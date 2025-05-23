When considering pristine beaches and consistently warm water, Aruba has to be at the top of any world traveler’s list. The constituent island country is famous for its staid climate, which keeps the ocean water under your feet at a constant temperature year-round, offering an enchanting paradise of blue waves as far as the eye can see. As one of the southern Caribbean’s premier travel locations, there’s no question that the best way to experience the island for an ideal peaceful retreat is by booking a stay at a resort, and Aruba’s Divi and Tamarijn Resort in Oranjestad has everything you can ask for in an all-inclusive stay. That goes double if you’re looking to experience a world-class cocktail program on top of all of the views, amenities, and accommodations you might typically expect. After arriving at the resort, which was just a short drive from the local airport, I was greeted by the resort team with a full run-down of the two properties’ amenities, with special attention paid to their newly expanded list of dining experiences and a cocktail program led by an award-winning mixologist with approval from a total bev-celeb. Before my first drink was mixed, I felt all the ingredients coming together for an unforgettable getaway that you’ll be eager to savor down to the last drop.

WHY ITS AWESOME

Oranjestad, Aruba’s capital and also its most populous region, features a hot semi-arid climate, not unlike the one found in the southwestern United States. The main attraction, however, is its uncommonly warm water, sheltered by coral reefs, which keeps the water off the coast of Aruba at a near-constant temperature year-round. It’s an IYKYK feature that gives it an edge over much of the rest of the Caribbean and makes it especially attractive for bona fide beach bums. Appropriately, the Divi and Tamarijn Resort (two properties co-joined by a 5-minute stretch of beach) is situated right on the island’s edge and has five freshwater pools. If you prefer the Caribbean’s warmest water confined to the comfort of a lounge instead of cascading against sand, they have you covered. Each of the resort’s dining experiences is either poolside or brushed against the beach, and while the food is a highlight, the newly installed cocktail program is worth writing home about. The trendy new Club Margot bar is the jewel around which the property’s other food and beverage experiences orbit. With its upscale open-air concept, it’s classy enough to warrant a serious sit-down dinner but with an island-appropriate easy-going vibe. That mishmash of comfort and class is encapsulated by Head Mixologist Gilbert Gomez’s Honey I’m Home cocktail, a concoction that fuses Botanist Gin, housemade honey dew syrup, lime juice, and an egg white topping, which won an international accolade for excellence which is a long way of saying it tastes really damn refreshing. IN HOUSE FOOD & DRINK Divi & Tamarijn’s dining options are only moderately diverse, but they emphasize the quality of the food. Paparazzi Restaurant, Bar, & Lounge On night one of my stay, I dined at the resort’s Italian-style restaurant with a group of fellow travelers, and the Filetto Di Salmone was my main course of choice — a tender, well-cooked fish dish with balanced flavors. While it isn’t a family-style restaurant, I couldn’t resist sharing a bit of my plate with the guest to my left in exchange for the flavorful Vitello Tonnato, a thinly sliced veal with tuna créme, caper apples, and pine nuts that wasn’t as island-inspired, but equally delicious. Red Parrot The resort’s signature restaurant, Red Parrot, specializes in “international cuisine” in a dressy-casual setting. A starter of seafood bisque and a main of beef bourguignon charted my course to satisfaction before closing a more elevated night out with crème brulee. This restaurant hosted a number of smartly dressed couples and families, treating themselves to what was formerly the resort’s most refined dining experience. Club Margot Divi & Tamarijn’s newest dining option doubles as its classiest space with a jazzy, open-air concept full of Mediterranean fare with a Caribbean touch. Club Margot is also the primary stomping ground for the resort’s startender Gilbert Gomez, who can be found serving up his signature Honey I’m Home cocktail while the sound of jazz music serenades diners in the family-style restaurant and bar. The Deconstructed Gin, a clever piecemeal cocktail where you can choose your own adventure, and the Fat Joe Old Fashioned, with bacon-infused bourbon, orange bitters, and cherry syrup, are two hidden gems that are as eye-catching as they are delicious.

