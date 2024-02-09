The weekend is here and it’s time for a drink — a good drink that you can easily make, enjoy, and repeat until Monday dawns yet again. And right now, one tequila cocktail (highball really) is dominating the online conversation… the Batanga.

The Batanga is one of those cocktails that feels new and fresh (because people are just coming to it in 2024) but is actually an old-school classic. The highball is a mix of salt, fresh lime juice, blanco tequila, and Coke. It’s a simple “tequila and Coke” with a little extra oomph to elevate it. You don’t need any special skills to make this one — it couldn’t be more straightforward.

The drink goes back to Tequila, Mexico, and legendary bartender Don Javier Delgado Corona. He came up with the drink back in 1961 for tourists visiting nearby tequila distilleries. The moment that made this drink so special was that when Corona was mixing them up at La Capilla in Tequila he would use his paring knife to mix the drink — the same knife that was used to cut mountains of limes, make pico, and slice avocadoes for decades. This cool moment added that little bit of magic that made a simple drink into an iconic cocktail.

While I too have a paring knife dedicated to cocktails, it’s not the end of the world if you don’t. This drink will still shine either way.

