Here Is The Complete List Of 2026 Grammy Awards Nominations

The 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony is set to take place on February 1, 2026, live at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcast via CBS and Paramount Plus. The Recording Academy still has plenty to do before then, though. Most notably, there’s the announcement of the nominations, which just happened this morning (November 7). Notably, there are two new award categories this year: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover. In a statement at the time of that announcement this summer, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, “The Academy’s top priority is to represent the music people that we serve each year. That entails listening carefully to our members to make sure our rules and guidelines reflect today’s music and allow us to accurately recognize as many deserving creators as possible. As we kick off another exciting Grammy Season, we look forward to celebrating the amazing power of music and its ability to bring so many people together.” Find the full list of 2026 Grammy nominees below.

Record Of The Year Bad Bunny — “DtMF”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”

Doechii — “Anxiety”

Billie Eilish — “WILDFLOWER”

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA — “luther”

Chappell Roan — “The Subway”

Rosé and Bruno Mars — “APT.” Album Of The Year Bad Bunny — DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Justin Bieber — SWAG

Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend

Clipse, Pusha T and Malice — Let God Sort Em Out

Lady Gaga — MAYHEM

Kendrick Lamar — GNX

Leon Thomas — MUTT

Tyler, The Creator — CHROMAKOPIA

Song Of The Year Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”

Doechii — “Anxiety”

Rosé and Bruno Mars — “APT.”

Bad Bunny — “DtMF”

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI — “Golden [From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’]”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA — “luther”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”

Billie Eilish — “WILDFLOWER” Best New Artist Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance Justin Bieber — “DAISIES”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”

Lady Gaga — “Disease”

Chappell Roan — “The Subway”

Lola Young — “Messy” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande — “Defying Gravity”

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI — “Golden [From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’]”

KATSEYE — “Gabriela”

Rosé and Bruno Mars — “APT.”

SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar — “30 For 30”

Best Pop Vocal Album Justin Bieber — SWAG

Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend

Miley Cyrus — Something Beautiful

Lady Gaga — MAYHEM

Teddy Swims — I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) Best Dance/Electronic Recording Disclosure and Anderson .Paak — “No Cap”

Fred again.., Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax — “Victory Lap”

KAYTRANADA — “SPACE INVADER”

Skrillex — “VOLTAGE”

Tame Impala — “End Of Summer”

Best Dance Pop Recording Selena Gomez and benny blanco — “Bluest Flame”

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”

Zara Larsson — “Midnight Sun”

Tate McRae — “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)”

PinkPantheress — “Illegal” Best Dance/Electronic Album FKA twigs — EUSEXUA

Fred again.. — Ten Days

PinkPantheress — Fancy That

RÜFÜS DU SOL — Inhale / Exhale

Skrillex — F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3

Best Remixed Recording Gesaffelstein — “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”

KAYTRANADA — “Don’t Forget About Us”

Ron Trent — “A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix”

Chris Lake — “Galvanize”

David Guetta — “Golden – David Guetta REM/X” Best Rock Performance Amyl and The Sniffers — “U Should Not Be Doing That”

Linkin Park — “The Emptiness Machine”

Turnstile — “NEVER ENOUGH”

Hayley Williams — “Mirtazapine”

YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II — “Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning”

Best Metal Performance Dream Theater — “Night Terror”

Ghost — “Lachryma”

Sleep Token — “Emergence”

Spiritbox — “Soft Spine”

Turnstile — “BIRDS” Best Rock Song Nine Inch Nails — “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”

Sleep Token — “Caramel”

Hayley Williams — “Glum”

Turnstile — “NEVER ENOUGH”

YUNGBLUD — “Zombie”

Best Rock Album Deftones — private music

HAIM — I quit

Linkin Park — From Zero

Turnstile — NEVER ENOUGH

YUNGBLUD — Idols Best Alternative Music Performance Bon Iver — “Everything Is Peaceful Love”

The Cure — “Alone”

Turnstile — “SEEIN’ STARS”

Wet Leg — “mangetout”

Hayley Williams — “Parachute”

