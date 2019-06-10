Bun B Tells Talib Kweli About The Best Food Joints In Houston

Getty Image/Uproxx

If you still haven’t checked out People’s Party with Talib Kweli yet, remedy that immediately. On this week’s premiere episode, the prolific rapper and host sat down with Bun B, one half of (and the only surviving member of) legendary hip-hop duo UGK. Buried deep in the chat between two rap titans, Bun B, a Texas native, dropped some tasty-sounding food recommendations. Naturally, we thought, “Hey, those sound worth sharing! Come on, it’s Bun B we’re talking about, have you heard ‘One Day‘?”

Now not only do you have some dope food recommendations from a hip-hop legend, but you also have a little taste of what People’s Party with Talib Kweli is like. Throughout the hour and fourteen-minute chat, the two rappers spoke about early emceeing, the struggle, travel, the early days of UGK, and Biggie, while sharing some mind-expanding California weed. If you ever wanted to know what it’s like to chill out with Talib Kweli, and Bun B, while they chop it up, just light a joint and watch the show.

When the munchies kick in, check this short-but-trill list of Houston food joints.

Burn’s Original BBQ

There is a lot of different food in Houston that is specific to Houston. BBQ is a big thing in Houston so you’re definitely going to want to go to Burn’s Original BBQ — that’s like Black BBQ. Real hood BBQ.

Pappadeux Houston Locations

Bun B: For seafood, most people are going to go to Pappadeux. Cajun Creole kind of food. They got the lobster and shrimp egg rolls.

Talib Kweli: Not every Pappadeux got the sautéed crab fingers and I’m upset with that.

Bun B: That’s a regional thing, it’s got to be close to the coast… Otherwise, they’re going to be frozen, and you want that fresh. You definitely want that fresh.

Frenchy’s Chicken

Fried Chicken, I would say go to Frenchy’s, there is a new Frenchy’s in Third Ward. The [old] location was there for many many years, probably 30 years, and then they kind of bought the block because they’re redoing the whole area, obviously they’re gentrifying another hood in America, so they moved it across the street but its a brand new building.