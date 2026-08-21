SOUR PATCH KIDS and UPROXX turned summer in Chicago into a Tropical Escape during festival weekend, with a pop-up just outside festival grounds headlined both days by dream pop duo The Two Lips. SOUR PATCH KIDS and UPROXX brought out games, exclusive swag, SOUR PATCH KIDS-flavored slushies, and activities to the activation, all filtered through the lush tropical lens of SOUR PATCH KIDS Tropical Fruit Mix candy.

To check the pulse of the crowd, we sent UPROXX Sound Check host and star creator Jeremy Hecht to chop it up with pairs of fans about their favorite flavors and settle which one of them is the sweet one and which one is sour — reflecting the dual vibes of SOUR PATCH KIDS — before hitting them with a question about the most chaotic thing they’ve done recently.

Hecht also asked the crowd to help him build out a fictional SOUR PATCH KIDS music festival (it’s fictional for now — let’s do whatever we have to to make it happen), from the rules, to the fits, to the vibes, to how to best light up the dance floor.

Check out what the fans dreamed up in the video above. But be warned: you’re going to come away with your mouth watering for some SOUR PATCH KIDS.