Best Alternative Music Album Bon Iver — SABLE, fABLE

The Cure — Songs Of A Lost World

Tyler, The Creator — DON’T TAP THE GLASS

Wet Leg — moisturizer

Hayley Williams — Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party Best R&B Performance Justin Bieber — “YUKON”

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller — “It Depends”

Kehlani — “Folded”

Leon Thomas — “MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)”

Summer Walker — “Heart Of A Woman”

Best Traditional R&B Performance Durand Bernarr — “Here We Are”

Lalah Hathaway — “UPTOWN”

Ledisi — “LOVE YOU TOO”

SZA — “Crybaby”

Leon Thomas — “VIBES DON’T LIE” Best R&B Song Kehlani — “Folded”

Summer Walker — “Heart Of A Woman”

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller — “It Depends”

Durand Bernarr — “Overqualified”

Leon Thomas — “YES IT IS”

Best Progressive R&B Album Durand Bernarr — BLOOM

Bilal — Adjust Brightness

Destin Conrad — LOVE ON DIGITAL

FLO — Access All Areas

Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon — Come As You Are Best R&B Album GIVĒON — BELOVED

Coco Jones — Why Not More?

Ledisi — The Crown

Teyana Taylor — Escape Room

Leon Thomas — MUTT

Best Rap Performance Cardi B — “Outside”

Clipse, Pusha T and Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams — “Chains & Whips”

Doechii — “Anxiety”

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay — “tv off”

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown — “Darling, I” Best Melodic Rap Performance Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill — “Proud Of Me”

JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 6LACK — “Wholeheartedly”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA — “luther”

Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody — “WeMaj”

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake — “SOMEBODY LOVES ME”

Best Rap Song Doechii — “Anxiety”

Clipse, Pusha T and Malice Featuring John Legend and Voices Of Fire — “The Birds Don’t Sing”

Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne — “Sticky”

GloRilla — “TGIF”

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay — “tv off” Best Rap Album Clipse, Pusha T and Malice — Let God Sort Em Out

GloRilla — GLORIOUS

JID — God Does Like Ugly

Kendrick Lamar — GNX

Tyler, The Creator — CHROMAKOPIA

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album Queen Sheba — A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places)

Marc Marcel — Black Shaman

Omari Hardwick and Anthony Hamilton — Pages

Saul Williams, Carlos Niño and Friends — Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople

Mad Skillz — Words For Days Vol. 1 Best Jazz Performance Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins and Mark Whitfield — “Noble Rise”

Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade — “Windows – Live”

Samara Joy — “Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True”

Michael Mayo — “Four”

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth — “All Stars Lead To You – Live”

Best Jazz Vocal Album Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap — Elemental

Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell — We Insist 2025!

Samara Joy — Portrait

Michael Mayo — Fly

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth — Live at Vic’s Las Vegas Best Jazz Instrumental Album Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade — Trilogy 3 (Live)

Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore — Southern Nights

Branford Marsalis Quartet — Belonging

John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter and Brian Blade — Spirit Fall

Yellowjackets — Fasten Up

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album The 8-Bit Big Band — Orchestrator Emulator

Christian McBride Big Band — Without Further Ado, Vol 1

Danilo Pérez and Bohuslän Big Band — Lumen

Deborah Silver and The Count Basie Orchestra — Basie Rocks!

Sun Ra Arkestra — Lights on a Satellite

Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra and Frost Jazz Orchestra — Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores Best Latin Jazz Album Paquito D’Rivera and Madrid-New York Connection Band — La Fleur de Cayenne

Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison and Melvis Santa — The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico

Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra — Mundoagua – Celebrating Carla Bley

Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta and Joey Calveiro — A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole

Miguel Zenón Quartet — Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at The Village Vanguard

Best Alternative Jazz Album Ambrose Akinmusire — honey from a winter stone

Robert Glasper — Keys To The City Volume One

Brad Mehldau — Ride into the Sun

Nate Smith — LIVE-ACTION

Immanuel Wilkins — Blues Blood Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Laila Biali — Wintersongs

Jennifer Hudson — The Gift Of Love

Elton John and Brandi Carlile — Who Believes In Angels?

