We love Chelley Bissainthe. We also love Alex Warren. So, naturally, Warren was the perfect first guest for UPROXX’s new original series Love, Songs, hosted by Chelley.

Love, Songs explores how people experience love, memory, and identity through music — using conversation as a lens to reveal what people feel, what they choose, and what their stories say about them. In the pilot episode, which you can watch above, Bissainthe and Warren discuss the importance of music videos, wedding songs, and Warren’s wife Kouvr’s favorite love song that he’s written.

“Her favorite is the song called ‘Rescuer,’ and she was begging me to put it out,” Warren said referring to a song on his latest album Wildchild. “I wasn’t going to until she had asked me to.” He continued, “My wife and I slept in a car when I was 18 years old, and we met online. And she flew out from Hawaii, and was like, ‘You know what, frick this! I’m gonna sleep in a car with you.’ And so we were homeless for a few months, and just by posting videos on the internet and singing, we weren’t homeless anymore.”

Warren added, “My life was pretty much saved or rescued the day I met her.”

Check out the video above for the full episode of Love, Songs with Alex Warren.