Here Is The Complete List Of 2026 Grammy Awards Nominations

The 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony is set to take place on February 1, 2026, live at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcast via CBS and Paramount Plus. The Recording Academy still has plenty to do before then, though. Most notably, there’s the announcement of the nominations, which just happened this morning (November 7).
Notably, there are two new award categories this year: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover. In a statement at the time of that announcement this summer, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, “The Academy’s top priority is to represent the music people that we serve each year. That entails listening carefully to our members to make sure our rules and guidelines reflect today’s music and allow us to accurately recognize as many deserving creators as possible. As we kick off another exciting Grammy Season, we look forward to celebrating the amazing power of music and its ability to bring so many people together.”
Find the full list of 2026 Grammy nominees below.
Record Of The Year
Bad Bunny — “DtMF”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”
Doechii — “Anxiety”
Billie Eilish — “WILDFLOWER”
Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”
Kendrick Lamar and SZA — “luther”
Chappell Roan — “The Subway”
Rosé and Bruno Mars — “APT.”
Album Of The Year
Bad Bunny — DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Justin Bieber — SWAG
Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend
Clipse, Pusha T and Malice — Let God Sort Em Out
Lady Gaga — MAYHEM
Kendrick Lamar — GNX
Leon Thomas — MUTT
Tyler, The Creator — CHROMAKOPIA
Song Of The Year
Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”
Doechii — “Anxiety”
Rosé and Bruno Mars — “APT.”
Bad Bunny — “DtMF”
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI — “Golden [From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’]”
Kendrick Lamar and SZA — “luther”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”
Billie Eilish — “WILDFLOWER”
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber — “DAISIES”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”
Lady Gaga — “Disease”
Chappell Roan — “The Subway”
Lola Young — “Messy”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande — “Defying Gravity”
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI — “Golden [From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’]”
KATSEYE — “Gabriela”
Rosé and Bruno Mars — “APT.”
SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar — “30 For 30”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber — SWAG
Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend
Miley Cyrus — Something Beautiful
Lady Gaga — MAYHEM
Teddy Swims — I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure and Anderson .Paak — “No Cap”
Fred again.., Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax — “Victory Lap”
KAYTRANADA — “SPACE INVADER”
Skrillex — “VOLTAGE”
Tame Impala — “End Of Summer”
Best Dance Pop Recording
Selena Gomez and benny blanco — “Bluest Flame”
Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”
Zara Larsson — “Midnight Sun”
Tate McRae — “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”
PinkPantheress — “Illegal”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
FKA twigs — EUSEXUA
Fred again.. — Ten Days
PinkPantheress — Fancy That
RÜFÜS DU SOL — Inhale / Exhale
Skrillex — F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3
Best Remixed Recording
Gesaffelstein — “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”
KAYTRANADA — “Don’t Forget About Us”
Ron Trent — “A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix”
Chris Lake — “Galvanize”
David Guetta — “Golden – David Guetta REM/X”
Best Rock Performance
Amyl and The Sniffers — “U Should Not Be Doing That”
Linkin Park — “The Emptiness Machine”
Turnstile — “NEVER ENOUGH”
Hayley Williams — “Mirtazapine”
YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II — “Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning”
Best Metal Performance
Dream Theater — “Night Terror”
Ghost — “Lachryma”
Sleep Token — “Emergence”
Spiritbox — “Soft Spine”
Turnstile — “BIRDS”
Best Rock Song
Nine Inch Nails — “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”
Sleep Token — “Caramel”
Hayley Williams — “Glum”
Turnstile — “NEVER ENOUGH”
YUNGBLUD — “Zombie”
Best Rock Album
Deftones — private music
HAIM — I quit
Linkin Park — From Zero
Turnstile — NEVER ENOUGH
YUNGBLUD — Idols
Best Alternative Music Performance
Bon Iver — “Everything Is Peaceful Love”
The Cure — “Alone”
Turnstile — “SEEIN’ STARS”
Wet Leg — “mangetout”
Hayley Williams — “Parachute”
Best Alternative Music Album
Bon Iver — SABLE, fABLE
The Cure — Songs Of A Lost World
