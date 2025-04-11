Country music star Shaboozey had a monumental 2024. From chart domination, a collaboration with Beyoncé, and sold-out performances around the world, Shaboozey is a cowboy on a mission. With upcoming appearances at Coachella and Stagecoach 2025, the “Highway” musician doesn’t plan on slowing down.

Today (April 11), on Shaboozey’s latest single, “Blink Twice” with Myles Smith, the pair demonstrate how to practice gratitude in any circumstance.

“Living on the edge and finding out it’s kinda dull / Realize I am somebody that I don’t know at all / Oh God, would you tell me why I’m worn down to the bone? / Even though I’ve only seen half of the world, I’m coming home / Hanging on to hope, I’m losing grip of time and space / Mind is running circles over something I can’t change,” sings Shaboozey.

Smith follows his own emotional vulnerability, singing: “I tried everything I thought that I may need / I’ve been tryna catch my breath since I was seventeen / I’ve hurt, I’ve cried, had way too much to drink / But I won’t let my life drown in that old kitchen sink.

Shaboozey’s success can be traced back to a heartbreak anthem to drink to. But life has sobered him up enough to bask in the moment of the blessing pouring in. From pouring double shots of whiskey due to emotional anguish to throwing his hands up in worship because of the intoxicating feeling of life’s blessings, Shaboozey’s glass remains full in both cases.

Listen to “Blink Twice” above.