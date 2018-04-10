Half Price Tickets To Australia And This Week’s Cheapest Flights

Summer is rapidly approaching and the high season of travel is coming with it. Before airlines, cruises, hotels, and travel companies start setting their price-o-meters to “high” take some time to book travel this spring. You really can save a good amount of money on summer travel if you book now. By late May, prices will spike and continue to rise until September.

Real talk: Now’s the time to book.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

HALF PRICE FLIGHTS TO AUSTRALIA

Under $700 roundtrip to Australia is crazy cheap. Generally, tickets Down Under are upwards of $1,400. If you’ve ever had an itch to see the greatness that is Oz, this is your chance to get there for very, very cheap.

Momondo.com