Tyler, The Creator — DON’T TAP THE GLASS
Wet Leg — moisturizer
Hayley Williams — Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party
Best R&B Performance
Justin Bieber — “YUKON”
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller — “It Depends”
Kehlani — “Folded”
Leon Thomas — “MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)”
Summer Walker — “Heart Of A Woman”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Durand Bernarr — “Here We Are”
Lalah Hathaway — “UPTOWN”
Ledisi — “LOVE YOU TOO”
SZA — “Crybaby”
Leon Thomas — “VIBES DON’T LIE”
Best R&B Song
Kehlani — “Folded”
Summer Walker — “Heart Of A Woman”
Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller — “It Depends”
Durand Bernarr — “Overqualified”
Leon Thomas — “YES IT IS”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Durand Bernarr — BLOOM
Bilal — Adjust Brightness
Destin Conrad — LOVE ON DIGITAL
FLO — Access All Areas
Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon — Come As You Are
Best R&B Album
GIVĒON — BELOVED
Coco Jones — Why Not More?
Ledisi — The Crown
Teyana Taylor — Escape Room
Leon Thomas — MUTT
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B — “Outside”
Clipse, Pusha T and Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams — “Chains & Whips”
Doechii — “Anxiety”
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay — “tv off”
Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown — “Darling, I”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill — “Proud Of Me”
JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 6LACK — “Wholeheartedly”
Kendrick Lamar and SZA — “luther”
Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody — “WeMaj”
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake — “SOMEBODY LOVES ME”
Best Rap Song
Doechii — “Anxiety”
Clipse, Pusha T and Malice Featuring John Legend and Voices Of Fire — “The Birds Don’t Sing”
Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne — “Sticky”
GloRilla — “TGIF”
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay — “tv off”
Best Rap Album
Clipse, Pusha T and Malice — Let God Sort Em Out
GloRilla — GLORIOUS
JID — God Does Like Ugly
Kendrick Lamar — GNX
Tyler, The Creator — CHROMAKOPIA
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Queen Sheba — A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places)
Marc Marcel — Black Shaman
Omari Hardwick and Anthony Hamilton — Pages
Saul Williams, Carlos Niño and Friends — Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople
Mad Skillz — Words For Days Vol. 1
Best Jazz Performance
Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins and Mark Whitfield — “Noble Rise”
Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade — “Windows – Live”
Samara Joy — “Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True”
Michael Mayo — “Four”
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth — “All Stars Lead To You – Live”
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap — Elemental
Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell — We Insist 2025!
Samara Joy — Portrait
Michael Mayo — Fly
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth — Live at Vic’s Las Vegas
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade — Trilogy 3 (Live)
Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore — Southern Nights
Branford Marsalis Quartet — Belonging
John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter and Brian Blade — Spirit Fall
Yellowjackets — Fasten Up
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The 8-Bit Big Band — Orchestrator Emulator
Christian McBride Big Band — Without Further Ado, Vol 1
Danilo Pérez and Bohuslän Big Band — Lumen
Deborah Silver and The Count Basie Orchestra — Basie Rocks!
Sun Ra Arkestra — Lights on a Satellite
Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra and Frost Jazz Orchestra — Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores
Best Latin Jazz Album
Paquito D’Rivera and Madrid-New York Connection Band — La Fleur de Cayenne
Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison and Melvis Santa — The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico
Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra — Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley
Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta and Joey Calveiro — A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole
Miguel Zenón Quartet — Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Ambrose Akinmusire — honey from a winter stone
Robert Glasper — Keys To The City Volume One
Brad Mehldau — Ride into the Sun
Nate Smith — LIVE-ACTION
Immanuel Wilkins — Blues Blood
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Laila Biali — Wintersongs
Jennifer Hudson — The Gift Of Love
Elton John and Brandi Carlile — Who Believes In Angels?