Lady Gaga — Harlequin

Laufey — A Matter Of Time

Barbra Streisand — The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album ARKAI — Brightside

Gerald Clayton — Ones & Twos

Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda and Antonio Sánchez — BEATrio

Bob James and Dave Koz — Just Us

Charu Suri — Shayan Best Musical Theater Album Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek — Buena Vista Social Club

Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard and Michelle Williams — Death Becomes Her

Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods — Gypsy

Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence and Michele Pawk — Just In Time

Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron and Helen J Shen — Maybe Happy Ending

Best Country Solo Performance Tyler Childers — “Nose On The Grindstone”

Shaboozey — “Good News”

Chris Stapleton — “Bad As I Used To Be [From ‘F1® The Movie’]”

Zach Top — “I Never Lie”

Lainey Wilson — “Somewhere Over Laredo” Best Country Duo/Group Performance Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton — “A Song To Sing”

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson — “Trailblazer”

Margo Price and Tyler Childers — “Love Me Like You Used To Do”

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll — “Amen”

George Strait and Chris Stapleton — “Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame”

Best Country Song Tyler Childers — “Bitin’ List”

Shaboozey — “Good News”

Zach Top — “I Never Lie”

Lainey Wilson — “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton — “A Song To Sing” Best Traditional Country Album Charley Crockett — Dollar A Day

Lukas Nelson — American Romance

Willie Nelson — Oh What A Beautiful World

Margo Price — Hard Headed Woman

Zach Top — Ain’t In It For My Health

Best Contemporary Country Album Kelsea Ballerini — Patterns

Tyler Childers — Snipe Hunter

Eric Church — Evangeline Vs. The Machine

Jelly Roll — Beautifully Broken

Miranda Lambert — Postcards From Texas Best American Roots Performance Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman — “LONELY AVENUE”

I’m With Her — “Ancient Light”

Jason Isbell — “Crimson And Clay”

Alison Krauss and Union Station — “Richmond On The James”

Mavis Staples — “Beautiful Strangers”

Best Americana Performance Sierra Hull — “Boom”

Maggie Rose and Grace Potter — “Poison In My Well”

Mavis Staples — “Godspeed”

Molly Tuttle — “That’s Gonna Leave A Mark”

Jesse Welles — “Horses” Best American Roots Song I’m With Her — “Ancient Light”

Jon Batiste — “BIG MONEY”

Jason Isbell — “Foxes In The Snow”

Jesse Welles — “Middle”

Sierra Hull — “Spitfire”

Best Americana Album Jon Batiste — BIG MONEY

Larkin Poe — Bloom

Willie Nelson — Last Leaf On The Tree

Molly Tuttle — So Long Little Miss Sunshine

Jesse Welles — Middle Best Bluegrass Album Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter — Carter & Cleveland

Sierra Hull — A Tip Toe High Wire

Alison Krauss and Union Station — Arcadia

The Steeldrivers — Outrun

Billy Strings — Highway Prayers

Best Traditional Blues Album Buddy Guy — Ain’t Done With The Blues

Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ — Room On The Porch

Maria Muldaur — One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey

Charlie Musselwhite — Look Out Highway

Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush — Young Fashioned Ways Best Contemporary Blues Album Joe Bonamassa — Breakthrough

Samantha Fish — Paper Doll

Eric Gales — A Tribute To LJK

Robert Randolph — Preacher Kids

Southern Avenue — Family

Best Folk Album Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson — What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow

Patty Griffin — Crown Of Roses

I’m With Her — Wild And Clear And Blue

Jason Isbell — Foxes In The Snow

Jesse Welles — Under The Powerlines April 24 – September 24 Best Regional Roots Music Album Corey Henry and The Treme Funktet — Live At Vaughan’s

Preservation Brass and Preservation Hall Jazz Band — For Fat Man

Kyle Roussel — Church Of New Orleans

Trombone Shorty and New Breed Brass Band — Second Line Sunday

Various Artists — A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco

Best Gospel Performance/Song Kirk Franklin — “Do It Again”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend — “Church”

Jonathan McReynolds and Jamal Roberts — “Still Live”

Pastor Mike Jr. — “Amen”

Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar — “Come Jesus Come” Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake — “I Know A Name”

