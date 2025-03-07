With its sunny weather, cliffside beaches, and laid-back pace, the Algarve Coast has this way of making you want to slow down, or maybe even stay forever (a girl can dream, right?). As one of Southern Europe’s most beloved holiday destinations, the Algarve Coast isn’t short on beautiful resorts. But the W Algarve—the first outpost of the trendy W brand in Portugal, stands out as the perfect spot for those who aren’t shy about indulging a little. Okay, maybe a lot. Pulling up to W Algarve late night, I hardly had time to say “obrigado” before a team member in a sporty uniform handed me a glass of orange sparkling wine and whisked away my bags. That small, luxe gesture set the tone for my stay. Flute in hand, I got all my burning questions answered at check-in, like where to find the best bars, the secret beaches, the morning’s workout classes, you name it. The W Algarve motto ‘Whatever/Whenever’ feels less like a promise and more like a way of life. WHY IT’S AWESOME Albufeira is the Algarve’s party capital, and while the W Algarve also leans toward spa treatments and wellness classes, it still fits right in with the area’s celebratory energy. Set back from its rugged coastline, the resort’s 134 rooms and 95 private residences curve into the shape of a whale’s mouth—an architectural feature you’d only spot from above, but a fun little secret to keep in your back pocket. From the wavy stained-glass seating nooks in the W Lounge, where DJs spin house tracks most nights, to the cabana-lined Wet Deck with its double infinity pools, outdoor bar, and daytime DJ sets, the hotel is purpose-built for socializing. As you wander, curated playlists and mood lighting seamlessly transition the spaces from day to night, which usually wrap up at the Sea Sky Bar’s rooftop outlook for post-dinner drinks. This isn’t a minimalist hotel, and honestly? I’m here for it. Sunflower yellow, baby blue, and splashes of pink made my room (which I entered through a mint colored door) feel fresh and joyful—a welcome break from Millennial gray overload. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in tons of natural light, while dimmable lights make it feel warm and cozy at night. When you arrive, a staff member gives you a quick rundown of the room’s coolest features—like the easy-to-use light panel with retractable blackout shades—and fun design touches, including a minibar inspired by the Algarve’s famous Moorish towers. Throughout the property, nautical and artistic cultural touches tie the aesthetic together. Infinity Mirror ceilings in the lounge and lobby mimic the depths of the famous Benagil Caves, balconies sparkle with iridescent fish-scale tiles, and every bed is topped with a sardine-shaped pillow—a quirky homage to the Algarve’s rich fishing heritage. IN HOUSE FOOD &DRINK I noticed local families visiting W Algarve for birthday dinners at the resort’s on-site restaurants since they’re some of the best in Albufeira. Chef Julio Ferradas, with his Peruvian roots and 15 years of luxury dining experience, brings a unique twist to the resort’s three standout eateries.

Seasonally, you can enjoy bites at Air Champagne Bar, W Lounge, and Sip @ Wet. Be sure to ask the concierge about the events at W Algarve, like Sushi Madness nights and Peruvian Takeover, along with other happenings such as live music or festivals at Air happening during your stay. Market Kitchen: Market Kitchen is the most casual of the three dining spots and features a Mediterranean-inspired menu. If you’re dining with a group, the Seafood Cataplana is an absolute must-try—it’s a flavorful, shareable dish that captures the essence of the Algarve. Daily breakfast is served at Market Kitchen buffet-style with made-to-order omelets and bottomless mimosas to kick off your day with some gusto. Paper Moon: Originally opened in 1977 in Milan’s fashion district, Paper Moon brings its Italian heritage to the Algarve plating artisinal handmade pastas, fresh seafood, and inventive twists on Italian classics. I opted for the filete di manzo which was perfectly cooked and super fresh. And the tiramisu single-handedly changed my mind about the dessert! Vino by Paper Moon: Vino serves up a killer wine list paired with small plates that hit all the right notes. The vibe is relaxed but refined, with wood accents and ocean views setting the perfect mood for an easy evening. If you’re there, don’t miss the pacchero pasta with octopus and the pineapple ravioli for dessert… Trust me on this one. AMENITIES Whatever/Whenever® Service: Personalized service catering to guests’ every need.

WET Deck: A double-decker infinity pool with cabanas, perfect for sunbathing and poolside dining.

Fitness Center: A well-equipped gym with state-of-the-art equipment caters to those who prefer to stay active, offering a selection of wellness classes, like pilates and yoga.

Away Spa: While the hotel’s social energy is unmistakable, the AWAY Spa offers a serene counterpoint of treatments and wellness experiences inspired by local ingredients like sea salt and olive oil.