Lady Gaga — Harlequin
Laufey — A Matter Of Time
Barbra Streisand — The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
ARKAI — Brightside
Gerald Clayton — Ones & Twos
Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda and Antonio Sánchez — BEATrio
Bob James and Dave Koz — Just Us
Charu Suri — Shayan
Best Musical Theater Album
Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek — Buena Vista Social Club
Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard and Michelle Williams — Death Becomes Her
Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods — Gypsy
Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence and Michele Pawk — Just In Time
Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron and Helen J Shen — Maybe Happy Ending
Best Country Solo Performance
Tyler Childers — “Nose On The Grindstone”
Shaboozey — “Good News”
Chris Stapleton — “Bad As I Used To Be [From ‘F1® The Movie’]”
Zach Top — “I Never Lie”
Lainey Wilson — “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton — “A Song To Sing”
Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson — “Trailblazer”
Margo Price and Tyler Childers — “Love Me Like You Used To Do”
Shaboozey and Jelly Roll — “Amen”
George Strait and Chris Stapleton — “Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame”
Best Country Song
Tyler Childers — “Bitin’ List”
Shaboozey — “Good News”
Zach Top — “I Never Lie”
Lainey Wilson — “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton — “A Song To Sing”
Best Traditional Country Album
Charley Crockett — Dollar A Day
Lukas Nelson — American Romance
Willie Nelson — Oh What A Beautiful World
Margo Price — Hard Headed Woman
Zach Top — Ain’t In It For My Health
Best Contemporary Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini — Patterns
Tyler Childers — Snipe Hunter
Eric Church — Evangeline Vs. The Machine
Jelly Roll — Beautifully Broken
Miranda Lambert — Postcards From Texas
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman — “LONELY AVENUE”
I’m With Her — “Ancient Light”
Jason Isbell — “Crimson And Clay”
Alison Krauss and Union Station — “Richmond On The James”
Mavis Staples — “Beautiful Strangers”
Best Americana Performance
Sierra Hull — “Boom”
Maggie Rose and Grace Potter — “Poison In My Well”
Mavis Staples — “Godspeed”
Molly Tuttle — “That’s Gonna Leave A Mark”
Jesse Welles — “Horses”
Best American Roots Song
I’m With Her — “Ancient Light”
Jon Batiste — “BIG MONEY”
Jason Isbell — “Foxes In The Snow”
Jesse Welles — “Middle”
Sierra Hull — “Spitfire”
Best Americana Album
Jon Batiste — BIG MONEY
Larkin Poe — Bloom
Willie Nelson — Last Leaf On The Tree
Molly Tuttle — So Long Little Miss Sunshine
Jesse Welles — Middle
Best Bluegrass Album
Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter — Carter & Cleveland
Sierra Hull — A Tip Toe High Wire
Alison Krauss and Union Station — Arcadia
The Steeldrivers — Outrun
Billy Strings — Highway Prayers
Best Traditional Blues Album
Buddy Guy — Ain’t Done With The Blues
Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ — Room On The Porch
Maria Muldaur — One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey
Charlie Musselwhite — Look Out Highway
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush — Young Fashioned Ways
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Joe Bonamassa — Breakthrough
Samantha Fish — Paper Doll
Eric Gales — A Tribute To LJK
Robert Randolph — Preacher Kids
Southern Avenue — Family
Best Folk Album
Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson — What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow
Patty Griffin — Crown Of Roses
I’m With Her — Wild And Clear And Blue
Jason Isbell — Foxes In The Snow
Jesse Welles — Under The Powerlines April 24 – September 24
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Corey Henry and The Treme Funktet — Live At Vaughan’s
Preservation Brass and Preservation Hall Jazz Band — For Fat Man
Kyle Roussel — Church Of New Orleans
Trombone Shorty and New Breed Brass Band — Second Line Sunday
Various Artists — A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin — “Do It Again”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend — “Church”
Jonathan McReynolds and Jamal Roberts — “Still Live”
Pastor Mike Jr. — “Amen”
Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar — “Come Jesus Come”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake — “I Know A Name”
Forrest Frank — “YOUR WAY’S BETTER”
Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll — “Hard Fought Hallelujah”
Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I. — “Headphones”
Darrel Walls, PJ Morton — “Amazing”
Best Gospel Album
Yolanda Adams — Sunny Days
Tasha Cobbs Leonard — Tasha
Tamela Mann — Live Breathe Fight
Tye Tribbett — Only On The Road Live
Darrel Walls and PJ Morton — Heart Of Mine
