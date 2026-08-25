Becky G Sits Down With will.i.am For UPROXX’s ‘Visionaries’

Becky G is a global superstar. She’s sold millions of albums, her songs have been streamed tens of billions of times, and she’s collaborated with other A-listers like Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, and Burna Boy.

Ahead of the release of her fire new album Baraja Bendita, Becky G sat down with UPROXX Chief Visionary Officer will.i.am for the latest episode of Visionaries.

The interview begins with Becky G recalling the day she met will.i.am and how it changed her life. “I had just signed [my record deal] and one of the first-ever writing sessions that I got called into after getting signed was with will.i.am,” she said. “I pulled up, my little son had just turned 15, and that was when we wrote ‘Problem,’ and then [it] became a soundtrack theme song for a fire-ass movie called Hotel Transylvania. It was also one of my first-ever official music videos.” Becky G remembers thinking, “Oh, this is what a real music video is… Wow, what is my life? This is so crazy.”

Becky G also discusses headlining SoFi Stadium, why she identifies as a genre-less artist, her activism, and her vision for the future. As will.i.am put it, “She became a worldwide star [by] doing things her way and representing her culture.”

You can watch will.i.am’s full Visionaries interview with Becky G above.