home.

Imagine starting your day with a breathtaking sunrise workout amidst the awe-inspiring geological wonders of Colorado, just a stone’s throw from the state capital. Or picture yourself cruising through a National Park’s biodiverse hotspots by boat, taking in the vibrant city skyline from a unique perspective.

The key to unlocking these hidden gems is the right vehicle for your needs, a little planning, and a healthy dose of curiosity and enthusiasm. Uproxx is here to be your guide, helping you transform a day trip into an epic adventure with 10-Mile Challenge, a series that kicks off with the above video and continues with additional video and editorial experience guides.

Click here to take a look at the series.