Jack Black has been in lots of good movies. To name a few: School of Rock, Bernie, High Fidelity, Tropic Thunder, Kung Fu Panda, Saving Silverman, which I will demand is a classic until the day I die (I died after Black and Steven Zahn ate me). But none of those are the movie that he’s the “proudest” of.

“In a weird way, it might be Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, because that’s the only movie that I wrote,” Black told People. “So, that one is actually my real baby. Maybe it’s not the best, but it is my proudest.”

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, which came out in 2006, was written by Black and Kyle Gass, of quitting the band fame. It doesn’t quite match the high of the TV show it’s based on, but there’s some really funny stuff in there, including the “Kickapoo” sequence and John O’Reilly playing Sasquatch.

The Tenacious D buddies spoke to Uproxx a few years ago about their creative partnership. “I was kind of finding ways to sabotage that whole thing and say no. And then I finally realized, wait a second, this is f*cking John Cusack with Stephen Frears, who is one of my favorite directors. What am I doing? I’ve got to fucking do it,” Black said about agreeing to star in High Fidelity. “I did have misgivings. Because I was like, what if this f*cks up Tenacious D? But in the end I said, ‘F*ck Tenacious D. I got to make this movie!’ [laughs] And in the end I felt like it actually was a blessing because it helped both things.”

Maybe Gass can play Bowser Jr. in the inevitable Mario sequel.

(Via People)