Forrest Frank — “YOUR WAY’S BETTER”

Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll — “Hard Fought Hallelujah”

Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I. — “Headphones”

Darrel Walls, PJ Morton — “Amazing”

Best Gospel Album Yolanda Adams — Sunny Days

Tasha Cobbs Leonard — Tasha

Tamela Mann — Live Breathe Fight

Tye Tribbett — Only On The Road Live

Darrel Walls and PJ Morton — Heart Of Mine Best Contemporary Christian Music Album Forrest Frank — CHILD OF GOD II

Israel & New Breed — Coritos Vol. 1

Brandon Lake — King Of Hearts

Lecrae — Reconstruction

Tauren Wells — Let The Church Sing

Best Roots Gospel Album The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir — I Will Not Be Moved (Live)

Gaither Vocal Band — Then Came The Morning

The Isaacs — Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah

Karen Peck & New River — Good Answers

Candi Staton — Back To My Roots Best Latin Pop Album Rauw Alejandro — Cosa Nuestra

Andrés Cepeda — BOGOTÁ DELUXE

KAROL G — Tropicoqueta

Natalia Lafourcade — Cancionera

Alejandro Sanz — ¿Y ahora qué?

Best Música Urbana Album Bad Bunny — DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

J Balvin — Mixteip

Feid — FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado

Nicki Nicole — NAIKI

Trueno — EUB DELUXE

Yandel — SINFÓNICO (En Vivo) Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album Aterciopelados — Genes Rebeldes

Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana — ASTROPICAL

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso — PAPOTA

Los Wizzards — ALGORHYTHM

Fito Paez — Novela

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano) Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera — MALA MÍA

Grupo Frontera — Y Lo Que Viene

Paola Jara — Sin Rodeos

Carín León — Palabra De To’s (Seca)

Bobby Pulido — Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) Best Tropical Latin Album Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta — Fotografías

Gloria Estefan — Raíces

Grupo Niche — Clásicos 1.0

Alain Pérez — Bingo

Gilberto Santa Rosa — Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2

Best Global Music Performance Bad Bunny — “EoO”

Ciro Hurtado — “Cantando en el Camino”

Angélique Kidjo — “JERUSALEMA”

Yeisy Rojas — “Inmigrante Y Que?”

Shakti — “Shrini’s Dream (Live)”

Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar — “Daybreak” Best African Music Performance Burna Boy — “Love”

Davido Featuring Omah Lay — “With You”

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin — “Hope & Love”

Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid — “Gimme Dat”

Tyla — “PUSH 2 START”

Best Global Music Album Siddhant Bhatia — Sounds Of Kumbha

Burna Boy — No Sign of Weakness

Youssou N’Dour — Eclairer le monde – Light the World

Shakti — Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)

Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar — Chapter III: We Return To Light

Caetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia — Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo Best Reggae Album Lila Iké — Treasure Self Love

Vybz Kartel — Heart & Soul

Keznamdi — BLXXD & FYAH

Mortimer — From Within

Jesse Royal — No Place Like Home

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album Kirsten Agresta-Copely — Kuruvinda

Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM, Dallas String Quartet — According To The Moon

Jahnavi Harrison — Into The Forest

Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet & Tonality — NOMADICA

Chris Redding — The Colors In My Mind Best Children’s Music Album Joanie Leeds & Joya — Ageless: 100 Years Young

Mega Ran — Buddy’s Magic Tree House

FYÜTCH & Aura V — Harmony

Flor Bromley — Herstory

Tori Amos — The Music Of Tori And The Muses

Best Comedy Album Bill Burr — Drop Dead Years

Sarah Silverman — PostMortem

Ali Wong — Single Lady

Jamie Foxx — What Had Happened Was…

Nate Bargatze — Your Friend, Nate Bargatze Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording Kathy Garver — Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story

Trevor Noah — Into The Uncut Grass

Ketanji Brown Jackson — Lovely One: A Memoir

Dalai Lama — Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama

Fab Morvan — You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media Timothée Chalamet — A Complete Unknown

Various Artists — F1® The Album

Various Artists — KPop Demon Hunters

Various Artists — Sinners

Various Artists — Wicked Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Film & TV) John Powell — How To Train Your Dragon

