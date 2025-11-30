Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. With Black Friday Weekend comes the weakest list of sneakers we’ve had all year. We couldn’t even round up five noteworthy pairs, so this is going to be a pretty truncated list. Luckily, what’s here is pretty interesting, whether you like classics like the Air Max 95 OG and classic black and white and the legendary Black Cat Jordan 4, or more contemporary looking styles like the Air Max 95000 and the New Balance 204L. Nothing this week is going to blow you away, but get use to it — as we said last week, we’re essentially at the end of the line for dope sneaker releases. At this point, the big brands are scrapping the bottom of the barrel.

Nike Air Max 95 OG White and Black Price: $190 Nike’s 30 year anniversary celebration of the Air Max 95 comes to an end with this final release of the year. The OG White and Black AM-95 features a synthetic leather upper with mesh detailing, an embroidered swoosh, big bubble air bag, and a pristine white upper with teal, black, and silver accents. Highlights include the vintage lowercase air max branding and the bright teal tongue, which contrasts nicely with the mostly colorless design. The Nike Air Max 95 OG White and Black is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 4 Black Cat Price: $220 Stealthy, sleek, and luxurious, the Black Cat Jordan 4 sports an all-black nubuck leather upper with matte black paneling, and graphite branding. It’s a monochromatic masterpiece! It’s the sort of sneaker you could wear to a wedding (don’t be that person though, just wear some hard shoes!). It’s sneaker luxury at its finest. A legendary pair that anyone would be lucky to own. The Nike Air Jordan 4 Black Cat is out now for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.