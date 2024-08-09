There’s a point here, I promise: I grew up a fan of the New Jersey Nets. They moved them to Brooklyn in a cynical cash grab, so I, essentially, gave up my Nets fandom and adopted the Orlando Magic as my team for a minute. It turns out it was very hard to follow the post-Dwight Howard Magic from where I was living in central Pennsylvania, plus basketball became my primary job function, so I stopped having a team altogether.

This is to say that I’ve never rooted for a basketball team that had LeBron James on it, nor have I rooted for a basketball team that had Steph Curry on it. Yes, there have been plenty of times when I — like most other people in this field, to be clear — have been captivated by them, and have wanted to see how far they could take the game of basketball, but I’ve never experienced a strong emotional response to their teams winning or losing.

These Olympics have been different. Curry famously has never suited up for the U.S. on this stage before, while James last played for the United States in 2012, a point in his career when he was not an especially popular guy among non-Heat fans. They are the two players who have come to define this era of basketball — James is the best or second-best player of all time, while Curry has revolutionized the game and the way people in it have embraced the three-point line. They clearly hold one another in the highest personal and professional regard, a pair of kids from Akron who have pushed themselves to the limits of what should be possible in this sport.

As an American, the Olympics have given me an opportunity to root for both of them, to have a personal investment in a basketball team that is built around the two of them as they are entering the final chapters of their respective careers. And if I can be 100 percent honest: It kicks ass.

This was obvious throughout the lead-up to the Olympics and in the first handful of games the team played. Team USA is basically led by this generation’s version of Bird and Magic, two all-time greats whose professional rivalry has always come from a place of deep respect for one another. And seeing them cook alongside one another, dressed in the same uniform for the first time in games with some stakes to them and not the All-Star Game, has been a joy.

But Thursday’s win against Serbia was different. Curry had not gotten into the groove we know he’s capable of getting into prior to that game, while James had been great, but never had to do the thing where he uses the fact that he’s the smartest and most physically imposing player on the floor to get his team across the finish line. The U.S. had been able to overpower every team up to this point in the competitive games, and while they had some tests in the scrimmages before the Olympics, the stakes were not there.

Serbia provided something different, a worthy adversary which got embarrassed by the Americans in the Olympic opener and were led by the best player in the world right now. They were always going to bring their A++ game, and credit to them, they did just that — Nikola Jokic played like a man possessed, Bogdan Bogdanovic played out of his damn mind, and the speed and precision with which Serbia moved the ball led to good look after good look and carved up the vaunted American defense.

And yet they did not have LeBron James and Steph Curry. The former battled against Jokic defensively, especially in the fourth quarter, while becoming the first player to have multiple Olympic triple-doubles. The latter was the primary reason Serbia’s lead never got to be more than 17, his 36 points one shy of the American men’s Olympic record. They did what they always do, and as a result, a guy like Joel Embiid had his best performance in an American uniform, too, against his biggest individual rival, while Kevin Durant waited in the wings and scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter, each make more devastating than the last.