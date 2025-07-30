Priceline Wants To Send You To See Myles Smith In Nashville

Attention Stargazers! On September 16th, Myles Smith will be performing at Nashville Tennessee’s famed Ryman Auditorium as part of his “We Were Never Strangers” tour, and Priceline wants to send you to see him live! As part of The Dream Tour sweepstakes, three lucky winners have the chance to catch Smith’s soon-to-be legendary Music City performance. Flights, hotel, and transportation are included!

There is no purchase necessary to enter the sweeps; simply visit Priceline’s The Dream Tour sweepstakes page below and enter the drop! Priceline will announce the winner on September 1st, so clear your calendar and enter for a chance to win a trip to see Myles Smith on Priceline’s dime. The only thing better than seeing Myles Smith in Nashville is seeing Myles Smith in Nashville for free!

The sweeps is open to all legal residents of the United States over the age of 18 and includes roundtrip airfare, a $100 transportation per diem, and a free hotel stay. Sounds like an unforgettable VIP experience.

To enter the drop, hit up Priceline’s sweeps page here. We’re instantly envious of whoever those three winners end up being. Good luck!