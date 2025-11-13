Latin music is getting shown a lot of love at the 2026 Grammy Awards. While Bad Bunny continues to make history at the awards, there’s another wave of Latin acts that are ready to take Spanish-language music to the next level. Bad Bunny is the most nominated Latin act at next year’s ceremony with six nominations. The Puerto Rican superstar, who has previously won three Grammys, is making history with his nominations in three major categories. For the first time in a single year at the Grammys, Spanish-language music is nominated in the Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year categories. Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos is up for the top prize while “DtMF” competes in two other categories. Only two Spanish-language LPs have ever been nominated for Album of the Year: Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti and Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Karol G is another Latin juggernaut who is nominated at next year’s Grammy Awards. The Colombian superstar won her very first Grammy Award at last year’s ceremony in the Best Música Urbana Album category for Mañana Será Bonito. Karol G also made history as the first woman to win in that category. With her showgirl-inspired Tropicoqueta album, she is competing in the Best Latin Pop Album category. Now Uproxx is looking at standout Latin acts who could potentially win their first Grammy next year. Whether they walk away with a golden gramophone or not, each nominee is reshaping Latin music in their own way.

Feid For the past five years, Feid has proudly represented his homeland of Medellín in reggaeton music. About introducing Colombian slang into the genre, he told Uproxx in 2023, “Our culture and our form of expressing ourselves that is special to us Colombians is taking over the world.” This year, Feid took a big risk with his latest LP Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado that he produced, mixed, and mastered himself. The gamble paid off with a nomination in the Best Música Urbana Album. Fuerza Regida After years of cultivating the Mexican corridos tumbados scene, Fuerza Regida have finally received their first Grammy nomination. The Mexican-American group is known for their corridos that reflect life on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Last year, lead singer Jesús Ortíz Paz told Uproxx, “Getting to implement our style, the way we dress, the way we flow, and the way we do our thing into our Mexican culture is dope.” Fuerza Regida’s joint EP with Grupo Frontera, Mala Mía, is nominated for Best Música Mexicana Album.

Nicki Nicole Nicki Nicole is one of Argentina’s top artists. She first started out as a pioneer of the country’s trap scene before blossoming into a Latin pop star with plenty of swagger. After multiple Latin Grammy nominations over the past few years, Nicole has finally received her first Grammy nomination. Her most recent LP Naiki is nominated for Best Música Urbana Album. She made a triumphant return to her Argentine trap roots with acts like Khea and Duki. Trueno After years of leading the Latin rap and hip-hop scenes, Trueno has received his first Grammy nomination. The former freestyle battler positioned himself as Argentina’s top rapper before going global with last year’s viral “Real Gangsta Love.” With this year’s EUB Deluxe, Trueno received a co-sign from hip-hop legend DJ Premier in “344.” He also interpolated the classic “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five into Spanish in “Grandmaster.” Trueno’s EUB Deluxe, which features Feid, an is nominated for Best Música Urbana Album.