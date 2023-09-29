In a crowded reggaeton music scene, Feid is finding his own way. What has set the Colombian singer apart and led him to becoming one of this year’s biggest Latin stars is how proudly he represents his hometown. Through his massive hits and casual style, Feid has made the nea lifestyle of Medellín mainstream. Now he is aiming to go global with his new album Mor, No Le Temas A La Oscuridad, which boasts features from Sean Paul, Afrobeats artist Rema, and fellow nea Ryan Castro.

“It’s a specific way to call a certain group of people: Your friends, the homies, or people you grew up with,” Feid says about defining nea, which is slang from Medellín.

Nea also describes the subculture of the people in Medellín’s barrios. Reggaeton is rooted in Puerto Rico, so artists in that genre usually adapt to speaking like people on the island, even if they’re not from there. In Feid’s reggaeton bangers like “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” and “Normal,” his lyrics are layered with phrases from Colombia and more so Medellín. Feid has popularized slang like mor, which can mean “my love,” and pirobo, or another way of saying “loser.” Feid’s nea fashion sense has also caught on with his fans replicating his green looks on his recent sold-out world tour.

Feid fever is in full swing with his five nominations at this year’s Latin Grammy Awards and an upcoming project with Marvel. Over Zoom, he caught up with Uproxx about his style philosophy, his ambitious album, and what’s coming next.

What inspired your sense of style?

I’m from a hood, a barrio, in Medellín. Not a dangerous one. Just a chill barrio. A humble one. The people there wear clothes from their cousins in the US. Nothing is brand new. Everything is super old and it fits baggy. I wear clothes that represent who I am. I like to dress comfortable wherever I go with my shorts, my sandals, and my t-shirt, always extra large. That defines a lot of people there in Medellín, like nea people, or people from the hood.

What would you recommend to achieve the signature Feid look?

They just need a super oversized shirt, comfortable shorts, and whatever kind of socks. It doesn’t matter the brand or the color. You can have Salomon shoes or the Air Force 1s. Some slides would be so cool too. You need the Oakley sunglasses, of course, and a hat that you like. I’m always into Oakley’s stuff. Clothes like that let me run around like how I want to in my shows. For me, the concerts are like a long cardio session. I love independent brands like Warren Lotas. There’s one from France called Satisfy. Everything that is comfortable for me to do my job, I’m going to wear it.

How did you feel to see your fans dress up like you at your concerts?

It’s so fun because there are lots of me’s from different times. There’s like Ferxxo from 2022 and 2020. It’s so fun. Sometimes I think people are wearing it like a costume, but then I see that they identify with the style and they feel comfortable wearing those baggy clothes. That’s special for me. What matters to me is that you feel comfortable, that you feel one with yourself, and you’re feeling yourself.

Is there a difference between Feid and your nickname Ferxxo?

I think a lot of people think that there’s two different artists: Feid and Ferxxo. I think the same thing as well. Maybe Feid is doing more experimental music and Ferxxo is more in the reggaeton corner. It’s special for me having those two faces to do music and people understand that. In my shows, I say, “I know you love Ferxxo, but I know some people here love Feid’s music too, so I’m going to perform some Feid songs.” And they go crazy. I think there’s two ways to do music, as Feid and Ferxxo.

Now we’re seeing you in your signature look on the cover of a Marvel comic. What can you tell us about that?