Welcome to SNX DLX your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We know why you’re here — it’s the Jordan 1 Chicago. For some people, this one sneaker alone is the biggest release of the year and the quintessential Jordan 1. We’ve probably lived through too many re-releases of this shoe to bother counting, and yet we still can’t help but get excited about this one. But this week isn’t just a good one for Jordan 1 purists… there is a new Jordan 11 too! But don’t worry, if you’re one of those rare sneakerheads that isn’t into Jordans, there are also new exciting takes on the Nike Dunk, the Shox-Z, and the Kobe 6 Protro. If you’re not a Nike fan, we feel for you! Hopefully the next week bring us some brand diversity. Without further ado, let’s dive into this week’s best sneakers.

Nike Dunk Lo Off Noir and Summit White Price: $125 Generally, Dunks sport loud and blocky colors, so we were a bit taken aback at first glance of this Off Noir and Summit White Dunk. There is an air of seriousness to this design, and while it took some getting used to, the more we look at it the more we like it. The sneaker sports a tough leather upper in black with white stitching, adding a bit of much needed contrast and dimension to this design. The Nike Dunk Lo Off Noir and Summit White is out now for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Shox Z Black and Metallic White Price: $145 The SHOX is going sleek! Introducing the SHOX Z, a futuristic take on the world’s most polarizing y2k era sneaker. The Z features a stitch-less upper design accented with metallic hardware, an all-black upper, and iridescent detailing. The Z manages to make the SHOX’s iconic column heel look less noticeable and gimmicky. It might miss the point of the SHOX entirely, but we welcome any evolution of the design. The Nike Women’s Shox Z Black and Metallic White is set to drop on November 15th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $145. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG Chicago Price: $145 Simply put, this is one of the most popular sneakers of all time. It’s as iconic as it gets, the literal sneaker you picture when someone says the word “Jordan 1.” This retro release features a leather upper in red and white with an oversized black Swoosh, black wing logo at the heel, and Nike branding at the tongue. If you’re lucky enough to cop a pair, it’ll be cool to own a piece of history, but be prepared to be competing with just about every Jordan-obsessed sneaker head out there. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG Chicago is set to drop on November 15th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $145. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. New Balance Design Studio MT10T Price: $139.99 With the MT10T, New Balance is taking a big swing! Inspired by hiking sneakers, loafers, ballet flats, and moccasins, this casual slip-on sports a low-profile design a thick tread trail-ready outsole, and a fully synthetic upper. As big a New Balance fan as we are here, we don’t associate the brand with left-field experimentation. Here is to hoping we get more stuff like the MT10T, just to mix things up a bit. The New Balance Design Studio MT10T is out now for a retail price of $139.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro Caitlin Clark Price: $200 Two legends collide! The Caitlin Clark Kobe 6 Protro features an icy outfitting with tones of powder and robin’s egg blue. Those light colors mixed with the snakeskin texture give this sneaker a decidedly futuristic vibe. And by futuristic we mean the sort of future they imagined in the early ‘00s. This sneaker looks like it stepped straight out of a Missy Elliot video, and for that alone, we love it! It being associated with two legends in the field is just the icing on the cake. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro Caitlin Clark is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Air Jordan 11 Pearl Price: $235 If you’re going to cop any pair of Jordans this week, we think you should make it the Chicago AJ-1. Having said that, if you wanted to make the case for picking up the Jordan 11 Pearl instead we’d be willing to hear you out. You’d probably still be wrong, but we’d at least listen.