Jack Black showed up to the premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie dressed as Bowser, the main villain of the Mario universe (and the character he voices in the film). But the delightful goofball played the hero by calling Elon Musk’s “bluff” about paying for a blue checkmark on Twitter, or losing it.

“I don’t know if I’m going to pay for it,” he told Variety over the weekend. “I’m a little embarrassed by the blue check to be honest with you. Maybe it’s cooler not to have checks. It’s definitely not cool to pay for it. I’m gonna see what happens if I don’t pay for it. I’m gonna call his bluff, see if he really takes my check away.” Black added, “Then I’m going to hold a big press conference to bring attention to this weird injustice.”

Black still retains his blue checkmark as of Monday morning. Although it’s YouTube where he really shines:

Black’s Mario movie co-star, Chris Pratt, gave a less entertaining answer about whether he’d pay for Musk’s Twitter Blue subscription. “I don’t know,” he said. “I care deeply about all of [my followers]. I’ll do whatever I have to do to stay a part of their lives because I respect their attention and I love to use it as an opportunity to talk to them when I’m doing movies and stuff.”

Funny stuff. Now let’s go back to Black’s Bowser cosplay.

.@JackBlack shows off his Bowser suit at the L.A. premiere of #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie pic.twitter.com/4mUMxNpVkZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 2, 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes out on April 5th.