Theodore Shapiro — Severance: Season 2

Ludwig Göransson — Sinners

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz — Wicked

Kris Bowers — The Wild Robot

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games & Other Interactive Media Pinar Toprak — Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires

Wilbert Roget, II — Helldivers 2

Gordy Haab — Indiana Jones And The Great Circle

Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II — Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune

Austin Wintory — Sword of the Sea Best Song Written For Visual Media Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross — As Alive As You Need Me To Be [From “TRON: Ares”]

EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick — Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]

Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq — I Lied to You [From “Sinners”]

Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt — Never Too Late [From “Elton John: Never Too Late”]

Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard — Pale, Pale Moon [From “Sinners”]

Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus — Sinners [From “Sinners”]

Best Music Video Sabrina Carpenter — “Manchild”

Clipse — “So Be It”

Doechii — “Anxiety”

OK Go — “Love”

Sade — “Young Lion” Best Music Film Devo — Devo

Raye — Live At The Royal Albert Hall

Diane Warren — Relentless

John Williams — Music By John Williams

Pharrell Williams — Piece By Piece

Best Recording Package Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose & Yuri Suzuki — And The Adjacent Possible

Bráulio Amado & Alim Smith — Balloonerism

Rory McCartney — Danse Macabre: De Luxe

Farbod Kokabi & Emily Sneddon — Loud Is As

Tim Breen & Ken Shipley — Sequoia

Miller McCormick — The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)

Meghan Foley & Michelle Holme — Tracks II: The Lost Albums Best Album Cover Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez — CHROMAKOPIA

William Wesley II — The Crux

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio — Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S. — Glory

Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale — moisturizer

Best Album Notes Scott B. Bomar — Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 (Buck Owens And His Buckaroos)

Adam Shatz — After The Last Sky (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates, Dave Holland)

Amanda Ekery — Árabe (Amanda Ekery)

Alec Palao — The First Family: Live At Winchester Cathedral 1967 (Sly & The Family Stone)

Bob Mehr — A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) (Wilco)

Ashley Kahn — Miles ’55: The Prestige Recordings (Miles Davis) Best Historical Album Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell — Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) (Joni Mitchell)

Cally Callomon & Johnny Chandler — The Making Of Five Leaves Left (Nick Drake)

Samy Ben Redjeb — Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound Of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41) (Various Artists)

Samy Ben Redjeb — Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39) (Various Artists)

Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder & Cheryl Pawelski — You Can’t Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos (Doc Pomus)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olivera-Lapier, Ethan Schneiderman & Owen Stoutt; Dale Becker, mastering engineer — All Things Light (Cam)

Neal Cappellino & Gary Paczosa; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer — Arcadia (Alison Krauss & Union Station)

Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills & Sebastian Reunert; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer — For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) (Japanese Breakfast)

Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer — That Wasn’t A Dream (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills) Best Engineered Album, Classical Mike Tierney; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer — Cerrone: Don’t Look Down (Sandbox Percussion)

Gintas Norvila; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer — Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer — Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman & David Skidmore; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer — Standard Stoppages (Third Coast Percussion)

Morten Lindberg; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer — Yule (Trio Mediæval)

Producer Of The Year, Classical Blanton Alspaugh — works include All Is Miracle – The Choral Music Of Kyle Pederson, Heggie: Intelligence, Marsalis: Blues Symphony, Massenet: Werther, The Mirage Calls, Sheehan: Ukrainian War Requiem, Sun, Moon, Stars, Rain Sergei Kvitko — works include Biedenbender: Enigma; River Of Time, Chiaroscuro, Dancing In A Still Life, Excursions, Four Hands. Two Hearts. One Hope, Here And Now – Trumpet Music By Virginia Composers, Lansky: Touch And Go, Orbiting Garden, Would That Loving Were Enough Morten Lindberg — works include Fred Over Jorden (Peace To The World), Stjernebru, Yule Dmitriy Lipay — works include Heggie: Before It All Goes Dark, Odyssey, Ortiz: Yanga Elaine Martone — works include Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique, Chopin & Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonatas, Dear Mrs. Kennedy, Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2, LeFrak: Romántico, Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 & Symphony No. 29, The Poet & The Prodigy, Shapes In Collective Space, Songs Of Orpheus Best Immersive Audio Album Andrew Law — All American F***boy (Duckwrth)