AMENITIES Poolside Drink Service At Primary Pools: Swim up and get drinks poolside at the property’s largest pools with unlimited beverages available, including daily specials, beer, mixed drinks, frozen drinks, liquors, wine, and champagne by the glass. 30’ Rock Climbing Wall On The Beach: Exhilirating exercise is available just outside of the property’s state-of-the-art oceanfront fitness and activity center. Pickle Ball Courts Available For Guest Use At Divi Village: Pickle ball is available for all guests, combining the thrill of the sport with fresh sea air. E-Mountain Bikes And Group Tours To Iconic Spots: E-Mountain bikes are available for either casual cycling around the properties or off the beaten path, while group tours offer trips to nearby iconic island locations. ROOM TYPES Ocean Views: Many rooms on-property offer stunning ocean views or balconies overlooking the property’s eight pools with floor-to-ceiling windows. Premium Bedding: There are ultra-comfy beds with both firm and super-soft pillows available as soon as guests arrive. Bathroom Essentials: In-room bathrooms have high-end toiletries, a smart mirror with Bluetooth connectivity, and Aruba Aloe bath and hair products.

Tech: Rooms are equipped with a 55” Smart TV with Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video access for your viewing pleasure. Climate Control: High-quality air conditioning and sliding balcony doors allow you to choose between controlled climate or the ocean breeze. In-Room Safe: Available to store any of your valuables or precious items. Specialty Items: Select rooms also have additional amenities like oversized lighted wardrobes and an expanded balcony or patio.

BEST THINGS TO DO WITHIN A 15 MIN WALK Alhambra Casino And Shops

Check out the local casino for some high-rolling action, or peruse the shops which feature jewelry and other items made by local artisans. De Palm Tours

Interested in sailing on a catamaran and snorkeling? The property is partnered with De Palm Tours to arrange some sailing fun, allowing guests to hop in the water and go snorkeling among Aruba’s famous coral reefs. BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A $20 TAXI RIDE Andicuri UTV Off-Road Adventure

Hands-down, the coolest thing just off-property is to explore Aruba via an Andicuri UTV off-road tour, which takes travelers along the beach and through Aruba’s semi-arid dunes for a three-hour adventure. The extended package is four hours long and comes with the added bonus of snorkeling included.

BED GAME Having a plush bed is one of the most essential features of any vacation because you’ll want to be fully rested and recharged, whether your days are chock-full of adventures or more geared toward 24-hour relaxation. Bedside USB charging stations will keep you sunk into the pillows of your choice on either king or queen beds, with some twin beds available as well. As someone who loves their rest, I have to say that waking up was always a breeze since I had both my phone and physical batteries recharged, even after just a brief midday nap. Rating: 10/10 SEXINESS RATING What’s not to love about an oceanside Caribbean resort? With abundant poolside bars, incredible views, and a recently renovated interior design that felt modern and thoughtful, there’s plenty of beauty for your eyes to see. If I’m being hypercritical, I’d love to see a larger shower, maybe with a nice big bathtub for soaking, in select rooms. That said, the upscale dining options — namely, the new Club Margot, and the recent redesigns really upped the sex appeal of this property for me. Rating: 8/10

VIEWS & PIC SPOTS Without a doubt, the best views between the two properties can be found at the newly installed Club Margot. One of the property’s largest pools is within view on one side, and the rolling ocean waves are immediately situated on the other. Additionally, it has the property’s sexiest interior design, with a piano set up right at the bar, beautiful light fixtures, and an elegant island decor that simply captures you in its clutches. You can also take a stroll out onto a balcony directly over the water after your meal to really feel fully immersed in all of that Aruban island beauty. Rating: 9/10 BEST TIME TO VISIT Thanks to that year-round constant climate, which keeps the water off the coast of Divi & Tamarijn at a steady, warm temperature, it’s tempting to say the best time to visit is any time of the year — but let’s be realistic. Most vacationers will be flocking to these gorgeous twin properties in the summer months, which means that your best bet is to target a trip early in the off-season. I enjoyed a stay in late August when the property was still mostly full, but easily navigable, allowing me to enjoy all of the amenities at my leisure and secure the most coveted dinner reservations with ease.