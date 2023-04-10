jack black movie
Getty Image
Movies

Jack Black Has A Great Idea For Who Should Play Wario In The ‘Mario’ Movie Sequel

The best part of The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the Luma begging for the sweet relief of death. The second best part was Jack Black’s “Peaches” song. The third best? Jack Black’s press tour. He dressed like Bowser, called Elon Musk’s bluff, and revealed that the movie he’s proudest of isn’t necessarily his best. Black is very invested in the Mario-verse, and hopefully Nintendo and Illumination are invested in his casting ideas. Because they’re very good.

When asked about a potential (and inevitable, considering the movie’s box office domination) sequel, Black told Gamespot, “It’s not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing.” He continued:

“You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

The Last of Us star is one curled mustache away from the role:

Ethan Hawke can be his Luigi.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out in theaters now.

(Via Gamespot)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×