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Forrest Frank — CHILD OF GOD II
Israel & New Breed — Coritos Vol. 1
Brandon Lake — King Of Hearts
Lecrae — Reconstruction
Tauren Wells — Let The Church Sing
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir — I Will Not Be Moved (Live)
Gaither Vocal Band — Then Came The Morning
The Isaacs — Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah
Karen Peck & New River — Good Answers
Candi Staton — Back To My Roots
Best Latin Pop Album
Rauw Alejandro — Cosa Nuestra
Andrés Cepeda — BOGOTÁ DELUXE
KAROL G — Tropicoqueta
Natalia Lafourcade — Cancionera
Alejandro Sanz — ¿Y ahora qué?
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny — DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
J Balvin — Mixteip
Feid — FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado
Nicki Nicole — NAIKI
Trueno — EUB DELUXE
Yandel — SINFÓNICO (En Vivo)
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aterciopelados — Genes Rebeldes
Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana — ASTROPICAL
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso — PAPOTA
Los Wizzards — ALGORHYTHM
Fito Paez — Novela
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera — MALA MÍA
Grupo Frontera — Y Lo Que Viene
Paola Jara — Sin Rodeos
Carín León — Palabra De To’s (Seca)
Bobby Pulido — Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta — Fotografías
Gloria Estefan — Raíces
Grupo Niche — Clásicos 1.0
Alain Pérez — Bingo
Gilberto Santa Rosa — Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2
Best Global Music Performance
Bad Bunny — “EoO”
Ciro Hurtado — “Cantando en el Camino”
Angélique Kidjo — “JERUSALEMA”
Yeisy Rojas — “Inmigrante Y Que?”
Shakti — “Shrini’s Dream (Live)”
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar — “Daybreak”
Best African Music Performance
Burna Boy — “Love”
Davido Featuring Omah Lay — “With You”
Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin — “Hope & Love”
Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid — “Gimme Dat”
Tyla — “PUSH 2 START”
Best Global Music Album
Siddhant Bhatia — Sounds Of Kumbha
Burna Boy — No Sign of Weakness
Youssou N’Dour — Eclairer le monde – Light the World
Shakti — Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)
Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar — Chapter III: We Return To Light
Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia — Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo
Best Reggae Album
Lila Iké — Treasure Self Love
Vybz Kartel — Heart & Soul
Keznamdi — BLXXD & FYAH
Mortimer — From Within
Jesse Royal — No Place Like Home
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Kirsten Agresta-Copely — Kuruvinda
Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet — According To The Moon
Jahnavi Harrison — Into The Forest
Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality — NOMADICA
Chris Redding — The Colors In My Mind
Best Children’s Music Album
Joanie Leeds & Joya — Ageless: 100 Years Young
Mega Ran — Buddy’s Magic Tree House
FYÜTCH & Aura V — Harmony
Flor Bromley — Herstory
Tori Amos — The Music Of Tori And The Muses
Best Comedy Album
Bill Burr — Drop Dead Years
Sarah Silverman — PostMortem
Ali Wong — Single Lady
Jamie Foxx — What Had Happened Was…
Nate Bargatze — Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Kathy Garver — Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story
Trevor Noah — Into The Uncut Grass
Ketanji Brown Jackson — Lovely One: A Memoir
Dalai Lama — Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama
Fab Morvan — You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Timothée Chalamet — A Complete Unknown
Various Artists — F1® The Album
Various Artists — KPop Demon Hunters
Various Artists — Sinners
Various Artists — Wicked
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Film & TV)
John Powell — How To Train Your Dragon
Theodore Shapiro — Severance: Season 2
Ludwig Göransson — Sinners
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz — Wicked
Kris Bowers — The Wild Robot
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games & Other Interactive Media
Pinar Toprak — Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires
Wilbert Roget, II — Helldivers 2
Gordy Haab — Indiana Jones And The Great Circle
Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II — Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune
Austin Wintory — Sword of the Sea
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross — As Alive As You Need Me To Be [From “TRON: Ares”]
EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick — Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]
Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq — I Lied to You [From “Sinners”]
Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt — Never Too Late [From “Elton John: Never Too Late”]
Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard — Pale, Pale Moon [From “Sinners”]
Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus — Sinners [From “Sinners”]
Best Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”
Clipse — “So Be It”
Doechii — “Anxiety”
OK Go — “Love”
Sade — “Young Lion”
Best Music Film
Devo — Devo
Raye — Live At The Royal Albert Hall
Diane Warren — Relentless
John Williams — Music By John Williams
Pharrell Williams — Piece By Piece
Best Recording Package
Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki — And The Adjacent Possible
Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith — Balloonerism
Rory McCartney — Danse Macabre: De Luxe
Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon — Loud Is As
Tim Breen & Ken Shipley — Sequoia
Miller McCormick — The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)
Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme — Tracks II: The Lost Albums
Best Album Cover
Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez — CHROMAKOPIA
William Wesley II — The Crux
Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio — Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S. — Glory
Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale — moisturizer
Best Album Notes
Scott B. Bomar — Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)
Adam Shatz — After The Last Sky (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)
Amanda Ekery — Árabe (Amanda Ekery)
Alec Palao — The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 (Sly & The Family Stone)
Bob Mehr — A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) (Wilco)
Ashley Kahn — Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings (Miles Davis)
Best Historical Album
Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell — Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) (Joni Mitchell)
Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler — The Making Of Five Leaves Left (Nick Drake)
Samy Ben Redjeb — Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41) (Various Artists)
Samy Ben Redjeb — Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39) (Various Artists)
Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski — You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos (Doc Pomus)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olivera-Lapier, Ethan Schneiderman & Owen Stoutt; Dale Becker, mastering engineer — All Things Light (Cam)
Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer — Arcadia (Alison Krauss & Union Station)
Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer — For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) (Japanese Breakfast)
Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer — That Wasn’t A Dream (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Mike Tierney; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer — Cerrone: Don’t Look Down (Sandbox Percussion)
Gintas Norvila; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer — Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)
Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer — Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer — Standard Stoppages (Third Coast Percussion)
Morten Lindberg; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer — Yule (Trio Mediæval)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh — works include All Is Miracle – The Choral Music Of Kyle Pederson, Heggie: Intelligence, Marsalis: Blues Symphony, Massenet: Werther, The Mirage Calls, Sheehan: Ukrainian War Requiem, Sun, Moon, Stars, Rain
Sergei Kvitko — works include Biedenbender: Enigma; River Of Time, Chiaroscuro, Dancing In A Still Life, Excursions, Four Hands. Two Hearts. One Hope, Here And Now – Trumpet Music By Virginia Composers, Lansky: Touch And Go, Orbiting Garden, Would That Loving Were Enough
Morten Lindberg — works include Fred Over Jorden (Peace To The World), Stjernebru, Yule
Dmitriy Lipay — works include Heggie: Before It All Goes Dark, Odyssey, Ortiz: Yanga
Elaine Martone — works include Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique, Chopin & Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonatas, Dear Mrs. Kennedy, Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2, LeFrak: Romántico, Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 & Symphony No. 29, The Poet & The Prodigy, Shapes In Collective Space, Songs Of Orpheus
Best Immersive Audio Album
Andrew Law — All American F***boy (Duckwrth)
Justin Gray; Michael Romanowski; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg — Immersed (Justin Gray)
Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello — An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla (Live) (Various Artists)
Hans-Martin Buff — Tearjerkers (Tearjerkers)
Morten Lindberg; Morten Lindberg; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg — Yule (Trio Mediæval)