Justin Gray; Michael Romanowski; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg — Immersed (Justin Gray)

Andrés Mayo & Martín Muscatello — An Immersive Tribute To Astor Piazzolla (Live) (Various Artists)

Hans-Martin Buff — Tearjerkers (Tearjerkers)

Morten Lindberg; Morten Lindberg; Arve Henriksen & Morten Lindberg — Yule (Trio Mediæval)

Best Instrumental Composition Remy Le Boeuf — First Snow (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz)

Miho Hazama — Live Life This Day: Movement I (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band & Danish National Symphony Orchestra)

Sierra Hull — Lord, That’s A Long Way (Sierra Hull)

Zain Effendi — Opening (Zain Effendi)

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz — Train To Emerald City (John Powell & Stephen Schwartz)

Ludwig Göransson — Why You Here / Before The Sun Went Down (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton) Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella Cynthia Erivo — Be Okay (Cynthia Erivo)

Remy Le Boeuf — A Child Is Born (Nordkraft Big Band & Remy Le Boeuf)

Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar & Chloe Rowlands — Fight On (The Westerlies)

Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen & Matthew Whitaker — Super Mario Praise Break (The 8-Bit Big Band)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith & Amanda Taylor — Big Fish (Nate Smith Featuring säje)

Nelson Riddle — How Did She Look? (Seth MacFarlane)

Jacob Collier — Keep An Eye On Summer (Jacob Collier)

Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence & Linus Lawrence — Something In The Water (Acoustic-Ish) (Lawrence)

Cody Fry — What A Wonderful World (Cody Fry) Best Orchestral Performance Michael Repper — Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’ (National Philharmonic)

Andris Nelsons — Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Gustavo Dudamel — Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)

Yannick Nézet-Séguin — Still & Bonds (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Esa-Pekka Salonen — Stravinsky: Symphony In Three Movements (San Francisco Symphony)

Best Opera Recording Kwamé Ryan — Heggie: Intelligence (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

Carolyn Kuan — Huang Ruo: An American Soldier (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)

Alan Pierson — Kouyoumdjian: Adoration (Silvana Quartet; The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street)

Elaine Kelly — O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)

Yannick Nézet-Séguin — Tesori: Grounded (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant) Best Choral Performance Craig Hella Johnson — Advena – Liturgies For A Broken World (Conspirare)

Grant Gershon — Childs: In The Arms Of The Beloved (Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Donald Nally — Lang: Poor Hymnal (The Crossing)

Gustavo Dudamel; Grant Gershon, chorus master — Ortiz: Yanga (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Steven Fox; Emily Drennan & Patti Drennan, chorus masters — Requiem Of Light (The Clarion Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound — Dennehy: Land Of Winter

Neave Trio — La Mer – French Piano Trios

Lili Haydn & Paul Cantelon — Lullabies For The Brokenhearted

Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons — Slavic Sessions (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Third Coast Percussion — Standard Stoppages Best Classical Instrumental Solo Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper — Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies’ (National Philharmonic)

Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina & Raniero Palm — Hope Orchestrated (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)

Adam Tendler — Inheritances

Han Chen; John Jeter — Price: Piano Concerto In One Movement In D Minor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)

Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons — Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons — Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album Allison Charney; Benjamin Loeb — Alike – My Mother’s Dream (National Symphonia Orchestra)

Sidney Outlaw; Warren Jones — Black Pierrot

Devony Smith; Danny Zelibor; Michael Nicolas — In This Short Life

Susan Narucki; Curtis Macomber — Kurtág: Kafka Fragments

Theo Hoffman; Steven Blier — Schubert Beatles (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel & Sam Weber)

Amanda Forsythe; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs — Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias For Soprano (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra) Best Classical Compendium Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney & Mike Tierney — Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks — The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II

Gustavo Dudamel; Dmitriy Lipay — Ortiz: Yanga

Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy & Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley — Seven Seasons

Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew & Christina Sandsengen — Tombeaux