Event Spaces: Multiple venues for meetings, weddings, and special events, including a beach-front event space called Air.

Access to Nearby Beaches: Despite being set back from the beachfront, the W Algarve offers easy access to hiking trails that take you along the coast where you’ll arrive at several coves and beaches ideal for swimming.

Dedicated Experience Enhancers Team: For those looking to explore further, the Experience Enhancers team can organize trips to nearby attractions like the Benagil Cave, the charming town of Lagos, and a sunset at Cabo de São Vicente. ROOM TYPES My resort-view King room had a slight ocean view from the balcony, which felt spacious enough to really hang out on, more like an outdoor living room! No matter which room you choose, there are a few consistent details, my favorites included the mirrored double vanity space and the stunning wooden walk-in closet, which illuminates as soon as you step inside. Deluxe Rooms: Spacious, stylish, and full of design elements inspired by the Algarve’s maritime charm. Choose from a private balcony with view of the ocean, of a private garden, or the resort itself—your call! E-WOW Suites: Bigger spaces, bolder design, and curated regional art elevate the suites, making them a major step up from the standard rooms. Take your pick from ten WOW Suites—whether it’s the Rooftop Suite with its private plunge pool or the Extreme WOW Penthouse, where the celebrities stay in the Algarve. (We’re not gonna name drop.)

W Residences: Designed for longer stays and larger groups, these private apartments blend the sexy style of the suites with all the comforts of home. With kitchen facilities and extra couches and hangout areas, it’s the perfect mix of luxe and livable. BEST THINGS TO DO WITHIN A 15 MIN WALK Praia do Evaristo

Just a 12-minute walk from W Algarve, this is the beach to come to for golden sands, clear waters, and a tranquil day. In the high season you can rent a wicker parasol and lounger for sunbathing, and a beach bar offers local cuisine right on the sand. Praia da Coelha

A 20-or-so minute stroll from W Algarve lands you at this tucked-away beach surrounded by cliffs. It’s quiet, laid-back, and the rock formations and little caves make for great shade spots. The water is calm and clear, perfect for a swim or spending a few chill hours off the radar. BEST THINGS TO DO WITHIN A $20 TAXI RIDE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie ✢ Travel Writer + Retreat Host (@livinginflowco) Albufeira Old Town

Albufeira’s charming Old Town is nearby and a Bolt ride shouldn’t cost more than 10 euros. Wander through cobblestone streets lined with whitewashed buildings, browse local shops, and enjoy a coffee or pastel de nata at one of the many cafes. For a more scenic outing, take the coastal walk along the oceanfront, where you can visit beach bars, ride the famous beach elevator, and meet the friendly cats cared for by the Algarve Cat Colony. Ria Formosa Natural Park

A boat ride through one of the Algarve’s most impressive protected wetlands, Ria Formosa Natural Park, makes for a serene afternoon. And despite the Algarve being known for its beaches, this wetland made a lasting impression on me. To get there, you’ll pay around $30 for a Bolt ride in the direction of Faro. You’ll cruise by tiny islands, each with its own vibe and history, and if you time it right, you might even spot flamingos hanging out in the marshes. Quinta Dos Santos

Another hidden gem near the resort is Quinta Dos Santos, an incredible winery. I got a behind-the-scenes look at its history and winemaking process, and learned something new—never swish water around your glass between tastings. Apparently, it can affect the wine’s composition, and after doing plenty of tastings myself, I had no idea! If you visit during harvest season, you can try your hand at grape-treading at Quinta Dos Santos. BED GAME To me, a great bed isn’t about the extras, it’s the basics done right. The linens (300-thread-count) kept things smooth, so no frizzy hair or creases from side-sleeping, and the mattress was super comfy, with that perfect European firmness. Considering the bed-side button to raise and lower the blackout shade, I had a top-tier sleeping experience nightly. Rating: 10/10 SEXINESS RATING If there’s one thing a W Hotel is, it’s sexy. That said, there could have been more sexiness brought into the color scheme, which is more beach-y than smoldering, understandably. But one of the sexier elements for me is the partial lack of privacy in the west-facing rooms. When the sun hits just right, pool-goers at the WetDeck can catch a glimpse. It’s a love-it-or-hate-it situation… I personally enjoy the voyeurism. Rating: 9/10 VIEWS & PIC SPOTS The sleek interior design of W Algarve is perfect for showing off your vacation fits, and the whitewashed exterior against the blue sky and pool tiles makes a great backdrop for bikini pics or minimalist color-block shots.