Best Instrumental Composition
Remy Le Boeuf — First Snow (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)
Miho Hazama — Live Life This Day: Movement I (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)
Sierra Hull — Lord, That’s A Long Way (Sierra Hull)
Zain Effendi — Opening (Zain Effendi)
John Powell & Stephen Schwartz — Train To Emerald City (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)
Ludwig Göransson — Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Cynthia Erivo — Be Okay (Cynthia Erivo)
Remy Le Boeuf — A Child Is Born (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)
Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands — Fight On (The Westerlies)
Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker — Super Mario Praise Break (The 8-Bit Big Band)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor — Big Fish (Nate Smith Featuring säje)
Nelson Riddle — How Did She Look? (Seth MacFarlane)
Jacob Collier — Keep An Eye On Summer (Jacob Collier)
Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence — Something In The Water (Acoustic-Ish) (Lawrence)
Cody Fry — What A Wonderful World (Cody Fry)
Best Orchestral Performance
Michael Repper — Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’ (National Philharmonic)
Andris Nelsons — Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Gustavo Dudamel — Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)
Yannick Nézet-Séguin — Still & Bonds (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Esa-Pekka Salonen — Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements (San Francisco Symphony)
Best Opera Recording
Kwamé Ryan — Heggie: Intelligence (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)
Carolyn Kuan — Huang Ruo: An American Soldier (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)
Alan Pierson — Kouyoumdjian: Adoration (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)
Elaine Kelly — O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)
Yannick Nézet-Séguin — Tesori: Grounded (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)
Best Choral Performance
Craig Hella Johnson — Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World (Conspirare)
Grant Gershon — Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved (Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Donald Nally — Lang: Poor Hymnal (The Crossing)
Gustavo Dudamel; Grant Gershon, chorus master — Ortiz: Yanga (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Steven Fox; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters — Requiem Of Light (The Clarion Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound — Dennehy: Land Of Winter
Neave Trio — La Mer – French Piano Trios
Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon — Lullabies For The Brokenhearted
Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons — Slavic Sessions (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Third Coast Percussion — Standard Stoppages
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper — Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies’ (National Philharmonic)
Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm — Hope Orchestrated (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)
Adam Tendler — Inheritances
Han Chen; John Jeter — Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)
Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons — Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons — Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Allison Charney; Benjamin Loeb — Alike – My Mother’s Dream (National Symphonia Orchestra)
Sidney Outlaw; Warren Jones — Black Pierrot
Devony Smith; Danny Zelibor; Michael Nicolas — In This Short Life
Susan Narucki; Curtis Macomber — Kurtág: Kafka Fragments
Theo Hoffman; Steven Blier — Schubert Beatles (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)
Amanda Forsythe; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs — Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney — Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks — The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II
Gustavo Dudamel; Dmitriy Lipay — Ortiz: Yanga
Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley — Seven Seasons
Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen — Tombeaux
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Christopher Cerrone — Cerrone: Don’t Look Down (Conor Hanick & Sandbox Percussion)
Donnacha Dennehy — Dennehy: Land Of Winter (Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound)
Tania León — León: Raíces (Origins) (Edward Gardner & London Philharmonic Orchestra)
Shawn E. Okpebholo — Okpebholo: Songs In Flight (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & Various Artists)
Gabriela Ortiz — Ortiz: Dzonot (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)