The Best-Dressed People We Saw At The 2025 Austin City Limits Festival

The first weekend of the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival, from October 3 to 5, was electric. It was hard not to be with headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit, and Doechii, along with the other stellar names sprinkled throughout the poster, familiar faces like Djo, Mk.gee, Role Model, Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, MJ Lenderman, Magdalena Bay, King Princess, The Dare, Hotline TNT, and more.

It was an event not to be missed, and those who couldn’t make it out to Texas didn’t have to go without, as Hulu came through with a livestream. For the fans who were on the ground, though, they enjoyed an even more magnificent time, and a lot of them looked pretty spectacular while doing it.

Throughout the weekend, the weather unsurprisingly hovered in the 90-degree range, meaning fashionistas in attendance didn’t have to compromise when it came to their outfits (unless they were planning on wearing puffy jackets and flannel-lined jeans in a time when Texas isn’t all that far removed from another sweltering summer, for some reason). There were some looks that stood out above the rest and we were there to take them in.

Now, we’re sharing them with you, so here are some of the best-dressed people we saw at the first weekend of Austin City Limits 2025.