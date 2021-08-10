Music festivals are back.

When the world very suddenly changed forever in March of last year, the music-loving population was gearing up for things like a Frank Ocean headlining set at Coachella, Taylor Swift supporting her then-latest album, Lover, with its own Los Angeles fest to open SoFi Stadium, and a Pavement reunion at Primavera Sound in Barcelona. But like a Delta variant meme, the world had other plans for our collective 2020, and then for much of 2021, too.

Beginning in earnest in July, with vaccinations increasing and the Covid spread seemingly under control, music festivals began to return. Unfortunately, it has not been as unbridled as many had hoped, as said Delta variant has seen an unexpected case surge forcing many festivals to think on their toes in terms of the safety of their audience. Even as festival season prepares to fully return in the coming weeks, some details are still being ironed out.

Festivals might not look the same as you buy your passes this fall, but that only matches the world at large. Both Live Nation and AEG have announced strict plans for testing and vaccination requirements at their events, with many festivals following suit to ensure that the return of live music goes on without putting people’s lives in unnecessary danger. Many are still asking people to wear masks, with some operating at reduced capacity. But live music has indeed returned to parks, fields, and venues around the world, and we can’t wait to see it all.

So, Uproxx is offering up this look at some of the most exciting, can’t-miss festivals coming this fall, ranging from the resurgence of tentpoles like Bonnaroo and Governors Ball, artist-led fests from the likes of Porter Robinson and H.E.R., and boutique experiences like Psycho Las Vegas and Basilica Soundscape. After more than a year stuck inside, the music will sound that much sweeter, the sun will shine that much brighter, and the Spicy Pie slices will taste that much more delicious. Mask up, and have fun out there.