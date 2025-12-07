Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. With only three full weeks of the year left, any one of these weeks could be our last SNX of the year! We’re at the point where every time we check the sneaker release calendar, we wince a bit. Surprisingly, this week is a strong one. New LeBron XXIIIs, the latest Fear of God drop, Stranger Things branded Converse, Swarovski Crystal encrusted Vomeros — there is nothing internet-breaking here, but any one of these releases could be someone’s favorite of the year.

Nike LeBron XXIII From This Point Forward Price: $210 Currently, LeBron sneakers are in an imperial era. Each release feels elevated and is a reminder that LeBron is simply one of the greatest players to ever run the court. This minimalist take on the 21 sports a woven jacquard upper with a bootie lining over a full length ZoomX Foam which gives nice energy return and bounce. The Nike LeBron XXIII From This Point Forward is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Adidas Fear of God Athletics II Carbon Price: $180 Sleek, minimalist, and harkening back to a time when sneaker design was less reliant on recreating y2k era designs and more obsessed with biting Yeezy — the Fear of God Athletics II feels out of step with current trends. That’s not necessarily a bad thing if you’re into that elevated luxury look. This sneaker sports a synthetic upper, translucent monofilament striped panels, and a Lightstrike midsole with Fear of God branding on the heel. The Adidas Fear of God Athletics II Carbon is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair at Adidas or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Converse x Stranger Things Chuck 70 Price: $110 Embody that Rockin’ Robin vibe with this pair of distressed and worn Chucks. This sneaker features a canvas upper with double stitching, a series of stitched rings emanating out from the All Star logo, and WSQK branding (Rockin’ Robin’s radio station). Rounding out the design, Nike has replaced Converse’s All Star logo with the open — mouth? Face? both? — of a Demagorg. It’s a sneaker made exclusively for hardcore Stranger Things fans, but we’re not mad at it! The Converse x Stranger Things Chuck 70 is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Women’s Vomero Plus With Swarovski Crystals Price: $230 We’re actually surprised it took this long for the Vomero to get the Swarovski treatment. This sneaker is easily one of the top three most popular sneakers for women right now, and now it’s getting an elevated revamp. The sneaker sports a breathable yarn mesh upper encrusted with Swarovski Crystals across the upper, midsole and swoosh, giving each step an eye-catching shimmer. This sneaker would be a great gift for your favorite Vomero-wearer. The Nike Women’s Vomero Plus with Swarovski Crystals is out now for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Diamond Turf White and Metallic Silver Price: $155 Era-wise, this week is all over the place. You’ve got the 2010’s repped with the Fear of God, the 00’s covered with the Vomero, the ‘60s and ‘70s repped with the Chuck, and now the Air Diamond Turf is here to serve you some ‘90s style. The Air Diamond Turf sports a mid ’90s design with a durable leather upper, an Air-unit equipped heel, and a mid-foot strap. It’s a welcome blast from the past! The Nike Air Diamond Turf White and Metallic Silver is out now for a retail price of $155. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Sail and Pale Ivory Price: $185 As cliche as it is, few things look as good as a simple Jordan 1 in a great colorway. Case in point, this high top Sail and Pale Ivory iteration of the sneaker. Elevated with a premium leather upper, this sneaker sports a translucent outsole, red contrast stitching, and a minimalistic white on white colorway that helps to emphasize the sneaker’s shape.