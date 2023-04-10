The best part of The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the Luma begging for the sweet relief of death. The second best part was Jack Black’s “Peaches” song. The third best? Jack Black’s press tour. He dressed like Bowser, called Elon Musk’s bluff, and revealed that the movie he’s proudest of isn’t necessarily his best. Black is very invested in the Mario-verse, and hopefully Nintendo and Illumination are invested in his casting ideas. Because they’re very good.

When asked about a potential (and inevitable, considering the movie’s box office domination) sequel, Black told Gamespot, “It’s not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing.” He continued:

“You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

The Last of Us star is one curled mustache away from the role:

Ethan Hawke can be his Luigi.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out in theaters now.

(Via Gamespot)